An all-time comic book great dusts itself off for another round on streaming
The superhero genre has become so all-encompassing that the argument over which comic book adaptation can truly be named as the very best will never reach a definitive or unanimous conclusion, but anyone in their right mind will surely admit that Logan deserves to at least be among the top contenders.
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years
There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
Ralph Eggleston, Pixar Animator Behind ‘For the Birds’ and ‘Toy Story,’ Dies at 56
Ralph Eggleston, an Academy Award-winning animator, art director and production designer at Pixar Animation Studios, died on Monday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 56 years old. Eggleston won the animated short film Oscar for writing and directing the 2001 Pixar film “For the Birds.” Pixar tweeted a tribute to him, saying, “Pixar and the world will be forever grateful.” The animator also served as art director on the original “Toy Story,” and his work as an artist has been seen on numerous Pixar films including “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “Wall-E,” “Cars,” “The Incredibles” and “Inside Out.” His final...
She-Hulk finally introduces Deadpool to the MCU, sort of
She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers follow. No other Marvel show – or film, for that matter – has been as obsessed with cameos as She-Hulk. In just the first three episodes alone, connections to Hulk and Eternals and Shang-Chi and Agent Carter have all thrown She-Hulk smack dab in the middle of the MCU.
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
12 Actors Who Have Played More Than One Character In The MCU
Some Marvel movie actors have had the honor of playing dual roles (or more) in the MCU.
Michael Keaton breaks silence on Batgirl cancellation
The Batman actor gives his thoughts on the decision to scrap the film
What ‘Black Adam’s Rating Means For DC’s Newest Superhero
Dwayne Johnson’s line about Black Adam is how the “hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.” But we’re not so sure it’s going to change that much. Despite the gritty trailer, which shows Black Adam beating the snot out of the Justice Society of America, and despite the character’s live-and-let-die attitude, don’t expect Black Adam to be more violent or dark than any other DC movie that’s been released to theaters. The film has already been rated by the MPAA. And they gave the film a typical PG-13, in this case for “sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language.”
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
Shang-Chi 2 to drop before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – Destin Daniel Cretton to direct both
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the highlights of the Multiverse Saga and one of the MCU Phase 4 movies that deserves a sequel. Marvel announced many new titles at Comic-Con 2022 and expanded on those reveals at D23 Expo. But the studio has still yet to share any details about a release date for Shang-Chi 2.
New Mark Wahlberg Movie Takes Over Netflix Top 10
Film star Mark Wahlberg has been in three movie so far in 2022, and all three of them have proven themselves to be huge hits on Netflix. Sony's Uncharted, which starred Wahlberg and Tom Holland, was a mainstay on the Netflix Top 10 for a number of weeks after the film was added to the streamer's roster. This week, both of Wahlberg's other 2022 films can be found on the Netflix Top 10, one of which is occupying the number one spot.
Beetlejuice 2
Beetlejuice fans have waited more than 30 years for director Tim Burton to say "It's showtime!" on a sequel to the 1988 classic. Although it was originally released in March, Beetlejuice has since become a Halloween favorite. In fact, it's one of the rare "old" movies that tweens and teens seem to love as much as adults. With more and more nostalgic parents introducing the Michael Keaton-fronted horror comedy to their kids each year, now feels like the perfect time for the long-gestating Beetlejuice 2 sequel to finally happen — but will it? The uptick in fake promotional posters making the rounds on social media certainly has fans feeling like we’re getting closer than ever.
New superhero movies: every Marvel, DC, and comic book movie flying your way in 2022 and beyond
You don't need the Time Stone to see what new superhero movies are on the horizon. New superhero movies are coming in hot over the next few years. The MCU has tons in store for us, with Marvel Phase 5 due to kick into gear very soon after Marvel Phase 4 comes to a close with the upcoming release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There's even two brand new Avengers films on the way. On the other side of the aisle, DC has major tentpoles like Shazam 2, Aquaman 2, and The Flash coming soon – and next up is Black Adam, starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the titular anti-hero set to shake things up for the DCEU's hierarchy of power.
Where to Stream Every Jurassic Park Movie
Jurassic Park has been a popular franchise since the dinosaur revival action series launched its first Speilberg-helmed entry in 1993. From that first entry, the series evolved into a trilogy, which then evolved into another, more epic, trilogy that starred Chris Pratt through each one, versus the alternating cast between the first three Jurassic Park movies. The most recent Jurassic Park movie, Jurassic World: Dominion, was released earlier this year and ended the second trilogy, and possibly the franchise overall, at least for a while. With the most recent release being the sum up to the entire saga up to this point, many may want to refresh themselves with the original Jurassic Park movies, the first two Jurassic World movies, just Jurassic World: Dominion, or perhaps the entire franchise. Below, we’ve detailed where to stream every Jurassic Park movie, so luckily, you can watch whatever movie from the franchise you please.
Original Beverly Hills Cop cast to reunite for new Netflix sequel
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is the fourth installment in the franchise
