ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 KISS FM

Woman Rearrested After two Days, 29 Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 22

Today is the day. It's officially South Plains Fair day. It's also game day eve for the Texas Tech-University of Texas game, which means this weekend is about to get insane. The only way it would be even more insane is if Raider Red and Bevo went to the South Plains Fair and shared a funnel caked before going on one of the rollercoasters together.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
Austin, TX
Sports
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Battalion Texas AM

A&M puts a ring on it

When I was first applying to schools, Texas A&M was not in the cards for me. Some hick little “yee-yee” town in Texas was not the school that appealed to a city girl from Austin. All my life it was expected that I would go to Brigham Young University, or BYU. It was the obvious choice for someone of my faith … ha ha, yea, that one.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Is About to Become Number One in What?

Lubbock is the land of cotton, Texas Tech, fantastic medical centers, and now... I find it awesome that we're about to be a leader in a new category. We're usually named number one in some atrocious thing. This time we're about to be a leader in an amazing, yet unusual category. Are you ready for this?
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorns#Texas Tech Football#College Football#American Football#National Championships#West Texas
102.5 KISS FM

Growing Up in Lubbock: Elementary School Edition

Disclaimer: I did not spend my entire elementary school career in Lubbock. I also attended school in Spokane and Austin. If anything, that gives me a better perspective because I can make a comparison to a different type of Texas school and school in a different state entirely. I also...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

5 Cozy Places in Lubbock for UT Fans to Crash After the Game

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will be squaring off against the Texas Longhorns this Saturday, September 24th, at 2:30 p.m. Everyone in town is getting totally amped for it and stocking up on tailgating supplies and booze. UT kicked our butts pretty bad last year, so the Red Raiders are going to have to bring some serious thunder this weekend.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Walmart
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Parents Only Have One Day Left to Grab This Great Deal

Twice a year, Target puts on an amazing promotion that allows parents to bring in their old, broken, and expired car seats and get 20 percent off the price of a new one. Don't need a car seat anymore? No problem! They'll also apply this discount to big ticket baby items, like strollers, high chairs, play yards, and more.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy