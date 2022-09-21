BATON ROUGE - Authorities busted a woman after she allegedly posed as a deputy to try and get her friend out of jail. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Nicole Stevens, 33, was being held in East Baton Rouge on drug charges out of Livingston. During regular visits to the jail, Stevens and her friend, 39-year-old Sarah Clark, allegedly came up with a scheme to get her out.

LIVINGSTON, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO