TV networks and tipoff times set for Auburn's SEC schedule
The SEC announced the tipoff times and TV networks for the 2022-23 basketball season on Wednesday morning.
The Auburn Tigers schedule features one game on CBS, seven on the SEC Network and the remaining 10 games will be on various ESPN channels.
Auburn will open SEC play at home against the Florida Gators on Dec. 28 and will start at 6 p.m. CT and air on ESPN2.
Start times and TV networks have not been announced for 11 of Auburn’s nonconference games. Here is a look at the start time and network for each of Auburn’s 18 SEC games.
Dec. 28: vs. Florida
Where: Auburn, Alabama
When: 6 p.m. CT
Network: ESPN2
Jan. 4: at Georgia
Where: Athens, Georgia
When: 5:30 p.m. CT
Network: SEC Network
Jan. 7: vs. Arkansas
Where: Auburn, Alabama
When: 7:30 p.m. CT
Network: SEC Network
Jan. 10: at Ole Miss
Where: Oxford, Mississippi
When: 8 p.m. CT
Network: ESPN2/ESPNU
Jan. 14: vs. Mississippi State
Where: Auburn, Alabama
When: 7:30 p.m. CT
Network: SEC Network
Jan. 18: at LSU
Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
When: 6 p.m. CT
Network: ESPN2/ESPNU
Jan. 21: at South Carolina
Where: Columbia, South Carolina
When: 2:30 p.m. CT
Network: SEC Network
Jan. 25: vs. Texas A&M
Where: Auburn, Alabama
When: 8 p.m. CT
Network: ESPN2/ESPNU
Feb. 1: vs. Georgia
Where: Auburn, Alabama
When: 6 p.m. CT
Network: SEC Network
Feb. 4: at Tennessee
Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
When: 1 p.m. CT
Network: ESPN/ESPN2
Feb. 7: at Texas A&M
Where: College Station, Texas
When: 6 p.m. CT
Network: ESPN/ESPN2
Feb. 11: vs. Alabama
Where: Auburn, Alabama
When: 1 p.m. CT
Network: ESPN/ESPN2
Feb. 14: vs. Missouri
Where: Auburn, Alabama
When: 6 p.m. CT
Network: ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
Feb. 18: at Vanderbilt
Where: Nashville, Tennessee
When: 7:30 p.m. CT
Network: SEC Network
Feb. 22: vs. Ole Miss
Where: Auburn, Alabama
When: 8 p.m. CT
Network: SEC Network
Feb. 25: at Kentucky
Where: Lexington, Kentucky
When: 3 p.m. CT
Network: CBS
March 1: at Alabama
Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
When: 6 p.m. CT
Network: ESPN2/ESPNU
March 4: vs. Tennessee
Where: Auburn, Alabama
When: 3 p.m. CT
Network: ESPN/ESPN2
Comments / 0