Woman Rearrested After two Days, 29 Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 22
Today is the day. It's officially South Plains Fair day. It's also game day eve for the Texas Tech-University of Texas game, which means this weekend is about to get insane. The only way it would be even more insane is if Raider Red and Bevo went to the South Plains Fair and shared a funnel caked before going on one of the rollercoasters together.
Lubbock Is About to Become Number One in What?
Lubbock is the land of cotton, Texas Tech, fantastic medical centers, and now... I find it awesome that we're about to be a leader in a new category. We're usually named number one in some atrocious thing. This time we're about to be a leader in an amazing, yet unusual category. Are you ready for this?
Tailgate with Texas Tech’s College of Media and Communication This Saturday
This weekend is huge for Texas Tech football as they take on the Long Horns on the Red Raider’s home turf. Lubbock will be slammed with UT fans traveling from Austin, and you know the tailgates around the Tech campus are going to be packed. If you are a...
Growing Up in Lubbock: Elementary School Edition
Disclaimer: I did not spend my entire elementary school career in Lubbock. I also attended school in Spokane and Austin. If anything, that gives me a better perspective because I can make a comparison to a different type of Texas school and school in a different state entirely. I also...
If You See This in a Lubbock Convenience Store, It’s a Scam
Over the past few years of chaos, there are a few things that have remained consistent. One of those being the price of Arizona iced tea cans. You know, the big cans of tea that you can find at every convenience store? Somehow, despite inflation, production costs increasing and more, Arizona Beverages has kept its promise for 30 years, pricing their big cans at only 99 cents.
Get Your Weiners Ready: A Derby is Coming to Lubbock This Weekend
Calling all weiner loves, this brand new event in Lubbock will be perfect for you. This is definitely not something you see every day but the first ever Weiner Dog Derby is coming to Lubbock this Sunday and it will be an event you don't want to miss. If you...
Want Some Pasta? These Are The Best Lubbock Italian Restaurants
Sometimes you just really need a good plate of pasta right? Well, these are the places in Lubbock you can do that. Surprisingly there aren't a lot. 20 New Lubbock Food & Drink Spots That Have Opened in 2022. 64 Lubbock-Area Food Trucks You Need to Try. Here's a list...
Lubbock Parents Only Have One Day Left to Grab This Great Deal
Twice a year, Target puts on an amazing promotion that allows parents to bring in their old, broken, and expired car seats and get 20 percent off the price of a new one. Don't need a car seat anymore? No problem! They'll also apply this discount to big ticket baby items, like strollers, high chairs, play yards, and more.
26 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 19th, Many With Multiple Charges
This week has just started and we're already getting crazy. The South Plains Fair is coming to town this Friday, Texas Tech plays the University of Texas this Saturday, and today is Taco Tuesday. Today feels like this power pumping build up to just a phenomenal week as we creep closer to all these events.
Lubbock Area BBQ Joint Makes Top 10 Texas BBQ Restaurants List Again
Even by the picture most of you probably already know where this is going but our beloved BBQ restaurant is doing it again. If you didn't know Texas BBQ is voted the best type of BBQ in the country by a study with the BBQ Revolution. So being compared to not only the best in the state but also the best type in the country is a huge honor. Here in Lubbock, we know we have great food but now other people are finding out as well.
Dear Jackson Mahomes, Your Snapchat Stories Make Us Uncomfortable
Football season is back in full swing and everyone's excited to see how their team does this year. Social media feeds are full of fans cheering on their team, debates on what teams are going to really shine this season, and posts from your favorite players throughout the next few months.
8 Lubbock Restaurants With Totally Tasty Chicken Strips
My best friend swears that you can tell a lot about a restaurant just by trying their chicken strips or chicken tenders. Every time we go somewhere for the first time, she always gets the exact same thing. She's been that way since we were teenagers, so it doesn't bother me much anymore. I used to get annoyed that she wasn't more adventurous when we tested a new spot out for lunch.
9 Creepy Places In and Around Lubbock to Check Out
Lubbock is home to plenty of creepy places. I'm a fan of creepy stuff and horror to begin with, so I've always been fascinated with weird abandoned places that give you the chills. I'm aware that you can't go inside most of the places, as it would be trespassing, but it's still cool to check 'em out.
The Triple Dip is Back: Find Out What That Means for Fall in Lubbock
September 22nd marks the official start to the fall season, and it's looking unseasonably warm. Normally, Lubbock's temperatures are around 83 degrees, but we're looking at sunshine and the 90s for the rest of the week. When will our West Texas weather match the season we're in? Let's take a look.
Are Lubbock Foodies Saddened Over the Failure of El Pollo Nyquil?
You know, sometimes you don't want to try something until they tell you that you're not supposed to have it. Then, suddenly, you are on a quest to somehow figure out what all the fuss is about. Like meth. I never really wanted to try it until I saw Breaking Bad, and now I'm disappointed when I don't get the cool blue raspberry-flavored stuff. But I'll keep on trying...
Thai Kitchen Opens Second Location in Lubbock
Holy Thai food, Batman! This is the best news yet. Thai Kitchen officially opened a second location in Lubbock on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. This is going to be great for all the people that live on the south side of town. If you've never been to or heard of...
Lubbock Parents Will be Giving Thanks For This Awesome Class
With the holiday season rapidly approaching, many parents are planning their trips to see family and friends. While you may be looking forward to good tidings and cheer, it is important to remember this exciting time also brings potential hazards. Most people tend to categorize drowning as a summer safety risk, but Jordan Dunlap, Certified Infant Aquatic Instructor and Owner of Infant Aquatics of Lubbock, stresses that this danger is present 365 days out of the year.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 21 People Still Held in the Lubbock County Detention Center
Today is Monday, and that means two things: the weekend was way too short, and Mugshot Monday is in full swing. Texas Tech lost against North Carolina State with linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffering a serious injury. I saw on Facebook that they televised his bone sticking out of his leg, but I'm too squeamish to Google that.
18 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on September 20, Only One With Serious Charges
We're halfway through the week, so I thought as we got closer to the weekend maybe there would be some crazy crimes going on. But I think everyone in town is feeling that first day of fall excitement for September 22nd. That means to start indulging in everything pumpkin. I did feel the pull of Volleman's Milk calling my name when I saw their seasonal pumpkin spice milk flavor on store shelves.
The Most Important Thing Lubbock Students Need to Know
Navigating your time at college can be a challenge, especially within your first year. You might be in a new city, surrounded by people you don’t know, trying to balance your social life alongside school and possibly work. College can be challenging as is, but all of those factors make it even more difficult.
