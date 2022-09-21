ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clanton, AL

WSFA

Eclectic man dies in single-vehicle crash Sunday morning

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning has claimed the life of an Eclectic man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Justin C. Jones, 23, was killed when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Jones, who was not using his seatbelt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham officer involved in shooting in Ensley area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting involving their officers Saturday afternoon in Ensley. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of 30th Street on a domestic disturbance. A man called saying he was having trouble with his adult son who was armed....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alabamanews.net

23 Year Old Dies in Elmore County Crash

State troopers say an Eclectic man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Sunday. Justin C. Jones, 23, was fatally injured when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the road and turned over. Authorities say Jones was not using a seat belt at the time of...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Suspect indicted in drive-by Birmingham shooting that killed woman, injured her husband

A 26-year-old man has been indicted in a drive-by shooting earlier this year that killed Birmingham woman and injured her husband. A Jefferson County grand jury issued indictments against Charles Eugene Knight Jr., 26, on Aug. 25, according to court records made public Friday. He is charged with capital murder in the death of 40-year-old Michelle Denise Kemp Gilder and attempted murder in the shooting of Reginald Gilder.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Body of missing boater is recovered

PELHAM – The body of a missing boater has been recovered. On Saturday, Sept. 24 at approximately 11:33 a.m. an incident occurred on Lay Lake in Shelby County that resulted in a missing boater. A 2022 Ranger bass boat was found vacant in the area and the search began...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

State seeks death penalty in Vestavia church shooting case

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The state will seek the death penalty in the deadly St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church shooting case, it confirmed Monday. Robert Findlay Smith, 70, is charged with capital murder of two or more people. He’s accused of opening fire at a church potluck in June 2022, killing Sarah Yeager, Walter Rainey and Jane Pounds.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
Alabama Now

Two dead in Alabama house fire

Two Alabama residents died in a structure fire Tuesday, local fire officials reported. Clanton, Alabama, Fire Department and the Clanton Police Department responded to the fire at 1:15 a.m. after a call had been made to 911 by a neighbor. “Upon arrival, a residential structure was found to be fully...
CLANTON, AL
CBS 42

$5,000 reward offered for information on Birmingham robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a robbery suspect. The robbery occurred Tuesday in the 2000 block of Green Springs Highway at a gas station. The suspect entered the business brandishing a firearm and demanded money from a customer. The suspect then discharged the firearm before exiting […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Man killed in I-85 NB crash before Taylor Road exit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead following a crash on Interstate 85 northbound before the Taylor Road exit Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded to the wreck before 11 a.m. There, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Shots fired in Hoover road rage incident

HOOVER – An investigation is underway after a road rage incident occurred in Hoover on Thursday, Sept. 22 near the intersection of Alabama 119 and U.S. 280. Hoover police received a call about an incident near the 5300 block of U.S. 280 at 10 a.m. on Thursday, leading to the investigation.
HOOVER, AL
WSFA

Hayneville lawyer killed in head-on crash

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Lowndes County has claimed the life of a Hayneville lawyer. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 74-year-old Jerry L. Thornton was killed when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with a 2005 Ford F-150. He operated the Jerry L. Thornton Law Office on Lafayette Street.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery man arrested in homicide on Woodley Circle

Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this month. Police have charged 20-year-old Maurion Hinson, of Montgomery, in the shooting death of 23-year-old Dante Gholston, of Montgomery. Gholston was found shot to death on Thursday, September 15 just after midnight in the 6000...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

Head-on collision kills Alabama man, troopers say

A head-on collisions Friday killed an Alabama man, state troopers reported. Jerry L. Thornton, 74, of Hayneville, Alabama, was fatally injured when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with the 2005 Ford F-150 pickup driven by William E. Bryant Jr., 69, of Pine Apple, Alabama. The two-vehicle...
HAYNEVILLE, AL
WSFA

3 injured after crash, I-85 SB near Forest Avenue exit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say three people were injured in a crash Friday morning on Interstate 85 southbound. The three-vehicle crash happened near the Forest Avenue/Mulberry Street Exit, according to Sgt. E. McGriff. Three passengers had minor injuries from the crash. Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 southbound experienced...
MONTGOMERY, AL

