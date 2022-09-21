ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Nissan And Mercedes Part Ways In The US As Tennessee Factory Gets Shut Down

Nissan currently operates four factories in the United States, they include two in Mississippi and two in Tennessee. According to Automotive News, the Japanese automaker will close the Decherd Infiniti Powertrain Plant, which previously manufactured the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine for the Infiniti Q50 until 2019, and the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and Sprinter and Metris vans. With 208 horsepower on tap, the four-cylinder once served as the Q50's base powertrain before the twin-turbo V6 became the only option for the 2020 model year.
TENNESSEE STATE
torquenews.com

Why EV Experts Say The Golden Age Of Electric Cars Is Behind Us

Electric vehicles are better than ever, and with every passing day, automakers big and small announce new models. So why do respected EV experts say the golden age of EVs has passed?. The inspiration for this story, along with its title, comes from Kyle Conner of Out of Spec Motoring....
CARS
insideevs.com

US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina

Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
BUSINESS
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

Porsche Could Be Worth Up to $78 Billion When It Goes Public

A single Porsche could be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. The company itself, though, could be worth orders of magnitude more. As it readies the German marque for its IPO, Volkswagen—Porsche’s parent company—has announced the price range for shares, valuing the company at $78 billion, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. The public sale, combined with a private sale of Porsche stock to VW’s largest investor, could raise $19.5 billion overall. In the IPO, which is set for September 29, a quarter of Porsche preferred shares will be sold for €76.50 to €82.50 (about the same in...
BUSINESS
Autoweek.com

Audi Claims EV Model Dominance in the US—Beating Even Tesla

Audi reaffirms its commitment to going all electric, and so far counts five models in its North American lineup, with more than 8000 sold through the first half of 2022. Through 2026, when the automaker say it will introduce only EVs, Audi will invest 19 billion euros in electrification. It...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Nissan Is Bringing Back One Of Its Most Famous Sports Car Engines

Japanese manufacturers were on a serious roll in the late 1980s to 1990s. Manufacturers like Nissan, Toyota, Honda, and Mitsubishi were building some of the best four-cylinder engines known to man, and their legacy lives on to this day. Nissan, in particular, was building an especially good range of engines, one of which went by the name SR20.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Takes Big Step To Challenge Tesla's EV Dominance

In light of the Inflation Reduction Act, we're seeing weekly announcements of new EV manufacturing facilities in the US from carmaker trying to regain access to federal tax credits. This is bound to continue for a while as automakers weigh up the benefits of local plants for EVs or try and convince the government to open a few loopholes - as South Korea is trying to do on behalf of Hyundai and Kia.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

NIO EV Offering Way Ahead Of BMW, Mercedes-Benz And VW: Co-Founder

This year is a big one for Chinese EV startup NIO in Europe as the company is in the process of expanding to Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark after entering Norway in 2021. The Chinese manufacturer is looking to grab a share of Europe's growing EV market by offering...
BUSINESS
Autoblog

Climate bill is good news for the U.S. battery industry

While President Joe Biden was busy checking out the latest Corvette with car executives at the Detroit auto show last week, a decidedly different car-related event was occurring about 30 minutes away in another convention center: The Battery Show. It's probably not surprising that you haven't heard of the trade...
ECONOMY
The Verge

Mercedes-Benz’s electric G-Wagen is coming in mid-2024, chairman says

Mercedes-Benz’s electric G-Wagen will arrive in mid-2024, the company’s chairman Ola Källenius said during a roundtable with reporters this week, according to Autoblog. Källenius also said he drove a prototype version of the electric SUV at the company’s testing facility in Graz, Austria, and came away convinced that the future of off-road adventure is electric.
CARS
Autoblog

GM in talks to occupy former AMC HQ site in Detroit

The former American Motors Corp. HQ site on Plymouth Rd. on Detroit's west side may be home to automotive operations once again thanks to a potential deal between GM and the developer who is currently in the process of closing on the property. Sadly, the old building's demolition is still all but guaranteed, as the developer says preservation of the old art deco edifice is cost-prohibitive, Crain's Detroit Business (via Automotive News, sub. req'd) reports.
DETROIT, MI
Autoblog

Toyota Motor to close its plant in Russia

MOSCOW - Japan's Toyota Motor Corp has decided to close its plant in Russia, Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement. The automaker suspended production in St Petersburg in March due to supply chain disruptions and stopped vehicle imports into Russia. Toyota will ensure the fulfilment of...
BUSINESS
Autoblog

Forget chips, Ford is running out of its Blue Oval badges

Ford has been forced to hold back deliveries on some models because it is running out of badges — yep, the Blue Oval that adorns their vehicles inside and (sometimes) out. Some individual model emblems are also in short supply, the Wall Street Journal says, and unlike bandits in the Sierra Madre, Ford execs believe very strongly that they need those stinkin' badges.
BUSINESS

