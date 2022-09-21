A 30-year-old suspected of stabbing another man during an argument in the Midway neighborhood of San Diego was arrested Thursday evening. San Diego Police Department officers were called at 6:51 p.m. to the strip mall at 3350 Sports Arena Blvd., near Camino Del Rio, where witnesses told them the suspect and the 40-year-old victim were arguing and the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times in the face and head, said Officer Robert Heims.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO