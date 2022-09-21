Read full article on original website
KMOV
Fire rips through Waterloo, Ill. bakery
MONROE COUNTY, Ill.. (KMOV) - A bakery that’s been serving a Metro East community for nearly 50 years is dealing with damage following a fire Sunday. Firefighters worked to put out a fire at the back of Anhe’s Bakery on West Mill Street in Waterloo, Illinois. No one was inside at the time.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington City Council Meets Tonight
(Farmington) The Farmington City Council will look to approve the budget for fiscal year 2023 when it meets tonight. The council will also approve new members to serve on the parks and recreation board. Two new police officers will be hired and a presentation will be made by the Play...
mymoinfo.com
Grand Opening Set For All-Inclusive Playground In Farmington
(Farmington) After months of work, a grand opening event will take place on Monday, October 3rd for the new All-Inclusive Playground at Engler Park in Farmington. Colin Rogers is the vice-president of Brockmiller Construction, one of many groups working to build the facility. He says it will be 20,000 square feet, and will actually consist of two seperate playgrounds.
myleaderpaper.com
SUV stolen from outside Hillsboro-area home
An SUV was stolen from outside a home in the 5700 block of Whitehead Road southwest of Hillsboro. The gold 2015 Ford Edge was valued at about $23,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The victim parked the SUV outside the home at about 9:30 p.m. Sept. 10, and...
mymoinfo.com
Daniel Stelling – Service 3pm 10/2/22
Daniel Stelling of Perryville died Tuesday (9/20) at the age of 61. The funeral service will be 3:00 Sunday at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville with a Military Honors by the American Legion and Delta Team. Visitation for Daniel Stelling will be 1 to 3 Sunday at the...
mymoinfo.com
Harry Blevins – Service 10am 9/27/22
Harry Blevins of Perryville died September 17th at the age of 90. The funeral service will be 10:00 Tuesday at the Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Visitation for Harry Blevins will be 6 to 8 Monday with an American Legion service at 7pm at Cozean Memorial Chapel.
mymoinfo.com
71 Year Old Lesterville Woman Injured In Motorcycle Accident
(Lesterville) A 71 year old woman from Lesterville was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle accident on Highway 106 in Shannon County. The highway patrol says Ruth Dierks was driving east when her Harley Davidson ran off the road on a curve. She was thrown from the motorcycle as...
Wednesday storm damages Freeburg apartment building
A strong storm rolled through St. Clair County just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The storm produced torrential rain and some strong wind gusts that damaged a historic building in Freeburg.
Dispute ends with 2 shot, woman killed in Riverview
A dispute turned deadly Friday evening in Riverview when a woman died and a man was hurt in a shooting.
Motorcyclist dies in St. Louis crash on I-55
An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist died in a south St. Louis crash Saturday morning on Interstate 55.
KMOV
Police investigating homicide in Riverview
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Two people were shot and one died after a shooting Friday night in Riverview, police said. Riverview Police officers found a man and woman shot in the 9800 block of Lilac Drive around 10:15 p.m. They were both taken to the hospital, where the woman died. The man had non-life-threatening injuries.
Man kills sister, wounds girlfriend in St. Charles
St. Charles police say Trae Spratt told them he fired shots at his sister and estranged lover because they were talking about him as he tried to remove his belongings from an apartment on Saturday.
mymoinfo.com
Five Children Injured In Weekend Traffic Accident
(Ste. Genevieve County) Seven people, including five children, were injured over the weekend in a traffic accident on Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County. The highway patrol says a Honda Pilot driven by 23 year old Marlon Nolasco was driving south when he ran off the road and hit a median cable barrier.
mymoinfo.com
Dominick J. Randazzo – Service 9/26/22 At 1 P.M.
Dominick J. Randazzo of Bismarck died died Friday at the age of 77. The funeral service is Monday afternoon at 1 at the Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Visitation for Dominick Randazzo is Monday from 10:30 until 1 at the funeral home in Park Hills.
mymoinfo.com
Martha Fay Coleman – Service 10/2/22 At 3 P.M.
Martha Fay Coleman of Farmington died September 1st at the age of 71. The funeral service is Sunday afternoon at 3 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment is at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation for Martha Coleman is Sunday afternoon at 2 at Cozean Memorial Chapel.
KMOV
Man, woman wounded as shots are exchanged near Ballpark Village
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and woman were wounded while shots were exchanged outside Ballpark Village early Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened at 6th and Walnut around 1:30 a.m. Police say a 38-year-old man spotted a man and woman arguing and tried to intervene. The man who was involved in the argument then shot the 38-year-old man in the left arm. The 38-year-old man responded by retrieving his own gun and returning fire.
myleaderpaper.com
Byrnes Mill woman, boys hurt in crash in Antonia
A woman and two children, all of Byrnes Mill, were injured Friday morning, Sept. 23, in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. M west of Old Lemay Ferry Road in the Antonia area, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:51 a.m., Tessa M. Gerber, 25, of Byrnes Mill was driving...
mymoinfo.com
Virginia (Linebarger) Schnurbusch – Service – 09/29/22 at 10 a.m.
Virginia Schnurbusch of Perryville died September 22nd at the age of 91. The funeral service will be Thursday morning, September 29th at 10 at the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville. Burial will be at the Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation for Virginia Schnurbursch is Wednesday evening the 28th...
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
mymoinfo.com
Timothy Dewayne Tabor Sr. – Service 9/27/22 At 7 P.M.
Timothy Dewayne Tabor Sr., of Farmington died Thursday at the age of 56. The funeral service is Tuesday evening at 7 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will be private. Visitation for Timothy Tabor Sr., is Tuesday evening at 5 at the chapel in Farmington.
