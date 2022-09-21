ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin

Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
AOL Corp

The $15 Pimple Patches Florence Pugh Uses To Clear Breakouts

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." With so many acting credits under Florence Pugh's belt— from her breakout role in 2019's Midsommar to her later performances in Little Women and Black Widow—it’s puzzling to think about how she keeps her mental and physical health in check while juggling so many projects and appearances. If you're like us and also can't help but wonder how the the Don’t Worry Darling star's skin remains so clear throughout it all, it’s likely because of her superb skincare routine.
AOL Corp

See Tim McGraw’s loving birthday post to ‘soul mate’ Faith Hill

Faith Hill turned 55 on Sept. 21, and her husband — who’s also happens to be her frequent duet partner and “1883” co-star — celebrated the big day on social media. In a tender message he shared on Instagram, Tim McGraw wrote of his devotion to the woman he married nearly 26 years ago.
AOL Corp

Sharon Osbourne says firing from 'The Talk' amid racism claims 'destroyed my credibility in America'

Sharon Osbourne has harsh words — and an obscene gesture — for those involved in her firing from The Talk. The topic — as well as other ups and downs she’s endured during her time in the spotlight as a TV host, reality star and manager — is the subject of a Fox Nation docuseries titled, Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back which debuts Monday. Osbourne gets real with Yahoo Entertainment about being cut from the Emmy-winning CBS daytime talk show after 11 seasons amid a racism controversy, and says she'll probably never work again in the U.S. after being what she deems "canceled." She and husband Ozzy recently announced they're moving back to their native England.
