Saint Landry Parish, LA

brproud.com

Traffic stop ends with arrest of BR man on drug charges

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on Thursday morning after witnessing a traffic violation. The stop took place on LA 70 and two people were found in the vehicle. Demetric Royal Nelson, Jr. was the driver and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Woman, 31, dead of apparent suicide in St. Martin Parish Jail, officials say

A 31-year-old woman died after being found unresponsive in her cell at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center Thursday morning in what authorities believe was a suicide. Holly Granger, 31, was found unresponsive in her cell around 11:13 a.m. Thursday. Correctional officers made lifesaving efforts but she was pronounced dead from an apparent suicide, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Woman pretended to be a deputy, faked paperwork to spring someone from jail, sheriff says

A Denham Springs woman tried to spring an inmate from jail by pretending to be a sheriff's deputy and creating fake paperwork, the sheriff's office said. Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office say they and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office thwarted a scheme between Sarah Clark, 39, of Denham Springs and Nicole Stevens, a 33-year-old inmate at the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail, to break Stevens out.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

Authorities bust Livingston woman for posing as deputy, trying to get her friend out of jail

BATON ROUGE - Authorities busted a woman after she allegedly posed as a deputy to try and get her friend out of jail. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Nicole Stevens, 33, was being held in East Baton Rouge on drug charges out of Livingston. During regular visits to the jail, Stevens and her friend, 39-year-old Sarah Clark, allegedly came up with a scheme to get her out.
LIVINGSTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Two people injured in drive-by shooting in Lafayette, police say

Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting on Sternberg Street Thursday night, the Lafayette Police Department says. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Sternberg Street around 9:40 p.m. and found two victims suffering non-life-threatening injuries. One victim was struck by a bullet and another was injured by what investigators believe was shrapnel, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
stmarynow.com

Police: Man had meth shaped like prescription pills

Morgan City police arrested a man accused of possessing methamphetamine fashioned to look like prescription medication. St. Mary deputies made four arrests Wednesday, all involving some form of battery. Franklin police also reported a battery arrest. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City...
MORGAN CITY, LA
theadvocate.com

Suspects indicted on murder charges in two Broussard homicides

A Lafayette Parish grand jury handed up indictments for suspects in two Broussard homicides on Wednesday. Christopher Wayne King, 23, of New Iberia, and Rico Lapaul Gabriel, 42, of St. Martinville, were each indicted on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Terrell Marshaun Fontenette Jr. Dazjhalun...
BROUSSARD, LA

