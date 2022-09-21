ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apartment Therapy

The 5 Major Differences Between Airbnb and Vrbo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Today’s travelers have many options for accommodations that go beyond the traditional hotel stay. The advent of several short-term rental booking sites, such Airbnb, has opened up the opportunity to rent everything from a room for one to a house on the beach that sleeps 20. The fact that many rentals offer additional spaces, such as kitchens and patios, helps to make these platforms even more appealing.
yankodesign.com

These prefab Scandinavian-inspired cabins could be luxurious resorts in the near future

Aylott & Van Tromp have been working on high-end projects for a while now, from working with Hilton to working on a luxe Jiu Jitsu gym, their expertise in sophisticated interiors is unmatched. And, they’ve now designed prefab cabins for your next vacation! They’ve developed these cabins from the ground up, and are hoping to sell them to hoteliers, to maybe create a whole new chain of luxurious resorts. They want the cabins to feel like hotel suites while maintaining a very Scandinavian-inspired aesthetic.
The Guardian

Bonnes vacances: 10 great holiday destinations in France

Stretching out from Corsica’s northern coast, this 25-mile long peninsula is one of the island’s wildest regions, with stunning beaches, winding hiking trails and small ports on the eastern side, and clifftop villages on the west. Villages such as Erbalunga and Nonza feel authentic and unspoilt, with centuries’ old houses and churches and atmospheric ruins, while fishing villages like Centuri still send out daily boats to bring back spiny lobsters and fish to serve in the waterfront restaurants. Stay at Domain Misincu, a sleekly luxurious bolthole on the east coast.
Business Insider

Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful card review: Chase's new Marriott credit card comes with a 125,000-point welcome bonus offer and upscale perks, but with an annual fee to match

Is the Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful the best credit card for you?. Frequently asked questions (FAQ) Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
kellysthoughtsonthings.com

Tips On Adding A Touch Of Luxury To Your Next Vacation

Are you looking to add a touch of luxury to your vacation?. If so, you're in luck! We have some tips that will help make your trip even more luxurious. Whether you're looking for a relaxing beach getaway or an action-packed adventure, we have the perfect tips for you. Keep reading to learn more!
msn.com

Ranked: America's best beaches

Slide 1 of 26: America’s vast coastline is not short of beautiful beaches, and Tripadvisor has named the country’s top 25 locations based on the public’s reviews. Whether you fancy trekking along miles of unadulterated coastal nature reserves or prefer lazing on pristine, white sand with nearby entertainment – there’s a beach to suit everyone. So, pack your swimwear and pick your favorite...
FodorsTravel

Plan a Winter Escape With 50-66% Discounts in Aruba and Hawaii

As it gets closer to Halloween and Thanksgiving, prices will shoot up and you’ll be hard-pressed to settle. In fact, travelers are already thinking about next year’s summer vacations—some destinations require you to start planning a year in advance if you want the first picks. So if you have been wavering on where to go this winter, we have two great resorts that are currently offering massive discounts.
