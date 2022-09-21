Read full article on original website
Why Social Security Retirees Should Mark Oct. 13 On Their Calendars
The Social Security Administration is expected to announce the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 on Oct. 13. It could be the biggest COLA adjustment in years to account for surging inflation.
2023 Will Bring 3 Big Changes to Social Security. Here's What Retirees Must Know.
The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023 could be the largest in the last four decades. The earnings limits for individuals who work while receiving Social Security retirement benefits will likely increase. The maximum retirement benefit for newly minted retirees could reach $4,500.
Kiss Your 10.1% Social Security Raise Goodbye in 2023
Social Security is, or will be, a vital source of income for most Americans. Social Security's 2023 COLA could result in the highest nominal-dollar benefit increase in history. Despite a large upcoming "raise," seniors are facing a double whammy.
Why October Is a Critical Month for Retirees on Social Security
The Social Security Administration will be announcing the latest cost-of-living adjustment. Seniors could receive hundreds of dollars more per month in 2023.
Social Security Benefits May Soar 9.6% in 2023, but Retirees Still Face a Big Problem
The Senior Citizens League estimates Social Security benefits will rise 9.6% in 2023, which means the average retiree would receive an extra $159 per month. The program's regular cost-of-living adjustments fail to accurately track the spending patterns of seniors.
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
Although Social Security checks will receive a historic boost in 2023, retirees in select states can expect a bigger nominal-dollar increase than others.
Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks
Social Security benefits can be taxable on the federal level for many retirees, but the majority of states don’t tax this type of income. There are 12 states that have their own tax on Social Security income, and it’s important for retirees who reside in these states to know about it.
Social Security increase: Direct benefit payments could increase to 9.5% in 2023 for retirees
Those planning to retire in 2023 may see a 9.5% increase in direct benefit payments if inflation continues to rise.
5 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income
With interest rates rising, savings accounts will deliver more income. Annuities can deliver reliable income for the rest of your life.
If You've Saved This Much for Retirement, You're Doing Better Than Half of All Retirees
Spoiler: It's not nearly enough.
The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at Age 62
Filing for Social Security at age 62 means getting stuck with a lower monthly benefit. But that doesn't mean you won't come out ahead financially by filing as early as possible.
Washington Wants to Make 2 Huge Changes to Social Security for Retirees
Social Security benefits have lost 40% of their buying power since 2000, but a new method for measuring inflation could correct the problem. The Social Security program will be unable to pay full benefits by 2035, but an expansion of the income tax limit may restore solvency.
For Social Security Retirees, There's Good and Bad News in the Latest Inflation Report
Social Security recipients are set to receive their biggest cost-of-living-adjustment in 40 years.
Want $50,000 per Year When You Retire? Here's How Much You Need to Save by Age 65
Using the 4% retirement rule as a starting point, if you want $50,000 per year in retirement by age 65, you will need $1.25 million saved up. Social Security is a major source of retirement for 9 out of 10 Americans. Taking into account the average benefit a 65-year-old receives, the amount you need saved drops by 30% to 50%.
Unmarried Women Workers/Retirees Have Lower Retirement Confidence Than Married Counterparts: EBRI
Unmarried women workers and retirees have lower retirement confidence than their married counterparts and are more likely to have lower incomes and assets, according to a new study published today by the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI). What's more, unmarried retirees are also more likely to say that their expenses...
Using Your 401(k) to Delay Getting Social Security and Increase Payments
Although you can start collecting Social Security at age 62, you can get much higher monthly payments if you wait as long as age 70. But many people want to or must retire before 70. If you’re one of them, consider a possible strategy, backed by recent research, to use your retirement savings to put off receiving Social Security.
BLS Issues Report on Employee Benefits in U.S. – March 2022
Life insurance was available to 57 percent of private industry workers in. reported today. Among occupational groups, access to life insurance plans ranged from 27 percent of workers in service occupations to 79 percent in management, professional, and related occupations. (See chart 1 and table 5.) Forty-three percent of private...
If You Make $100,000 in Average Annual Income, Here's What You'll Get From Social Security at 67
It's important to understand what your benefits will be when you retire.
Inflation Reduction Act is good news for ACA Marketplace Health Insurance Consumers
Smoky Mountain Times (NC) The recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act is good news for senior citizens on Medicare and for consumers enrolled in Affordable Care Act health insurance through the Marketplace. For people who have their health insurance through the. Affordable Care Act Marketplace. , the lower premium rates that...
