mymoinfo.com
Five Children Injured In Weekend Traffic Accident
(Ste. Genevieve County) Seven people, including five children, were injured over the weekend in a traffic accident on Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County. The highway patrol says a Honda Pilot driven by 23 year old Marlon Nolasco was driving south when he ran off the road and hit a median cable barrier.
Florissant man dies in crash involving Metro bus
A Florissant man died after a crash Friday afternoon involving a Metro bus in north St. Louis County.
Woman dies after motorcycle crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A woman died early Saturday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a passerby called 911 shortly before 1 a.m. after seeing the woman lying on the side of the road next to a crashed motorcycle on southbound I-55 at S. Broadway.
KMOV
Motorcyclist killed in accident on I-55 in South City overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on I-55 in South City early Saturday morning. Police say the accident happened on I-55 near Broadway just after 1:30 a.m. A passerby called police after spotting a woman laying on the side of the highway next to a crashed motorcycle.
KMOV
1 dead after car runs into Metro bus
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A person died after crashing into a Metro Transit Bus on Lucas and Hunt Road Friday afternoon, police said. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the accident happened just north of Interstate 70. Some who were on the bus were taken to the hospital, but it is not known how many people or the severity of their injuries.
DWI crash in St. Peters kills one, injures two
ST. PETERS, Mo. – One person was killed and two others were injured when a woman driving while intoxicated crashed in St. Peters. According to a court document, the crash happened on April 25, 2022 on Veterans Memorial Parkway just east of Spencer Loop South. Madeline Christian was driving a 2014 Jeep Compass in this […]
Fatal accident involving a motorcycle
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City Police responded to a fatal accident at the intersection of Interstate 55 and Broadway. The accident involved a motorcycle. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
3 vehicle crash closes Highway 100 in Wildwood
WILDWOOD, Mo. – A three vehicle crash in Wildwood sent multiple people to the hospital Friday morning. The crash happened before 6:45 a.m. on Highway 100 at Meadow Forest Drive. Everyone involved was taken to the hospital. One of the cars involved flipped. Both directions of Highway 100 are blocked off in this area. Traffic […]
Motorcyclist dies in St. Louis crash on I-55
An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist died in a south St. Louis crash Saturday morning on Interstate 55.
Man dies after head injury made by 'unknown object,' police say
ST. LOUIS — A 33-year-old man died after a head injury caused by an unknown object Saturday night. St. Louis Metropolitan police responded to a call for a shooting shortly before 9:15 p.m. in the 21st block of Gast Place. Responding officers located a man unconscious and not breathing...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Man Injured In Motorcycle Accident
(Farmington) A 20 year old man from Farmington was injured last night in a traffic accident on Highway 67 at Hilderbrecht Road. The highway patrol says Kaleb Chadwick was driving north when an unknown vehicle pulled out in front of him. He swerved his motorcycle to the left, causing it...
Fire reported at Fox High School Monday morning
ARNOLD, Mo. – A fire was reported Monday morning at Fox High School in Arnold, Missouri. The report came out at about 6:45 a.m. The fire was reportedly in an electrical socket. First responders were on the scene. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.
Washington Missourian
Hermann man hurt in crash on Highway Z
A Hermann man was hospitalized after suffering serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Highway Z in rural Franklin County near Berger, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that at 2:40 p.m. on Sept. 17, Edward J. Rolfes, 52, of Hermann, was driving a 2015...
Herculaneum residents' petition against proposed Love's truck stop surpasses goal
HERCULANEUM, Mo. — The petition against a proposed Love’s truck stop surpassed its goal of 1,000 signatures and keeps growing. Residents in the Providence Neighborhood say the petition was only the beginning, on Sunday they organized some volunteers and are even floating the idea of raising money for legal help to fight the truck stop.
Man kills sister, wounds girlfriend in St. Charles
St. Charles police say Trae Spratt told them he fired shots at his sister and estranged lover because they were talking about him as he tried to remove his belongings from an apartment on Saturday.
Dispute ends with 2 shot, woman killed in Riverview
A dispute turned deadly Friday evening in Riverview when a woman died and a man was hurt in a shooting.
KMOV
Police investigating homicide in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the Baden neighborhood of North City Saturday night. Police say the incident happened in the 8500 block of Church around 9:30 p.m. Officers found 33-year-old Ryan Thompson in an alley. Thompson suffered an injury to his head from an unknown object and was not conscious or breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man shot and killed in north St. Louis City
A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Saturday night.
Woman dies in Troy, Ill. fire, domestic ties suspected
An investigation is underway after a suspected domestic situation ended with one woman dead and a home destroyed by a fire.
KMOV
Crash closes road in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash has closed a portion of Chesterfield Airport Road in Chesterfield. Police tell News 4 the street is closed from Public Works Drive to Boone’s Crossing so officers can investigate a fatal accident. Other information was not immediately known.
