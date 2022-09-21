ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Motley Fool

2023 Will Bring 3 Big Changes to Social Security. Here's What Retirees Must Know.

The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023 could be the largest in the last four decades. The earnings limits for individuals who work while receiving Social Security retirement benefits will likely increase. The maximum retirement benefit for newly minted retirees could reach $4,500.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Kiss Your 10.1% Social Security Raise Goodbye in 2023

Social Security is, or will be, a vital source of income for most Americans. Social Security's 2023 COLA could result in the highest nominal-dollar benefit increase in history. Despite a large upcoming "raise," seniors are facing a double whammy.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Why October Is a Critical Month for Retirees on Social Security

The Social Security Administration will be announcing the latest cost-of-living adjustment. Seniors could receive hundreds of dollars more per month in 2023.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

5 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

With interest rates rising, savings accounts will deliver more income. Annuities can deliver reliable income for the rest of your life.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Washington Wants to Make 2 Huge Changes to Social Security for Retirees

Social Security benefits have lost 40% of their buying power since 2000, but a new method for measuring inflation could correct the problem. The Social Security program will be unable to pay full benefits by 2035, but an expansion of the income tax limit may restore solvency.
EDUCATION
Motley Fool

For Social Security Retirees, There's Good and Bad News in the Latest Inflation Report

Social Security recipients are set to receive their biggest cost-of-living-adjustment in 40 years.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Want $50,000 per Year When You Retire? Here's How Much You Need to Save by Age 65

Using the 4% retirement rule as a starting point, if you want $50,000 per year in retirement by age 65, you will need $1.25 million saved up. Social Security is a major source of retirement for 9 out of 10 Americans. Taking into account the average benefit a 65-year-old receives, the amount you need saved drops by 30% to 50%.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

BLS Issues Report on Employee Benefits in U.S. – March 2022

Life insurance was available to 57 percent of private industry workers in. reported today. Among occupational groups, access to life insurance plans ranged from 27 percent of workers in service occupations to 79 percent in management, professional, and related occupations. (See chart 1 and table 5.) Forty-three percent of private...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

