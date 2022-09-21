Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Students ride frisbees down the M after dedication and ribbon cutting
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As the end of Rocker Days nears its end, South Dakota Mines holds its traditional picnic and whitewashing of the M on Friday at Founders Park and M Hill. There was also a dedication and a ribbon cutting for the M, that was renovated over the summer.
KEVN
Public to get first look at new Air Force bomber
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Air Force’s newest bomber, the B-21 Raider, will be shown to the public for the first time in December, according to a release from Sen. Mike Rounds. “The B-21 Raider bomber will play a crucial role in the defense of our nation and...
KELOLAND TV
Stopped fake IDs; Louisiana officer arrested in Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy first day of Fall! It’s Thursday, September 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A box of over 50 fake IDs was stopped by border patrol on its way to...
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made in choking death of woman
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man is under arrest and facing manslaughter charges in connection to an altercation Thursday evening. A group of passengers in an app-based food delivery vehicle stopped at a restaurant on Endeavour Boulevard after consuming alcohol according to police. There, 28-year-old Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City got into a physical altercation with 31-year-old Danielle Houchin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newscenter1.tv
Check out these 29 photos of Douglas School District students celebrating homecoming
BOX ELDER, S.D.– Douglas High School and Middle School art students showcase their talent for homecoming week. Some Box Elder city street plows were their canvas of expression. The art project called “Paint the Plow” was a partnership between the City of Box Elder and the Douglas School District. At the start of the fall semester students made designs they wanted featured on the plows. Once all submissions were in, students voted on their favorites to be featured in the homecoming parade. Winners for the middle school design were Shaylee LaCroix and Demetrius Waters. Both winning designs were recognized for their representation of Douglas Middle School values.
newscenter1.tv
CROSS COUNTRY: Brionna Holso and Simeon Birnbaum claim individual titles at Rapid City Invitational
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Over 500 runners competed on Friday at the Rapid City Invitational Cross Country Meet at the Hart Ranch. Brionna Holso from Rapid City Stevens won the girls varsity race in a time of 18:46. Bayla Weigel from Bismarck finished second followed by Peyton VanDeest from...
newscenter1.tv
VIDEOS: Why some local people say they decided to vote early
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Early voting started Friday morning for people to cast their ballots in before November 8, Election Day. While many can just wait for elections, there are some things to know if you want to vote early, as well as some of the reasons why people decided to take advantage of early voting from not being here in November due to convenience. Here is what to know about voting early.
newscenter1.tv
The Black Hills Powwow is back in October. Here are 5 things to know about the event.
RAPID CITY, S.D.– After a two-year break, one of the biggest events in Rapid City is returning this October. Here are five things to know about the Black Hills Powwow:. The Black Hills Powwow will take place at the Monument on October 7, 8, and 9 of this year which will feature performers from across the nation and even Canada. The Black Hills Powwow is one of the most well-known events in the country. Last held in 2019, the event drew more than 4,500 out-of-town attendees to Rapid City and generated over $4,000,000 in revenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newscenter1.tv
Moyle Petroleum volunteers help out at the Minneluzahan Senior Center
RAPID CITY, S.D. — As part of United Way of the Black Hills’ Month of Caring, the staff of Moyle Petroleum, which operates Common Cents Stores, volunteered today at the Minneluzahan Senior Citizen Center. Around 10 people from Moyle spent the day painting bathrooms and parking lot lines.
dakotafreepress.com
Lewandowski Flies out of Pierre After Helping Organize Rapid City Event
KSFY’s Austin Goss gets confirmation from Noem’s campaign spokesman Ian Fury that Noem’s disgraced/disgraceful campaign advisor was “in South Dakota doing prep work for the American Resolve event next week in Rapid City and flew out of Pierre.”. Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to...
KEVN
Peak color change expected in Spearfish Canyon
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The peak color change in Spearfish Canyon is expected this week. The swath of trees near the hydro plant building at Devil’s Bathtub trailhead, the bowl at Savoy, and Roughlock Falls are the closest to nearing peak color change, according to a release from The Spearfish Chamber.
kotatv.com
A Rapid City woman is dead and her brother arrested for manslaughter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman is dead following a physical confrontation with her brother in Rapid City Thursday night. The victim is 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City. Nicklaus Houchin, 28 also of Rapid City, was arrested for first degree manslaughter. Witnesses told police that the two were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newscenter1.tv
48 PHOTOS: High school football and Cross Country
Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Missing Rapid City teen found safe
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City say a teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found safe. Journey Two Bulls was last seen in the unit block of Waterloo Street wearing a blue hoodie, black cargo pants, multi-colored shoes and glasses.
KEVN
A Rapid City food program that reimburses you money
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Food programs are beneficial for giving back to the community and families nationwide, and this Rapid City program reimburses daycare providers and other organizations for providing healthy food to those in need. Youth and Family Services was started in 1965 in Rapid City as an...
newscenter1.tv
With less leaves dropping, we may see more color changes for Spearfish Canyon
SPEARFISH, S.D. — It is officially fall, and it is likely the peak color will change in Spearfish Canyon this week. Of all the places in the Canyon, the swath of trees near the hydroplant building at Devil’s Bathtub trailhead, the bowl at Savoy and Roughlock Falls are the closest to nearing peak color change, which is currently at 50%.
KEVN
Draining of Canyon Lake Park ponds begins
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week the stone wall replacement project will begin for the ponds at Canyon Lake Park. The project will replace the rock walls and improve fish habitat. As a result of this project, people may see water levels lowered in the ponds around the park and the fish population may be impacted.
newscenter1.tv
How you can help with diaper needs in the Rapid City area
RAPID CITY, S.D. — There’s a huge need for baby diapers and Rapid City leaders are asking us to help meet that need. Mayor Steve Allender has declared next week as Diaper Need Awareness Week. On average, diapers can cost $100 a month per child. Its a tough...
newscenter1.tv
“Unpermitted” camps spark safety concerns in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.- The origin of Monday’s fire near Star Village was traced back to an “unpermitted camp” and was “determined to be human caused”, according to a release from the Rapid City Fire Department. The population of those without homes in Rapid City has...
KELOLAND TV
Motorcyclist killed in Lawrence County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon south of Spearfish. The Department of Safety says preliminary crash information shows that a Harley Davidson FLHRCI motorcycle was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when it entered the curve and left the roadway to the left.
Comments / 0