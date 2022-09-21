PD-1/PD-L1 blockade abrogates a dysfunctional innate-adaptive immune axis in critical β-coronavirus disease

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Study of cancer immunotherapy patients reveals markers of treatment response
The treatment of blood cancers has dramatically improved in the last five years, thanks to a new class of cancer immunotherapies called CAR-T cell therapy. This therapy—which involves engineering a patient's own T cells in the lab to kill cancer cells and then infusing them back into the patient—cures about 40% of people with otherwise incurable lymphoma. But others relapse or don't respond to the treatment at all.
Nature.com
Targeting pancreatic Î² cells for diabetes treatment
Insulin is a life-saving drug for patients with type 1 diabetes; however, even today, no pharmacotherapy can prevent the loss or dysfunction of pancreatic insulin-producing Î² cells to stop or reverse disease progression. Thus, pancreatic Î² cells have been a main focus for cell-replacement and regenerative therapies as a curative treatment for diabetes. In this Review, we highlight recent advances toward the development of diabetes therapies that target Î² cells to enhance proliferation, redifferentiation and protection from cell death and/or enable selective killing of senescent Î² cells. We describe currently available therapies and their mode of action, as well as insufficiencies of glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and insulin therapies. We discuss and summarize data collected over the last decades that support the notion that pharmacological targeting of Î² cell insulin signalling might protect and/or regenerate Î² cells as an improved treatment of patients with diabetes.
MedicalXpress
Experimental test promises to predict side-effects and cancer's return in patients treated with immunotherapy
A single research test has the potential to predict which patients treated with immunotherapies—which harness the immune system to attack cancer cells—are likely to have their cancer recur or have severe side effects, a new study found. Published online September 15 in Clinical Cancer Research, the study revolved...
science.org
A single intravenous injection of cyclosporin A–loaded lipid nanocapsules prevents retinopathy of prematurity
Retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) is a retinal disease that threatens the vision of prematurely born infants. Severe visual impairment up to complete blindness is caused by neovascularization and inflammation, progressively destroying the immature retina. ROP primarily affects newborns in middle- and low-income countries with limited access to current standard treatments such as intraocular drug injections and laser- or cryotherapy. To overcome these limitations, we developed a nanotherapeutic that effectively prevents ROP development with one simple intravenous injection. Its lipid nanocapsules transport the antiangiogenic and anti-inflammatory cyclosporin A efficiently into disease-driving retinal pigment epithelium cells. In a mouse model of ROP, a single intravenous injection of the nanotherapeutic prevented ROP and led to normal retinal development by counteracting neovascularization and inflammation. This nanotherapeutic approach has the potential to bring about a change of paradigm in ROP therapy and prevent millions of preterm born infants from developing ROP.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Metformin Can Help Mitochondrial Function
Metformin, one of the most popular medications used in the front-line treatment of diabetes, appears to improve mitochondrial function in people with diabetes, reports a new study from researchers in Spain. Mitochondria are what are known as organelles. Organelles are components of body cells that have a specific function to...
Nature.com
High EASIX score is an independent predictor of non-relapse mortality in patients with CMML undergoing allogeneic stem cell transplant
Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) is a chronic, clonal disorder, of monocytes. A diagnosis of CMML requires that monocytes comprise at least 10% of the peripheral blood white blood cell differential with a sustained absolute monocyte count of â‰¥1"‰Ã—"‰109 cells/L, and the absence of other disease-defining genetic abnormalities, such as BCR-ABL1, PDGFRA, PDGFRB, FGFR1, or PCM1-JAK2 fusions [1].
Nature.com
Metabolism and memory: Î±-synuclein level in children with obesity and children with type 1 diabetes; relation to glucotoxicity, lipotoxicity and executive functions
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Children with obesity and those with type 1diabetes (T1D) exhibit subtle neurocognitive deficits, the mechanism of which remains unknown. Î±-synuclein plays a fundamental role in neurodegeneration. Moreover, its role in glucose and lipids metabolism is emerging. This study aims to assess whether Î±-synuclein is correlated with the degree of neurodegeneration in children with obesity and those with T1D in comparison to healthy controls and correlate it to various neurocognitive and metabolic parameters.
Nature.com
Perinatal exposure to UDCA prevents neonatal cholestasis in Cyp2c70 mice with human-like bile acids
Cyp2c70-/- mice with a human-like bile acid (BA) composition display features of neonatal cholestasis. We assessed whether perinatal ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) exposure prevents neonatal cholestasis in Cyp2c70-/- mice and reduces cholangiopathy development later in life. Methods. Cyp2c70+/- males were crossed with Cyp2c70+/- females fed either a regular chow diet or...
Nature.com
Extracorporeal photopheresis in acute and chronic steroid"‘refractory graft-versus-host disease: an evolving treatment landscape
Patients with steroid-refractory graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) are known to have a poor prognosis and for decades no approved drug has been available to treat this serious condition. Although ruxolitinib, a selective Janus kinase (JAK)1/2 inhibitor demonstrated significantly higher response rates in randomized trials compared to the best available therapy, and thus, is of benefit in both acute as well as chronic GvHD, there is an urgent medical need to improve results, such as durability of responses, response in eye, liver and lung manifestations and reduction of infectious complications. In this "Review" article we would like to offer strategies for improving treatment results in patients with steroid-refractory GvHD by combining ruxolitinib with extracorporeal photopheresis (ECP), a leukapheresis-based immunomodulatory treatment frequently applied in T-cell mediated immune disease including GvHD. Our article explores key published evidence supporting the clinical efficacy of both ruxolitinib and ECP in the treatment of GvHD and highlights their potentially complementary mechanisms of action.
hcplive.com
Metabolic Syndrome Leads to Worse Outcomes For Patients With HBV-Related HCC
Concurrent metabolic syndrome was independently linked to a worse overall and recurrence-free survival rates. Metabolic syndrome is connected to a worse overall survival for patients with hepatitis B virus (HBV)-related hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). A team, led by Ming-Da Wang, MD, Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, Eastern Hepatobiliary Surgery Hospital, Second Military...
Nature.com
Human antimicrobial peptide LL-37 contributes to Alzheimer's disease progression
As a prime mover in Alzheimer's disease (AD), microglial activation requires membrane translocation, integration, and activation of the metamorphic protein chloride intracellular channel 1 (CLIC1), which is primarily cytoplasmic under physiological conditions. However, the formation and activation mechanisms of functional CLIC1 are unknown. Here, we found that the human antimicrobial peptide (AMP) LL-37 promoted CLIC1 membrane translocation and integration. It also activates CLIC1 to cause microglial hyperactivation, neuroinflammation, and excitotoxicity. In mouse and monkey models, LL-37 caused significant pathological phenotypes linked to AD, including elevated amyloid-Î², increased neurofibrillary tangles, enhanced neuronal death and brain atrophy, enlargement of lateral ventricles, and impairment of synaptic plasticity and cognition, while Clic1 knockout and blockade of LL-37-CLIC1 interactions inhibited these phenotypes. Given AD's association with infection and that overloading AMP may exacerbate AD, this study suggests that LL-37, which is up-regulated upon infection, may be a driving force behind AD by acting as an endogenous agonist of CLIC1.
Nature.com
Hypertension and cardiomyopathy associated with chronic kidney disease: epidemiology, pathogenesis and treatment considerations
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a complex condition with a prevalence of 10"“15% worldwide. An inverse-graded relationship exists between cardiovascular events and mortality with kidney function which is independent of age, sex, and other risk factors. The proportion of deaths due to heart failure and sudden cardiac death increase with progression of chronic kidney disease with relatively fewer deaths from atheromatous, vasculo-occlusive processes. This phenomenon can largely be explained by the increased prevalence of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy with worsening kidney function. The key features of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy are increased left ventricular mass and left ventricular hypertrophy, diastolic and systolic left ventricular dysfunction, and profound cardiac fibrosis on histology. While these features have predominantly been described in patients with advanced kidney disease on dialysis treatment, patients with only mild to moderate renal impairment already exhibit structural and functional changes consistent with CKD-associated cardiomyopathy. In this review we discuss the key drivers of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy and the key role of hypertension in its pathogenesis. We also evaluate existing, as well as developing therapies in the treatment of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy.
The Uncanny Role of Herpes Simplex Virus 1 (HSV-1) In Triggering Alzheimer's Disease
On the infectious etiology of Alzheimer's disease (AD) When I was a third-year undergraduate student, one of my neurobiology assignments was writing a literature review. As I scoured the literature for a compelling issue to write about, I came across the uncanny link between herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the most common form of neurodegenerative disease that involves memory loss.
Nature.com
Network hub centrality and working memory performance in schizophrenia
Cognitive impairment, and working memory deficits in particular, are debilitating, treatment-resistant aspects of schizophrenia. Dysfunction of brain network hubs, putatively related to altered neurodevelopment, is thought to underlie the cognitive symptoms associated with this illness. Here, we used weighted degree, a robust graph theory metric representing the number of weighted connections to a node, to quantify centrality in cortical hubs in 29 patients with schizophrenia and 29 age- and gender-matched healthy controls and identify the critical nodes that underlie working memory performance. In both patients and controls, elevated weighted degree in the default mode network (DMN) was generally associated with poorer performance (accuracy and reaction time). Higher degree in the ventral attention network (VAN) nodes in the right superior temporal cortex was associated with better performance (accuracy) in patients. Degree in several prefrontal and parietal areas was associated with cognitive performance only in patients. In regions that are critical for sustained attention, these correlations were primarily driven by between-network connectivity in patients. Moreover, a cross-validated prediction analysis showed that a linear model using a summary degree score can be used to predict an individual's working memory accuracy (r"‰="‰0.35). Our results suggest that schizophrenia is associated with dysfunctional hubs in the cortical systems supporting internal and external cognition and highlight the importance of topological network analysis in the search of biomarkers for cognitive deficits in schizophrenia.
Nature.com
Pairwise genetic meta-analyses between schizophrenia and substance dependence phenotypes reveals novel association signals with pharmacological significance
Almost half of individuals diagnosed with schizophrenia also present with a substance use disorder, however, little is known about potential molecular mechanisms underlying this comorbidity. We used genetic analyses to enhance our understanding of the molecular overlap between these conditions. Our analyses revealed a positive genetic correlation between schizophrenia and the following dependence phenotypes: alcohol (rg"‰="‰0.368, SE"‰="‰0.076, P"‰="‰1.61"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6), cannabis use disorder (rg"‰="‰0.309, SE"‰="‰0.033, P"‰="‰1.97"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’20) and nicotine (rg"‰="‰0.117, SE"‰="‰0.043, P"‰="‰7.0"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’3), as well as drinks per week (rg"‰="‰0.087, SE"‰="‰0.021, P"‰="‰6.36"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’5), cigarettes per day (rg"‰="‰0.11, SE"‰="‰0.024, P"‰="‰4.93"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6) and life-time cannabis use (rg"‰="‰0.234, SE"‰="‰0.029, P"‰="‰3.74"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’15). We further constructed latent causal variable (LCV) models to test for partial genetic causality and found evidence for a potential causal relationship between alcohol dependence and schizophrenia (GCP"‰="‰0.6, SE"‰="‰0.22, P"‰="‰1.6"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’3). This putative causal effect with schizophrenia was not seen using a continuous phenotype of drinks consumed per week, suggesting that distinct molecular mechanisms underlying dependence are involved in the relationship between alcohol and schizophrenia. To localise the specific genetic overlap between schizophrenia and substance use disorders (SUDs), we conducted a gene-based and gene-set pairwise meta-analysis between schizophrenia and each of the four individual substance dependence phenotypes in up to 790,806 individuals. These bivariate meta-analyses identified 44 associations not observed in the individual GWAS, including five shared genes that play a key role in early central nervous system development. The results from this study further supports the existence of underlying shared biology that drives the overlap in substance dependence in schizophrenia, including specific biological systems related to metabolism and neuronal function.
Nature.com
Pan-cancer molecular tumor board experience with biomarker-driven precision immunotherapy
Despite remarkable responses to immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) in some advanced cancers, most patients do not benefit, perhaps due to the complexity of tumor/immune/genome interactions. We implemented a multidisciplinary Molecular Tumor Board (MTB) that reviewed multi-omic cancer characteristics to develop N-of-One therapies for patients in the pan-cancer, advanced, refractory setting. This study evaluates the experience of 80 patients who were presented to the MTB and received a treatment regimen that included ICB. Overall, 60/80 patients (75%) who received ICB following MTB discussion had a high degree of matching between tumor molecular characteristics, including ICB biomarkers (reflected by a high Matching Score (â‰¥50%)) and therapy administered. Patients with high versus low Matching Score experienced significantly longer median progression-free survival (6.4 vs. 3.0 months; p"‰="‰0.011) and median overall survival (15.3 vs. 4.7 months; p"‰="‰0.014) and higher clinical benefit rates (stable disease â‰¥6 months/partial response/complete response) (53% vs. 21%, p"‰="‰0.019). Although most patients (52/80 (65%)) received a personalized combination therapy (e.g., targeted, hormonal, chemotherapy, or a second immunotherapy agent), administering >1 drug was not associated with outcome. Only degree of matching and age, but no other variables, including individual biomarkers (e.g., microsatellite status, tumor mutational burden, or PD-L1 status), were independently correlated with outcome. In the pan-cancer setting, the MTB facilitated a precision medicine strategy to match therapeutic regimens that included ICB alone or combined with matched targeted drugs to patients with advanced malignancy, which was associated with improved clinical outcomes.
cancernetwork.com
Selpercatinib Granted Full Approval by the FDA for Locally Advanced/Metastatic RET+ NSCLC
Patients with RET fusion–positive locally advanced/metastatic non–small cell lung cancer can now receive treatment with RET inhibitor selpercatinib, which was approved by the FDA. The FDA has granted approval to selpercatinib as a treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer with a RET...
Nature.com
Tubulin expression and modification in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF)
Diastolic dysfunction in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) is characterised by increased left ventricular stiffness and impaired active relaxation. Underpinning pathomechanisms are incompletely understood. Cardiac hypertrophy and end stage heart disease are associated with alterations in the cardiac microtubule (MT) network. Increased amounts and modifications of Î±-tubulin associate with myocardial stiffness. MT alterations in HFpEF have not been analysed yet. Using ZSF1 obese rats (O-ZSF1), a validated HFpEF model, we characterised MT-modifying enzymes, quantity and tyrosination/detyrosination pattern of Î±-tubulin at 20 and 32Â weeks of age. In the left ventricle of O-ZSF1, Î±-tubulin concentration (20Â weeks: 1.5-fold, p"‰="‰0.019; 32Â weeks: 1.7-fold, p"‰="‰0.042) and detyrosination levels (20Â weeks: 1.4-fold, p"‰="‰0.013; 32Â weeks: 1.3-fold, p"‰="‰0.074) were increased compared to lean ZSF1 rats. Tyrosination/Î±-tubulin ratio was lower in O-ZSF1 (20Â weeks: 0.8-fold, p"‰="‰0.020; 32Â weeks: 0.7-fold, p"‰="‰0.052). Expression of Î±-tubulin modifying enzymes was comparable. These results reveal new alterations in the left ventricle in HFpEF that are detectable during early (20Â weeks) and late (32Â weeks) progression. We suppose that these alterations contribute to diastolic dysfunction in HFpEF and that reestablishment of MT homeostasis might represent a new target for pharmacological interventions.
