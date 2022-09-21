Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
Should Apple expand its new ‘Ultra’ branding to the iPhone 15 lineup?
Apple just started selling the new Apple Watch Ultra. A few months ago, the company introduced the M1 Ultra processor. Is it time for Apple to bring this branding to the iPhone, with next year’s iPhone 15 Ultra replacing the iPhone 15 Pro Max?. Apple has been pretty inconsistent...
9to5Mac
Four features we expect to see on the 2022 iPad Pro
Apple is expected to announce a new generation of the iPad Pro in the rumored October event. As it’s been months since rumors about this tablet started, there are some features that are very likely to be available with this new generation of iPad Pro. Read on as we round up four of them that we expect to see on the 2022 iPad Pro.
9to5Mac
Apple @ Work: What problem does Jamf Safe Internet solve for school IT admins?
9to5Mac
Apple and Oprah splitting up, contract will switch to a project-by-project basis
Four years ago, Oprah Winfrey signed a multi-year deal with Apple. Now, the celebrity and the Cupertino company are changing how the contract will work from now on as Oprah keeps producing content for several other companies and Apple realigns its expectations with Apple TV+. First reported by Puck, the...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 charging slowly? How to fast charge your iPhone
Is your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro charging slower than your old phone did? The best way to fast charge is with a Lightning to USB-C cable and a 30 watt charger, either from Apple or a cheaper third-party option like Anker. Here’s everything you need to know about fast charging your new iPhone …
Apple isn’t selling its own lanyard for AirPods Pro 2; here are some other options
AirPods Pro 2 is already out. One of the interesting features of this product is that a lanyard can hold it, so customers can lock their earbuds on their bags, jeans, or hands. While Apple is not planning to make its own AirPods Pro 2 lanyard – probably fearing the enormous success it had with the Polishing Cloth and customers having to wait months to get their own – here are some options to better protect your new wireless earbuds.
9to5Mac
WhatsApp adds FaceTime-like quick links for calls, encryption coming for up to 32-person video calls
WhatsApp for iOS is adding an important feature to all users – the ability to share a link to start a call with a single tap. This function is a lot like the ability to share a link to start a FaceTime call with your friends first introduced with iOS 15.
9to5Mac
Monday’s best deals: iPhone 12/mini/Pro Max sale from $430, 10.2-inch iPad $49 off, more
All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by a refurbished iPhone 12/mini/Pro Max sale that starts from new $430 lows. Then there’s a chance to save $49 on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad as well as new all-time lows on Nanoleaf Lines HomeKit lighting sets. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Ultra impresses in durability, Depth app, and battery life testing
The Apple Watch Ultra officially launched to everyone on Friday, and as expected, a number of extreme tests have already emerged. These tests go to incredible lengths to test the durability, fitness features, and more offered by the Apple Watch Ultra. The results are rather impressive…. In one video posted...
9to5Mac
How to find AirPods Pro 2 with new Find My app precise tracking and charging case speaker
AirPods Pro 2 are in the wild and they come with some great upgrades. One of the highlights is a new charging case with a speaker plus U1 chip for precise location tracking. Read on for how to find AirPods Pro 2 with the Find My app, play a sound feature, and more details.
9to5Mac
AirPods Max 2, AirPods 4, and AirPods Pro 3: Here are the latest rumors on when to expect them
With a successful AirPods line, it’s only natural for users to wonder when Apple will release a new generation of the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Head below as we round up the latest rumors on when expecting a new version of each of these products…. When Apple...
9to5Mac
How to change AirPods Pro volume with swipe control: Tips on finger placement and more
AirPods Pro 2 feature a range of great upgrades over the original and one of the simple but valuable additions is the ability to swipe on the earbuds to control volume. However, the capability can be a bit unintuitive at first. Here’s how to change AirPods Pro volume with swipe control including some tips on finger placement.
9to5Mac
Gurman: Upcoming Apple product announcements could come as press releases, not an October Event
Apple’s rumored October event might not happen at all. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, Apple might not have enough products to justify a keynote. Instead, the journalist believes the company could focus on a few press releases instead. A few years ago, Apple...
9to5Mac
Gurman: 15-inch MacBook Air, new Mac Pro, updated HomePod, and more expected for 2023
We’re still a few months away – and at least one more major announcement by Apple – before the calendar ticks to 2023. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, however, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has detailed some of the hardware announcements he expects from Apple in 2023.
9to5Mac
AirPods Max users complain about Active Noise Cancelling worsening after firmware update
AirPods Max launched almost two years ago. While these headphones have been praised for its finish, superb sound quality, and use in general, there were some complaints. For example, its case has faced a number of controversies due to its design and the AirPods Max also doesn’t offer Lossless capabilities even when wired.
Amazon announces second Prime Day sales event in October
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Amazon announced Monday it will host a Prime Early Access Sale on Oct. 11-12, marking the first time the online retailer has held a sale similar to its annual Prime Day twice in one year. The sales event will give Amazon Prime subscribers access to "hundreds...
9to5Mac
Hands-on: ALOGIC Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor [Video]
Having a great external monitor to use with your Mac or iPad is not only satisfying, but also necessary for professionals who need a high-resolution display with good color accuracy. And ALOGIC, a company well known for providing great IT peripheral solutions, has a product that fits all of these needs – which is the ALOGIC Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor.
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour: Hands-on with the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island, Always-On display and new camera system
Benjamin and Zac give their hands-on impressions with all the new features of the iPhone 14 Pro, including the Dynamic Island, Always-On Display and new camera system. We also discuss some of the launch-day bugs going around, test Apple Wallet Order tracking, and the surprising internal design change to the iPhone 14 that helps with repairability.
Women Who Work In The Tech Field Are Sharing Their Stories, And It'll Make You Rethink Your Profession
"I grew up very poor, and I am now living a stable life. You can too!"
Don’t open your Apple Watch Ultra
The Apple Watch Ultra has just started arriving in customers’ hands, and unlike previous Apple Watches, it has four exposed screw heads on the bottom of the device. I like taking a look inside my tech, whether to add a thermal pad to an M2 MacBook Air to improve performance or just to see what’s inside making the tech work. The moment I saw the screws on the bottom of the Apple Watch Ultra, I knew I wanted to take a peek inside. But I probably shouldn’t have …
