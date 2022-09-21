ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kyler Murray says he'd shake hands with fan who smacked him in the face: 'No hard feelings'

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TpENp_0i4m3DcV00

Kyler Murray is a forgiving guy.

When the Arizona Cardinals QB was asked how he feels about getting hit in the face by a fan at the end of the Las Vegas Raiders game, he gave an answer that most wouldn't have predicted.

There aren't a lot of people out there who would say something like that after having a top-five career moment rudely interrupted by a hand making sharp contact with their face.

The smack happened right at the end of the Cardinals' incredible 20-point comeback win over the Raiders on Sunday. The game ended in overtime after Byron Murphy recovered a Raiders fumble and ran it back for the game-winning touchdown. Murray had been playing like a demon in the fourth quarter, and he was hyped to see the defense take advantage and secure the win. So he ran down the field to join his teammates and ended up celebrating with fans in the stands. And one of those fans ended up smacking him right in the face.

Murray turned around to try to find whoever did it, but eventually ran over to be with his teammates. A battery complaint was made at the stadium and the Las Vegas Police are investigating. The fan has yet to be publicly identified.

Either Murray has the forgiveness capacity of an actual saint, or he realized that maybe the smack was an accident. There were a lot of arms and hands poking out of that wall of fans, which makes it hard for anyone to see where their extremities are going.

Either way, whoever placed that smack on Murray's face can feel free to walk right up to him and shake his hand. It's definitely not a trick to capture you, whoever you are. Just shake the man's hand and pay no attention to the net suspended in the air above your head. It's just for decoration.

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Chiefs' Chris Jones surprised over penalty for his 'conversation' with Matt Ryan

Chris Jones must have said something bad to Matt Ryan. But he is playing innocent. And Ryan isn't talking either. The Kansas City Chiefs' star defensive lineman took a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct at the worst time. The Chiefs were going to be getting off the field after a third-down sack, when Jones said something to Ryan, the Indianapolis Colts quarterback. The penalty flag was thrown, the Colts got 15 yards and kept the ball, and ended up scoring the game-winning touchdown with less than a minute to go.
KANSAS CITY, MO
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football Week 3 Wrap: Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars have arrived

Justin Herbert was clearly compromised while playing through torn rib cartilage, but this Jacksonville team is fully legit. The defense entered with the fourth-best EPA/play in the NFL, and Sunday Trevor Lawrence tossed three touchdowns while finishing as a top-five fantasy QB — and winning for the first time on the road during his career (the Jaguars had lost an NFL-high 18 straight games on the road dating back to 2019).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
102.5 The Bone

With anemic offense and ugly loss, should Tom Brady, Bucs be worried?

As signs go, the clock literally running out on Tom Brady while he’s trying a desperation comeback is pretty on-the-nose. After an offensive performance Sunday against Green Bay that would have needed three shots of espresso to even be described as anemic, Brady had at last started doing Brady things. With 3:04 remaining in the game, down 14-6 and starting at his own 11 yard line, Brady engineered one of those vintage TB12 fourth-quarter drives that took the Bucs all the way down to the edge of Green Bay’s goal line.
TAMPA, FL
102.5 The Bone

Bengals' star-studded offense finally finds footing — and not just because they played the Jets

The Cincinnati Bengals offense has been down in the dumps recently, but a game against the New York Jets defense appears to be just what they needed to get back on track. Joe Burrow and the Bengals weren’t at their sharpest this week in a 27-12 win over the Jets either, but they got back to showing the NFL world that they don’t need to be on their A-game to generate big plays down the field. Burrow averaged 7.6 yards per attempt and threw for three touchdowns, matching his season total through the first two weeks.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smack#Cardinals#Las Vegas#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals Qb#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Las Vegas Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
102.5 The Bone

Chargers QB Justin Herbert will start vs. Jaguars despite rib cartilage fracture

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is active and will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday despite dealing with a rib cartilage fracture. Herbert's injury happened on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 2, when the Chargers took on the Kansas City Chiefs. He took a hard hit from Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna late in the contest but managed to finish the game (and even got off a few good throws), but was clearly in pain.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
102.5 The Bone

Chargers coach Brandon Staley let Justin Herbert decide to keep playing injured in blowout loss to Jaguars

Justin Herbert was a game-time decision to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars after fracturing rib cartilage in Week 2. Then he lost his blindside protection in the third quarter when Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater left the game with a biceps injury. So why — when his Los Angeles Chargers hopelessly trailed in a 38-10 loss — was the franchise quarterback still on the field late in the game?
JACKSONVILLE, FL
102.5 The Bone

Bears QB Justin Fields was brutally honest about his performance vs. Texans: 'I played like trash'

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields gave a brutally honest assessment of his performance after the Bears beat the Houston Texans 23-30 on Sunday. "I've just gotta get better, plain and simple," Fields said via the Chicago Sun-Times. "Straight up, I just played like — I want to say the A-word, but I'm not gonna do that. I just played like trash. I played terrible. Really just gotta be better."
CHICAGO, IL
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
10K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy