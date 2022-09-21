Read full article on original website
Man turns himself in after multiple reports of indecent exposure
A man turned himself into authorities in response to a warrant for his arrest after he was suspected of multiple indecent exposure reports, San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Friday.
Man Dead, Woman with Vehicle Damage Booked into Santee Detention Center
Police found a man with fatal injuries on the side of a road Friday after conducting a traffic stop on a nearby car with what authorities described as “recent” front end damage. The California Highway Patrol pulled over Janet Rivera Mendoza, 27, after observing “recent right-front-end crash damage”...
Rancho San Diego man arrested for alleged indecent exposure
Yazen Hamoode, 27, turned himself in at San Diego County Sheriff's Department headquarters in Kearny Mesa on Wednesday in connection with the alleged crimes.
Ocean Beach Drug Dealer Sentenced to 12 Years for Fatal Fentanyl Overdose
An Ocean Beach man was sentenced Friday to more than a dozen years in federal prison for selling fentanyl that led to another man’s fatal overdose. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Anthony Souza, 46, sold counterfeit pills that led to the death of 28-year-old Chad Stevens. Souza, who...
Suspect in custody after homicide at apartment near Barrio Logan brewery
SDPD says it arrested Ramiro Cervantes, 45, in connection to the shooting at around 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.
Family receives $1.3M settlement for man’s death after arrest
San Diego County has settled a lawsuit for the family of Mexican National Marco Antonio Nápoles-Rosales, who died after being apprehended by San Diego County Sheriff's on Aug. 16, 2018.
San Diego Channel
Chula Vista robbery ends in East County standoff, 2 suspects arrested
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A robbery that began in Chula Vista ended in a standoff in El Cajon early Friday morning, authorities said. Chula Vista police responded to a reported robbery around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue. Officers say two suspects fled the scene with cash that included a tracking device.
Woman arrested on suspicion of deadly hit-and-run crash
A woman was arrested Friday on suspicion of fleeing the scene of a deadly crash near Santee, California Highway Patrol announced.
Woman arrested after physical altercation in parking lot
Poway, CA–A woman was arrested after her alleged involvement in a physical altercation with another woman in the parking lot of a daycare center in Poway on Wednesday, authorities said. The incident occurred at 9:05 a.m. in front of Head Start Poway Day Care Center, located at 13910 Midland...
DUI driver who killed grandmother and grandson in Midway crash to be sentenced to 14 years behind bars
SAN DIEGO — A 33-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday afternoon for a deadly DUI crash that claimed the lives of two people. 81-year-old Suad Alsamari and her grandson 23-year-old Ahmed Alrawi died in the May crash near Sports Arena Blvd. and Rosecrans Street. During his arraignment, defendant Edgar Suarez...
NBC San Diego
Man Stabbed During Argument in Midway
A 30-year-old suspected of stabbing another man during an argument in the Midway neighborhood of San Diego was arrested Thursday evening. San Diego Police Department officers were called at 6:51 p.m. to the strip mall at 3350 Sports Arena Blvd., near Camino Del Rio, where witnesses told them the suspect and the 40-year-old victim were arguing and the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times in the face and head, said Officer Robert Heims.
Escondido father of 4 killed in suspected DUI crash on I-15
Loved ones are mourning an Escondido father of four, killed last weekend by a suspected drunk driver.
Woman walking on freeway killed in crash
A woman who was walking on the freeway was killed early Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle, California Highway Patrol said
23-Year-Old Driver Injured In A Hit-And-Run Crash On San Diego Freeway (Carlsbad, CA)
Authorities responded to a hit-and-run crash on the northbound lane of Interstate 5. According to Officer Hunter Gerber with the California Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old driver was struck, causing her vehicle to overturn on a [..]
2 SD jail inmates found unresponsive, 1 dies in hospital
A county medical examiner is expected to schedule an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
eastcountymagazine.org
CRIMINALS AND FUGITIVES AMONG HOMELESS HOUSED THROUGH COUNTY’S MOTEL VOUCHER PROGRAM IN EL CAJON
September 23, 2022 (El Cajon) Some people placed in El Cajon motels under the County of San Diego’s motel voucher program for the homeless had extensive criminal histories or were fugitives with arrest warrants, according to a statement issued by El Cajon Police Department. ECPD made the discovery after reviewing arrest records tied to the program.
Woman arrested after fight at Poway Day Care Center
According to deputies, while she was seated in her car during the fight, Norvell allegedly issued a threat to use a weapon against the victim.
L.A. Weekly
Man Airlifted after Hit-and-Run on Redondo Drive [Oceanside, CA]
28-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Accident near Luna Drive. The collision occurred around 6:30 p.m., between Redondo and Luna Drive, according to Oceanside authorities. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck a man in the area. Upon impact, the suspect fled the scene without rendering aid...
Reward offered in search of woman suspected of 2020 murder
Authorities are seeking information from the public to help locate a woman who is suspected of a 2020 murder in San Diego's Talmadge neighborhood.
