WSFA
Eclectic man dies in single-vehicle crash Sunday morning
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning has claimed the life of an Eclectic man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Justin C. Jones, 23, was killed when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Jones, who was not using his seatbelt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham officer involved in shooting in Ensley area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting involving their officers Saturday afternoon in Ensley. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of 30th Street on a domestic disturbance. A man called saying he was having trouble with his adult son who was armed....
alabamanews.net
Arrest made in March shooting that left 13-year-old dead in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced Friday that an arrest has been made in a March shooting where a 13-year-old boy was killed. Tadarius Rashard Hammond, 30, has been charged with the murder of Jaylon Palmore on March 5, 2022 in the 7500 block of 1st Avenue South. Hammond was already being […]
wbrc.com
Two fatal hit and runs have left families devastated in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This morning’s hit and runs happened less than 24 hours after another deadly hit and run in Jefferson County. Two families within two days now trying to cope with tragedy. Stephanie Schillaci and her family mourning the loss of her uncle Teddy Self. He was...
BPD: Suspect shot after pointing gun at police
According to a post from the BPD, the shooting took place in the 2400 block of 30th Street Ensley.
Suspect indicted in drive-by Birmingham shooting that killed woman, injured her husband
A 26-year-old man has been indicted in a drive-by shooting earlier this year that killed Birmingham woman and injured her husband. A Jefferson County grand jury issued indictments against Charles Eugene Knight Jr., 26, on Aug. 25, according to court records made public Friday. He is charged with capital murder in the death of 40-year-old Michelle Denise Kemp Gilder and attempted murder in the shooting of Reginald Gilder.
Shelby Reporter
Body of missing boater is recovered
PELHAM – The body of a missing boater has been recovered. On Saturday, Sept. 24 at approximately 11:33 a.m. an incident occurred on Lay Lake in Shelby County that resulted in a missing boater. A 2022 Ranger bass boat was found vacant in the area and the search began...
WSFA
State seeks death penalty in Vestavia church shooting case
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The state will seek the death penalty in the deadly St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church shooting case, it confirmed Monday. Robert Findlay Smith, 70, is charged with capital murder of two or more people. He’s accused of opening fire at a church potluck in June 2022, killing Sarah Yeager, Walter Rainey and Jane Pounds.
Two dead in Alabama house fire
Two Alabama residents died in a structure fire Tuesday, local fire officials reported. Clanton, Alabama, Fire Department and the Clanton Police Department responded to the fire at 1:15 a.m. after a call had been made to 911 by a neighbor. “Upon arrival, a residential structure was found to be fully...
$5,000 reward offered for information on Birmingham robbery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a robbery suspect. The robbery occurred Tuesday in the 2000 block of Green Springs Highway at a gas station. The suspect entered the business brandishing a firearm and demanded money from a customer. The suspect then discharged the firearm before exiting […]
WSFA
Man killed in I-85 NB crash before Taylor Road exit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead following a crash on Interstate 85 northbound before the Taylor Road exit Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded to the wreck before 11 a.m. There, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shelby Reporter
Shots fired in Hoover road rage incident
HOOVER – An investigation is underway after a road rage incident occurred in Hoover on Thursday, Sept. 22 near the intersection of Alabama 119 and U.S. 280. Hoover police received a call about an incident near the 5300 block of U.S. 280 at 10 a.m. on Thursday, leading to the investigation.
WSFA
Hayneville lawyer killed in head-on crash
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Lowndes County has claimed the life of a Hayneville lawyer. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 74-year-old Jerry L. Thornton was killed when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with a 2005 Ford F-150. He operated the Jerry L. Thornton Law Office on Lafayette Street.
wvtm13.com
Calera PD: Woman found shot to death during welfare check, suspect in custody
CALERA, Ala. — Police have taken a suspect into custody after a fatal shooting in Calera, Alabama Tuesday night. The Calera Police Department said Wednesday that a suspect in the shooting death of Lashondra Monique Wilder was apprehended in Jefferson County. The suspect, police said, is a family member of Wilder.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery man arrested in homicide on Woodley Circle
Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this month. Police have charged 20-year-old Maurion Hinson, of Montgomery, in the shooting death of 23-year-old Dante Gholston, of Montgomery. Gholston was found shot to death on Thursday, September 15 just after midnight in the 6000...
WSFA
3 injured after crash, I-85 SB near Forest Avenue exit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say three people were injured in a crash Friday morning on Interstate 85 southbound. The three-vehicle crash happened near the Forest Avenue/Mulberry Street Exit, according to Sgt. E. McGriff. Three passengers had minor injuries from the crash. Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 southbound experienced...
Authorities ID two killed in Jefferson County head-on crash
Authorities have released the names of two people killed in a head-on crash in Jefferson County that also left a child injured. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Paul Davis McKinnon, 38, of Dora, and Lisa Ann Delfeld, 59, of Adamsville. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about...
wbrc.com
‘Massive’ amount of rounds fired in deadly shooting at Birmingham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At least one person is dead after a shooting at a Birmingham Apartment Complex overnight. It happened around 10 p.m. at the Adona Apartment Complex on Aspen Dr. in Birmingham. When officers arrived they found one man who had been shot inside a crashed car. He...
