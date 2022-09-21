Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey News
Christian McCaffrey is once again a bit banged up. The Carolina Panthers running back was added to the injury report on Thursday with an ankle injury. He was officially limited in practice. Even though McCaffrey is banged up, he's still expected to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints,...
Bears Week 3 injury report: Roquan Smith, Velus Jones DNP Wednesday
LB Roquan Smith (hip) WR Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring) TE Ryan Griffin (Achilles) S Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) Linebacker Roquan Smith was a surprise name on Wednesday’s injury report. Smith is nursing a hip injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Packers. That’s certainly worth monitoring heading into Week 3. Rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. remains sidelined with a hamstring injury while tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) are nursing injuries.
Steelers S Damontae Kazee Suspended Three Games
The Pittsburgh Steelers safety is currently on IR and will now serve a three-game suspension.
Panthers Week 3 injury report: Christian McCaffrey a go, Donte Jackson questionable
Maybe Christian McCaffrey didn’t have to take a leak today. The Carolina Panthers released their final injury report of Week 3 on Friday, about 48 hours ahead of kickoff against the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints. And McCaffrey, who made his way on the list yesterday due to “lingering soreness” in his ankle, was now a full participant in practice and is set to go for the divisional clash.
REPORT: Micah Hyde to be placed on IR, miss rest of 2022 season
Bills safety Micah Hyde is set to miss the rest of the 2022 NFL season with a neck injury. This came when Hyde’s agent, Jack Bechta confirmed his clients health.
NFL・
Packers have a problem at wide receiver in Week 3 vs. Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t the only team with concerns at wide receiver in Week 3. There is also some uncertainty about which Green Bay Packers pass catchers will be available. How many wide receivers will the Green Bay Packers have available when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Christian McCaffrey’s official status for Panthers’ Week 3 tilt vs. Saints
Christian McCaffrey has been an enigma for the Carolina Panthers in the last few years. On one hand, he’s arguably the best player they’ve had on the roster since prime Cam Newton. His ability to bend defenses as a running back is unmatched. However, over the last few years, McCaffrey has continually missed time due to various injuries.
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette (hamstring) logs limited session on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was limited during Wednesday's practice. Even though Tampa Bay's running back saw an uptick in his snap percentage to 87% in Week Two, Fournette had been a limited participant with a hamstring injury since last week. In a matchup against a Green Bay Packers' defense ranked 14th in FanDuel points allowed per game (18.1), numberFire's models project Fournette to score 15.0 FanDuel points.
ESPN
Atlanta Falcons LG Elijah Wilkinson to miss Sunday game vs. Seattle Seahawks due to a personal matter
Atlanta Falcons left guard Elijah Wilkinson will miss the Sunday game against the Seattle Seahawks because of a personal matter. Wilkinson, 27, did not practice with the Falcons either Thursday or Friday while the team was in Seattle. He started the first two games with Atlanta after signing as a free agent this past offseason.
Bucs injury report: Chris Godwin out, Donovan Smith doubtful vs. Packers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without at least two of their Pro Bowl wide receivers for Week 3, and could be down another. While Mike Evans is suspended for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Chris Godwin has also been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Julio Jones (knee) is questionable.
saturdaytradition.com
TJ Hockenson, Aidan Hutchinson receive injury updates ahead of Week 3 matchup with Minnesota Vikings
T.J. Hockenson and Aidan Hutchinson are dealing with injuries. The Detroit Lions added Hockenson to the injury report with a hip injury, while Hutchinson did not participate in practice on Wednesday per Kyle Meinke of Mlive. The Lions listed Hockenson as a limited participant during Wednesday’s practice in preparation for...
