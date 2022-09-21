ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Crime & Safety
City
Chula Vista robbery ends in East County standoff, 2 suspects arrested

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A robbery that began in Chula Vista ended in a standoff in El Cajon early Friday morning, authorities said. Chula Vista police responded to a reported robbery around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue. Officers say two suspects fled the scene with cash that included a tracking device.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Kearny Mesa#Traffic Sign
sandiegocountynews.com

Woman arrested after physical altercation in parking lot

Poway, CA–A woman was arrested after her alleged involvement in a physical altercation with another woman in the parking lot of a daycare center in Poway on Wednesday, authorities said. The incident occurred at 9:05 a.m. in front of Head Start Poway Day Care Center, located at 13910 Midland...
NBC San Diego

Man Stabbed During Argument in Midway

A 30-year-old suspected of stabbing another man during an argument in the Midway neighborhood of San Diego was arrested Thursday evening. San Diego Police Department officers were called at 6:51 p.m. to the strip mall at 3350 Sports Arena Blvd., near Camino Del Rio, where witnesses told them the suspect and the 40-year-old victim were arguing and the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times in the face and head, said Officer Robert Heims.
eastcountymagazine.org

CRIMINALS AND FUGITIVES AMONG HOMELESS HOUSED THROUGH COUNTY’S MOTEL VOUCHER PROGRAM IN EL CAJON

September 23, 2022 (El Cajon) Some people placed in El Cajon motels under the County of San Diego’s motel voucher program for the homeless had extensive criminal histories or were fugitives with arrest warrants, according to a statement issued by El Cajon Police Department. ECPD made the discovery after reviewing arrest records tied to the program.
L.A. Weekly

Man Airlifted after Hit-and-Run on Redondo Drive [Oceanside, CA]

28-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Accident near Luna Drive. The collision occurred around 6:30 p.m., between Redondo and Luna Drive, according to Oceanside authorities. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck a man in the area. Upon impact, the suspect fled the scene without rendering aid...
eastcountymagazine.org

