ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

West Linn girls soccer still unbeaten through first five matches

By Andy Dieckhoff
West Linn Tidings
West Linn Tidings
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sE3FA_0i4mE0af00 The Lions' defense has allowed just one goal, while the West Linn attackers have fired 12 shots into the back of the net.

After only allowing one goal in five matches, the West Linn High School girls soccer team is hitting its stride as the nonleague season wraps up.

West Linn (4-0-1) defeated Central Catholic 2-0 at home on Tuesday, Sept. 20, marking the fourth shutout of the season for the Lions. As it stands, only one goal has crept past the defense, while West Linn has hit the net 12 times in its first five outings.

"We trust each other so much, so it's easy," sophomore goalkeeper Nyamma Nelson said regarding the Lions' early excellence at the back. West Linn has earned shutout wins against McNary, Century and Central Catholic, while also playing Beaverton to a 0-0 tie. The only goal against the Lions so far came during a 2-1 win over Wilsonville on Sept. 15.

Nelson chalks up the staunch defense to that trust the Lions have built up.

"Especially goalkeeper and defender, we need to trust each other a lot," said the sophomore. "We all work well together. We can take criticism, and we can give it. We communicate, and that's what makes our game flow so well."

Of course, holding opponents scoreless is only half the battle. To avoid a 0-0 draw like the one the Lions had against Beaverton, a modicum of offense is required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fBYL6_0i4mE0af00

On Tuesday against Central Catholic, the Lions' offense roared to the tune of two goals. The first came in the 20th minute from junior midfielder Kate Cheldelin, who looped in a long shot from about 25 yards out and sent it careening past the outstretched fingers of the Central Catholic goalie. After battling back and forth for the next hour — with West Linn having most of the offensive chances — sophomore forward Cassidy Harding sealed the victory with a long shot of her own in the final minute.

To get those goals, senior midfielder Kaia Schmidt noted the team's passing put the Lions into some great situations against the Rams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0i4mE0af00

"We kept it up, even when we got down a little bit," said Schmidt. "We still pushed hard, and we pulled out a win. Our passes were good, our communication was up and we did really well tonight."

Schmidt had more to say about those passes, too, which helped bridge the gap from the strong defense up to the more-than-capable offense. Connecting those dots were Schmidt and Cheldelin, as well as seniors Kelan Betts and Meg DeVall, among others.

"We're really good at working as a team and connecting passes to get through," Schmidt added. "Not playing individually really helps us to connect and work as a team."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NNcb8_0i4mE0af00

If they can keep working together like this — with an unrelenting defense, a strong passing game and enough offense to get the job done — then the Lions could be a tough team to beat this season.

Schmidt, however, is not getting ahead of herself as West Linn experiences this early success.

"(We need to) continue to work hard as2 we do each game, push through each game and focus on one game at a time," the senior captain said.

As for her younger teammate back in the goal, Nelson is allowing herself to daydream a bit.

"For me, I hope we win state," said Nelson. "We all have personal goals, but as a team, we need to work on the little things so we can get to that big goal.

"I feel that with the track we're on right now, it will work," she added. "We could possibly win state."

The Lions continue their quest for their first-ever state title on the road this Thursday, Sept. 22, against McKay. West Linn wraps up nonleague play with a trip to face Cleveland on Tuesday, Sept. 27, with the final tune-up before Three Rivers League play coming at home against Ashland on Saturday, Oct. 1.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
West Linn Tidings

Kaia Schmidt excelling as a two-sport athlete for West Linn High School

Kaia Schmidt wants to run track in college. During her senior year, she is doing everything she can to prepare herself. It's not hard to find multi-sport athletes at just about every high school in the state. It's much harder to find students like Kaia Schmidt. A senior at West Linn High School, Schmidt is one of the rare athletes competing in two sports at the same time. This fall, Schmidt is one of the captains of the Lions' girls soccer team, and she recently started competing for the cross country team, as well. "I love it," said Schmidt of...
WEST LINN, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilsonville, OR
City
West Linn, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Ashland, OR
City
Mcnary, OR
City
Beaverton, OR
West Linn, OR
Education
West Linn, OR
Sports
West Linn Tidings

North Clackamas County high school sports: Scores and schedules, Sept. 19-24

Don't miss out on any of the exciting high school sports action taking place around north Clackamas County this week! MONDAY, SEPT. 19 Volleyball North Clackamas Christian 3, Open Door Christian 0 (25-8, 25-7, 25-15) Boys soccer Columbia Adventist (Washington) 7, North Clackamas Christian 2 Forest Grove 3, La Salle Prep 2 Parkrose 8, Nelson 0 Jesuit 4, Wilsonville 1 Girls soccer Beaverton 2, La Salle Prep 0 Lincoln 5, Wilsonville 1 Sunset 6, Nelson 0 TUESDAY, SEPT. 20 Volleyball Canby 3, Putnam 0 (26-24, 25-13, 25-9) Gladstone 3, Madras 0 (27-25, 25-21, 25-11) La Salle Prep 3, Parkrose...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
tvtechnology.com

Evoca Inks Deals With Portland Trail Blazers, Winterhawks

PORTLAND, Ore.—Evoca this week announced a pair of moves to enhance its sports channel offerings for subscribers to its ATSC 3.0-based broadcast-OTT hybrid cable TV alternative, including signing of a new multiyear deal that extends its relationship with the Portland Trail Blazers and an agreement with the Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club to carry the 2022-23 Winterhawks season, including home and away games, throughout the WHL playoffs.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Sept. 23-25

PORTLAND, Ore. — This week marks the official beginning of fall, never mind that we've been heralding the start of fall events for two weeks now. The warm weather may be sticking around for a bit longer, but the tenor of events tells the true story of this time of the season — eat, drink and be merry for lo, the dark times cometh.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Rams#Lions#Highschoolsports#Central Catholic#Century
brewpublic.com

The Weekend In Beer – Beginning September 23, 2022

It is another 20+ event weekend but who will win the battle of September events: Fresh Hops or Oktoberfests? Looks like mother lovin’ Oktoberfests win the weekend starting with the following ones on Friday. Friday thru Sunday Oktoberfests: Buoy Oktoberfest, Von Ebert Vontoberfest. Saturdays Oktoberfests: McMenamins Edgefield, Central Catholic,...
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Pamplin Media Group

Longtime Lake Oswego Chinese restaurant closes - only to reopen

Hunan Pearl sees a shuffling of ownership after inflation, labor shortages created challenges. Sam Pieh recently ran into a former New Yorker who was accustomed to quality Chinese food, only to be underwhelmed when she moved to Oregon. That changed when she found Hunan Pearl. So, when the Sichuan- and...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Clackamas Review

No second chances in politics? Not in Happy Valley

Whether voters pick Josh Callahan or Ana Sarish, they'll be electing someone who lost previous election for city council.Happy Valley's longest-serving city councilor is stepping down at the end of the year, prompting two well-known volunteers for the city to step up and vie against each other for the council seat. As a Happy Valley councilor since being appointed in 2005, Markley Drake won his first full four-year term in the 2006 election. His soon-to-be vacated seat attracted the attention of two candidates who are seeking nods from Happy Valley voters on the November ballot. Both candidates who seek...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
The Oregonian

2 young women killed in fiery Hillsboro car crash

Two young women were killed Thursday night in a fiery car crash near the Sunset Square shopping center in Hillsboro, according to local police. Cousins Adriana Shelton, 19, of Sheridan, and Aaliyah Shelton, 20, of Beaverton died at the scene after a car heading south at high speed on Northwest 185th Avenue hit their vehicle as it was turning into the shopping complex, police said.
HILLSBORO, OR
matadornetwork.com

This Natural Smiley Face Appears in an Oregon Forest Every Fall

Fall’s official start date is on September 22 in 2022, but in some places peak leaf-peeping season has already begun. A fall road trip to Oregon is the perfect way to enjoy the changing leaves that will have everybody smiling — including the forests, thanks to a section of trees planted in a smiley face.
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

5 Must-Try Spots for Beaverton Restaurant Week

The secret is out: Beaverton’s food scene is full of both offshoots of Portland classics, and its own unique blend of restaurants, some of which (dare we say) rival Rose City favorites. So it’s no surprise the city has a thriving restaurant week brimming with limited, restaurant-week-specific specials only available during that period. Over 40 businesses are participating in this week's event, offering everything from coffee to Thai to pizza. Beaverton Restaurant Week is running now through Saturday, October 2. Not sure where to start? Here are five picks that represent the best of the west.
BEAVERTON, OR
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Tidings

West Linn, OR
288
Followers
1K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

The West Linn Tidings is considered West Linn’s best source for local news based on the City of West Linn’s annual community engagement survey. The Tidings has also been named one of Oregon’s best weekly newspapers for the past decade by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. The Tidings offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in West Linn.​

 http://www.westlinntidings.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy