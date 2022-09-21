ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

TV networks and tipoff times set for Auburn's SEC schedule

By JD McCarthy
 2 days ago
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The SEC announced the tipoff times and TV networks for the 2022-23 basketball season on Wednesday morning.

The Auburn Tigers schedule features one game on CBS, seven on the SEC Network and the remaining 10 games will be on various ESPN channels.

Auburn will open SEC play at home against the Florida Gators on Dec. 28 and will start at 6 p.m. CT and air on ESPN2.

Start times and TV networks have not been announced for 11 of Auburn’s nonconference games. Here is a look at the start time and network for each of Auburn’s 18 SEC games.

Dec. 28: vs. Florida

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Auburn, Alabama

When: 6 p.m. CT

Network: ESPN2

Jan. 4: at Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Athens, Georgia

When: 5:30 p.m. CT

Network: SEC Network

Jan. 7: vs. Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Auburn, Alabama

When: 7:30 p.m. CT

Network: SEC Network

Jan. 10: at Ole Miss

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Oxford, Mississippi

When: 8 p.m. CT

Network: ESPN2/ESPNU

Jan. 14: vs. Mississippi State

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Auburn, Alabama

When: 7:30 p.m. CT

Network: SEC Network

Jan. 18: at LSU

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

When: 6 p.m. CT

Network: ESPN2/ESPNU

Jan. 21: at South Carolina

Jake Crandall/USA TODAY Network

Where: Columbia, South Carolina

When: 2:30 p.m. CT

Network: SEC Network

Jan. 25: vs. Texas A&M

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Auburn, Alabama

When: 8 p.m. CT

Network: ESPN2/ESPNU

Feb. 1: vs. Georgia

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Where: Auburn, Alabama

When: 6 p.m. CT

Network: SEC Network

Feb. 4: at Tennessee

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

When: 1 p.m. CT

Network: ESPN/ESPN2

Feb. 7: at Texas A&M

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Where: College Station, Texas

When: 6 p.m. CT

Network: ESPN/ESPN2

Feb. 11: vs. Alabama

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Auburn, Alabama

When: 1 p.m. CT

Network: ESPN/ESPN2

Feb. 14: vs. Missouri

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Auburn, Alabama

When: 6 p.m. CT

Network: ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

Feb. 18: at Vanderbilt

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Nashville, Tennessee

When: 7:30 p.m. CT

Network: SEC Network

Feb. 22: vs. Ole Miss

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Auburn, Alabama

When: 8 p.m. CT

Network: SEC Network

Feb. 25: at Kentucky

Jake Crandall/USA TODAY Network

Where: Lexington, Kentucky

When: 3 p.m. CT

Network: CBS

March 1: at Alabama

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

When: 6 p.m. CT

Network: ESPN2/ESPNU

March 4: vs. Tennessee

Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Where: Auburn, Alabama

When: 3 p.m. CT

Network: ESPN/ESPN2

