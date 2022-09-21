Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kvrr.com
LIVE: NDSU SAE Students Walking From Grand Forks To Fargo For Men’s Health
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The drive from Grand Forks to Fargo can be a lot. Imagine trying to walk it. That’s what the men of NDSU’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity are doing. Groups of six to 10 member are taking turns in a relay walk down old highway 81 raising awareness for men’s health.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead Police Sergeant shares why he is running to become school board member
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead Police Sergeant is running to become a member of the city's school board. Moorhead Police Sergeant Scott Kostohryz joined WDAY Midday to speak about his priorities as a candidate. He spoke on his interest in youth programs, and addressed his experience in committees and programs across the Minnesota and even across the country.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo candidate for state representative wants to end using property taxes to fund public schools
(Fargo ND) -- A republican candidate for state representative in District 11 says property taxes should not be used to fund education. "So I believe that to follow our constitutional mandate, which is the contract between the people of the state and the state government, we need to use that state funding to fund schools instead of property taxes," said Carter Eisinger.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Fargo (ND)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Fargo, ND?. Fargo, North Dakota, United States, is a historic city that no one should miss visiting. Fargo is the seat of Cass County in North Dakota. Fargo is the most populated in North Dakota, having a population...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead School Board Candidate Ken Lucier voices strong opposition to outside influences affecting local decisions
(Moorhead, MN) -- One school board candidate is looking to keep decisions local and find ways to limit influence from both the state of Minnesota and Washington D.C. Ken Lucier is a Moorhead School Board candidate running in the November election. He says policies currently in place are slowly eating away at parental choice within Moorhead schools.
School bus carrying students plunges into river southwest of Fargo
Students and a bus driver were injured when the school bus they were in crashed and plunged into a river southwest of Fargo on Friday. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the bus driver with the Enderlin Area School District crashed at about 4:11 p.m. The bus was eastbound on 50th Street in rural Leonard when it went through a guardrail east of 146th St. SE and then down a ditch, over an embankment and into the Maple River.
valleynewslive.com
A new chapter for an old schoolhouse in Nome, ND
NOME, N.D. (KFYR) - As more and more people move to urban areas, abandoned schools in rural North Dakota have become the norm. But there’s one in eastern North Dakota that’s gotten a second life. It could be said a thriving school is the soul of a town....
Fargo, ND Commissioner “We Have To Take Back Our Downtown”
Is Fargo's vibrant nightlife turning violent and vagrant?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family: Connor Erickson, injured in football game, shows improvement
FARGO, North Dakota –- After two weeks of fighting, Conner Erickson is showing improvement.The Brainerd high school football player suffered a serious head injury Sept. 9 during a game against Moorhead. Erickson was taken by ambulance to Sanford hospital in Fargo, where he underwent surgery on his head immediately. According to an update given by the family's GoFundMe organizer, Erickson was moved to an ICU shortly afterward.Despite the surgery going well, Erickson has had to fight through high fevers, little to no muscle response, and high blood pressure. According to an update by the family, Erickson has struggled to use the muscles on the right side of his body.RELATED: Brainerd high school senior suffers serious head injury during football gameToday, however, came a beam of hope - Erickson wrote his name and smiled for the first time since his injury. He also took part in a physical therapy session, and can now sit on the edge of his bed with assistance.Erickson's family says, "No words can express how much we appreciate Conner's medical team, therapy teams, our family, friends, businesses, teammates, students, school faculty, and community."Erickson will be transferred to Mayo inpatient rehabilitation early next week.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota football player continues to improve after suffering serious head injury
BRAINERD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Promising progress for a Minnesota football player who suffered a serious head injury during a football game in Moorhead on September 9. Conner Erickson, a senior captain on the Brainerd football team, has been taken off of the ventilator and sedation this week. In an update on his CaringBridge page, Conner’s family says he was also just moved out of the pediatric ICU and is now recovering in a standard pediatric room.
valleynewslive.com
Rise in STDs locally and nationally sparking major concern
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise both in the metro and across the country, and it’s sparking major concern with healthcare officials calling on more screenings and better communication on safe sex among partners and families. The CDC says 2.5 million STI...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Police asking for your help in identifying those responsible for distributing racially divisive materials
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual, or individuals, responsible for distributing racially divisive materials throughout West Fargo neighborhoods. The Department tells WDAY Radio it received reports of racially divisive materials littered throughout streets and private properties...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Ex-convict who served 29 years for murder shows support for new REIGNITE initiative at Cass County Jail
(Fargo, ND) -- A former convict who spent 29 years in prison for murder was among those who gathered in Fargo Wednesday to help jumpstart the new R.E.I.G.N.I.T.E. initiative at the Cass County Jail. "We all are going to make mistakes. I made probably the worst mistake you could ever...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Killer still on the loose 8 years after the death of NDSU student Tommy Bearson
(Fargo, ND) -- A friend is remembering Tommy Bearson, a former NDSU student and native of Sartell, Minnesota, whose body was found on an RV lot in Moorhead in September, 2016. "Yeah it's kind of unreal that it has been 8 years I guess. Time flies you know. You kind of wonder where he would be right now. So it's a tough day," said Jackson Miller, Bearson's high school classmate.
kvrr.com
We Talk Spirits With The Long Island Medium Before Her Grand Forks Appearance
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fans of the Long Island Medium get a chance to see her live and in action Thursday night at the Chester Fritz Auditorium in Grand Forks. Wednesday afternoon, TJ Nelson had a chance to talk with Theresa Caputo about talking to the dead. “Maybe you...
kvrr.com
Fargo House That Has Had Over 500 Police Calls Since 2018 to be Demolished
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners vote to have a dangerous house demolished by mid-November. The house at 924 5th Street South was deemed dangerous by building inspectors. The house has been the scene of drug deals, dangerous violations of city code, rubbish, and some 550 police calls...
kvrr.com
Multiple homeless people arrested in Fargo house set to be torn down
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Seven homeless people were arrested at a north Fargo house that has been scheduled for demolition by the property owner. Around 11:15 Tuesday morning, Fargo Police responded to the house in the 200 block of 6th Avenue North after a report of a disturbance. They...
One Killed, Two Seriously Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash in Western Minnesota
(KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in an alcohol-involved crash in Yellow Medicine County Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling north on Highway 75 in Norman Township while a pick-up truck was traveling south on the Highway when they collided near 190th Ave just after 7:30 p.m.
KNOX News Radio
Fatal train-pedestrian crash in Fargo
A man was struck and killed by a train in downtown Fargo early this morning. Police responded to the crossing in the 400 block of Broadway around 12:30 after BNSF train operators notified authorities that a person was hit on the tracks by the eastbound train. The victim was dead at the scene.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man killed in Downtown Fargo after being hit by BNSF train
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says it is investigating a deadly train vs. pedestrian crash Downtown. At around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning, the Department tells WDAY Radio officers were called to the 400 block of Broadway North from BNSF after someone was struck by the train. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 0