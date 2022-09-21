ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Basically Covered My Entire Bathroom in Carpet, and I Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way

Alyse Whitney is a Los Angeles-based food editor, recipe developer, and video host.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Moving Away from My Loved Ones Was an Incredibly Beautiful Experience — Here’s Why

Shifrah grew up in San Francisco, but has come to appreciate smaller town life in Tallahassee, Florida, which she now calls home.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Writer-producer Zack Estrin has died, aged 51

Zack Estrin – known for his work on Prison Break and Netflix’s Lost In Space – has died, aged 51. The writer-producer died in Hermosa Beach, California, on Friday September 23, confirmed by his talent agency, WME. Circumstances surrounding Estrin’s death are not currently clear. Estrin is...
Take a Look Inside Cher’s Palatial Malibu Estate

published Yesterday. Forget "turning back time." If we...
MALIBU, CA
This Couple Lives on a Small NYC Island (Nope, Not Manhattan) in a Dreamy Green Studio

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. My partner Greg and I have moved five times together since we met in 2016. When we move from Miami, Florida to New York City for Greg's career opportunity in January 2021, it was quite the culture (and weather) shift. We were placed in corporate housing our first 10 months here and were eager to find our own home. When the time came to begin looking, we knew two things: We wanted to stay in Manhattan, and we knew our budget.
MANHATTAN, NY
Nicole Scherzinger Gets Construction Ready in White Sneakers, Ripped Jeans & Tank Top While Smashing Walls For ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’

Nicole Scherzinger gave us a lesson in how to dress construction casual, even though she admits that construction isn't her forte and she plans on sticking to singing. In a recent TikTok video, Scherzinger is seen in construction goggles with a sledgehammer knocking out walls for an episode of "Secret Celebrity Renovation." The reality series sees celebrities going to the homes of people meaningful to them from their hometowns to make home improvements. Scherzinger's episode saw her return to Hawaii to the home of her mom and dad.
Joybird’s Limited Edition Barbie Collab Is Dreamhouse-Worthy

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Barbiecore is here to stay. Partially inspired by next year's "Barbie movie," the nostalgic hot pink trend has infiltrated everything from clothing to home decor. And with Barbie's Dreamhouse turning 60 this year, it's just getting started.
Better Homes & Gardens Color of the Year Will Inspire You To Think Pink

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. What is the perfect pairing to cobalt blue, sage green, deep red, and creamy white? It's Better Homes & Gardens' Color of the Year "Canyon Ridge," a terracotta-inspired pink that is the perfect pop of color for both those who usually stick to neutral tones as well as those who like to add a bit of zest into their interior design.
