9to5Mac

Four features we expect to see on the 2022 iPad Pro

Apple is expected to announce a new generation of the iPad Pro in the rumored October event. As it’s been months since rumors about this tablet started, there are some features that are very likely to be available with this new generation of iPad Pro. Read on as we round up four of them that we expect to see on the 2022 iPad Pro.
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work: What problem does Jamf Safe Internet solve for school IT admins?

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 charging slowly? How to fast charge your iPhone

Is your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro charging slower than your old phone did? The best way to fast charge is with a Lightning to USB-C cable and a 30 watt charger, either from Apple or a cheaper third-party option like Anker. Here’s everything you need to know about fast charging your new iPhone …
9to5Mac

Apple isn’t selling its own lanyard for AirPods Pro 2; here are some other options

AirPods Pro 2 is already out. One of the interesting features of this product is that a lanyard can hold it, so customers can lock their earbuds on their bags, jeans, or hands. While Apple is not planning to make its own AirPods Pro 2 lanyard – probably fearing the enormous success it had with the Polishing Cloth and customers having to wait months to get their own – here are some options to better protect your new wireless earbuds.
UPI News

Amazon announces second Prime Day sales event in October

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Amazon announced Monday it will host a Prime Early Access Sale on Oct. 11-12, marking the first time the online retailer has held a sale similar to its annual Prime Day twice in one year. The sales event will give Amazon Prime subscribers access to "hundreds...
9to5Mac

Hands-on: ALOGIC Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor [Video]

Having a great external monitor to use with your Mac or iPad is not only satisfying, but also necessary for professionals who need a high-resolution display with good color accuracy. And ALOGIC, a company well known for providing great IT peripheral solutions, has a product that fits all of these needs – which is the ALOGIC Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor.
9to5Mac

Don’t open your Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Ultra has just started arriving in customers’ hands, and unlike previous Apple Watches, it has four exposed screw heads on the bottom of the device. I like taking a look inside my tech, whether to add a thermal pad to an M2 MacBook Air to improve performance or just to see what’s inside making the tech work. The moment I saw the screws on the bottom of the Apple Watch Ultra, I knew I wanted to take a peek inside. But I probably shouldn’t have …
