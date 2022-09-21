Read full article on original website
Tour business celebrates a decade of service
BAR HARBOR — This season marks the tenth year that Maine Day Ventures has led tourists through Bar Harbor. The Portland-based tour business was founded in 2009 by Pamela Laskey, who had a vision of guiding visitors around Maine communities steeped in rich, local and maritime history, such as Kennebunkport, Boothbay Harbor, Biddeford, Portland and Bar Harbor.
Paddle Your Way Through an Incredible Shipwreck Off the Coast of Maine
The Maine coastline can offer any traveler a host of amazing sights. And while lighthouses, beaches, and wildlife offer incredible amounts of adventure, there's something truly mysterious and intriguing about shipwrecks. That includes the one that sits on the coast of Castine, Maine, that looks it could be straight out of a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.
Maine Seacoast Mission holds 2022 Sunbeam Gala
MOUNT DESERT —The Maine Seacoast Mission’s 2022 Sunbeam Award Gala was held last month at the Bar Harbor Club. This year’s Sunbeam Award recipients are Les Coleman and nine Downeast Education Partners, all of whom were recognized for their work with the Mission’s education programming. The...
Local businesses feel fall labor squeeze
BAR HARBOR — Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans have become accustomed to signs popping up in the windows of local shops apologizing for longer waits due to fewer employees. Some Bar Harbor businesses have also felt the labor squeeze, especially after Labor Day. As many seasonal workers head back...
Award-winning illustrator to speak at Stone Barn Farm
BAR HARBOR — Island Readers & Writers and Maine Coast Heritage Trust will host author and illustrator Sophie Blackall at Stone Barn Farm Preserve from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, to celebrate the release of her new picture book, “Farmhouse.”. Blackall is the author and illustrator of dozens...
Family-Owned Maine Energy Transfers Ownership To Dead River Company
A greater Bangor-based fuel company, that's been in operation since 1932, has changed hands. For 88 years, Maine Energy has not only been delivering fuel to local residents and businesses but also installing and maintaining the heating and cooling equipment used to keep these buildings comfortable. Maine Energy Inc.'s President,...
Maine farm wins USA Today's 'Best Corn Maze' competition
LEVANT, Maine — A Maine farm has been declared the winner of the national USA Today Best Corn Maze competition. Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant was nominated for the title for the last five years. This year, they won. "We're just really grateful. It's our fans who were on...
Neighbors reject proposed subdivision in Bangor
BANGOR — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices developer Emily Ellis was given the green light from the city of Bangor for the subdivision at Lancaster Avenue and Essex Street. “We actually after four meetings meeting with the planning board, were approved on Tuesday night,” said Ellis. Consisting of 30 duplexes,...
Amish Community Market in Unity reopening
UNITY, Maine (WABI) - The Amish Community Market is reopening Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. The store in Unity made that announcement on Facebook Tuesday. It was destroyed in a fire in January. They’ve spent the last eight months rebuilding. According to the Facebook post, they won’t have their...
Officials release cause of Union Street fire
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officials are beginning to piece together what caused Saturday morning’s apartment fire on Union Street in Bangor. The Maine Department of Public Safety tells us the fire originated in one of the unit’s kitchens. The tenants were not home at the time. All tenants...
Watch This Daring Ride on a Foil Surfboard in Bangor
A quiet stroll on the Brewer Riverwalk turned exciting on Saturday when we spotted this daring person riding a foil surfboard in the Penobscot. Have you ever heard of a foil surfboard? I never had, until I saw one for myself on Saturday. As my family and I waited for the start of the Shriner parade, we decided to take a quick walk on the Riverwalk. It was a beautiful day, with endless sunshine, a nice breeze, and lots of blue water. We came across some friends and stopped to chat when one of the kids pointed out a person who was 'flying over the water.' This is what we saw.
Road construction on Broadway in Bangor
BANGOR– There will be construction on Broadway today, September 22, underneath the I95 overpass and one inbound lane will be closed. Work should be completed by noon but could take longer, expect delays. Call 207-989-2530 with any questions or concerns.
Island police log for week of Sept. 22
An officer stopped an Acadia Gem electric vehicle on Saturday in Seal Harbor and got the operator turned around to go to a proper area with an appropriate speed limit for the vehicle. No further police action was taken. An officer on Sunday stopped two separate Acadia Gem electric vehicles...
Two Broadway-area Bangor subdivisions, combined 120 units, approved
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Permits and revisions were issued for three incoming Bangor subdivisions at Tuesday’s planning board meeting. The first, and most contentious, is a set of 30 duplexes to be built on 12 acres of land off Lancaster Avenue, near Broadway. This was the fourth meeting regarding...
3 Great Pizza Places in Maine
What is one food that you would never get tired of eating? If the answer is a delicious pizza then keep on reading to find out about three amazing pizza spots in Maine that you should visit if you've never tried their food. No matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
Sports Shorts: AOTW, memorial golf tournament, Running for Rides 5K
BAR HARBOR — The 29th Annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament will be played Thursday, Sept. 29, at Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has organized the event over the years as a tribute to David R. Harding, longtime member and chairman of the board of Bar Harbor Bankshares, in recognition of his support of charitable organizations and his legacy of community involvement.
Tremont residents consider neighborhood watch
TREMONT — Sheriff Scott Kane of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department discussed the law enforcement presence in Tremont with town residents at the Tremont Select Board meeting Sept. 19. The visit came after residents expressed concern to the town about crime in the area and the level of law enforcement in their town. Residents voiced their concerns, asked questions and discussed the possibility of forming a neighborhood watch.
Downtown crash sends motorist to hospital
ELLSWORTH — A vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Main and Water streets Thursday afternoon, which resulted in a three-vehicle collision and sent one motorist to the hospital, Ellsworth Police Capt. Shawn Willey reported. There is no word on how serious the injuries are.More information will follow as it becomes available.
Longtime head of Maine State Police taking new job
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The longtime head of Maine State Police is moving onto a new job. Col. John Cote will retire from State Police at the end of the month. The agency thanked him for his 33 years of service, especially during what they called some of the agency’s most high-profile incidents and trying times for law enforcement.
Town clerk recognized for excellence
SOUTHWEST HARBOR —Town Clerk Jennifer LaHaye was named Rookie of the Year by the Maine Town and City Clerks Association this week. The Rookie of the Year award is given in recognition of a new clerk who has done an excellent job in a community. It is aimed at commending clerks who may have resolved a difficult problem, who have provided strong leadership during a crisis or who have brought new vitality and professionalism to a community.
