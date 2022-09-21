ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey News

Christian McCaffrey is once again a bit banged up. The Carolina Panthers running back was added to the injury report on Thursday with an ankle injury. He was officially limited in practice. Even though McCaffrey is banged up, he's still expected to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints,...
Bears Week 3 injury report: Roquan Smith, Velus Jones DNP Wednesday

LB Roquan Smith (hip) WR Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring) TE Ryan Griffin (Achilles) S Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) Linebacker Roquan Smith was a surprise name on Wednesday’s injury report. Smith is nursing a hip injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Packers. That’s certainly worth monitoring heading into Week 3. Rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. remains sidelined with a hamstring injury while tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) are nursing injuries.
Panthers Week 3 injury report: Christian McCaffrey a go, Donte Jackson questionable

Maybe Christian McCaffrey didn’t have to take a leak today. The Carolina Panthers released their final injury report of Week 3 on Friday, about 48 hours ahead of kickoff against the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints. And McCaffrey, who made his way on the list yesterday due to “lingering soreness” in his ankle, was now a full participant in practice and is set to go for the divisional clash.
Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette (hamstring) logs limited session on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was limited during Wednesday's practice. Even though Tampa Bay's running back saw an uptick in his snap percentage to 87% in Week Two, Fournette had been a limited participant with a hamstring injury since last week. In a matchup against a Green Bay Packers' defense ranked 14th in FanDuel points allowed per game (18.1), numberFire's models project Fournette to score 15.0 FanDuel points.
