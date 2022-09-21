Read full article on original website
Lubbock business shares parking frustration ahead of Texas Tech game day
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Red Raiders play a sold out game against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday which means up to 60,000 fans will soon be scrambling to find a perfect parking spot. Several fans have previously returned from the game to find their car has been towed after parking in the parking lots of […]
Welcome Home: Injured Texas Tech Player Bryce Ramirez Is Back in Lubbock
A recently injured Texas Tech Football linebacker is finally back in the Hub City. Bryce Ramirez was greeted at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport by Head Coach Joey McGuire and Texas Tech staff earlier today, September 22nd. Ramirez was in Raleigh North Carolina after suffering a left lower leg fracture...
AthlonSports.com
Texas vs. Texas Tech Prediction: Longhorns, Red Raiders Open Big 12 Play in Lubbock
A year ago, the Texas Longhorns beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a 70-35 shootout that saw the two squads combine for 15 touchdowns. This year's matchup has little chance of producing similar fireworks. New Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire appears intent on building a high-flying offense, but...
Woman Rearrested After two Days, 29 Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 22
Today is the day. It's officially South Plains Fair day. It's also game day eve for the Texas Tech-University of Texas game, which means this weekend is about to get insane. The only way it would be even more insane is if Raider Red and Bevo went to the South Plains Fair and shared a funnel caked before going on one of the rollercoasters together.
KCBD
Texas Tech begins fall semester with record enrollment, research, philanthropy
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Even before the new academic year commenced in August, Texas Tech University was poised to remain one of the top research and academic institutions in the U.S. thanks to progress made in terms of research and philanthropy. Texas Tech also continues to ascend as one...
Lubbock Is About to Become Number One in What?
Lubbock is the land of cotton, Texas Tech, fantastic medical centers, and now... I find it awesome that we're about to be a leader in a new category. We're usually named number one in some atrocious thing. This time we're about to be a leader in an amazing, yet unusual category. Are you ready for this?
Battalion Texas AM
A&M puts a ring on it
When I was first applying to schools, Texas A&M was not in the cards for me. Some hick little “yee-yee” town in Texas was not the school that appealed to a city girl from Austin. All my life it was expected that I would go to Brigham Young University, or BYU. It was the obvious choice for someone of my faith … ha ha, yea, that one.
Tailgate with Texas Tech’s College of Media and Communication This Saturday
This weekend is huge for Texas Tech football as they take on the Long Horns on the Red Raider’s home turf. Lubbock will be slammed with UT fans traveling from Austin, and you know the tailgates around the Tech campus are going to be packed. If you are a...
A New Coffee Shop With More Than 20,000 Drink Choices Is Coming to Lubbock
If you're needing a boost of energy and something new, this is going to be the place for you. We're excited to announce a new place called 7 Brew Coffee is coming to Lubbock very soon. This is a chain drive-thru coffee shop and they've confirmed to us that they'll be opening a spot in the Hub City.
everythinglubbock.com
Let Amy Loves Lubbock and her team get your dream home
LUBBOCK, Texas- The Lubbock real estate market is hot according to Amy Loves Lubbock Real Estate Team. The Team gives us updates and numbers to keep us in the know. It is still a great time to purchase a home in Lubbock. Get more information @amyloveslubbock.
LP&L outage map – 2,000 out was false alarm
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light said it was a false alarm when the outage map on its website said more than 2,000 homes or businesses lost power Friday morning. A spokesman for LP&L said there was work behind the scenes that triggered the public map to indicate an outage when in fact no […]
Lubbock Area BBQ Joint Makes Top 10 Texas BBQ Restaurants List Again
Even by the picture most of you probably already know where this is going but our beloved BBQ restaurant is doing it again. If you didn't know Texas BBQ is voted the best type of BBQ in the country by a study with the BBQ Revolution. So being compared to not only the best in the state but also the best type in the country is a huge honor. Here in Lubbock, we know we have great food but now other people are finding out as well.
everythinglubbock.com
Bucketheads Lubbock has décor, clothes and gift options
LUBBOCK, Texas- Bucketheads Lubbock is a one stop shop for décor, accessories, bags and everything in-between. Shop in store or online.
Texas Tech basketball: Key transfer Fardaws Aimaq reportedly out “several months”
Less than a week ahead of the Texas Tech basketball program’s first official practice of the fall, some bad news has come to light. According to Jon Rothstein, transfer forward Fardaws Amiaq has broken his foot and will be out “several months”. This is a huge negative...
Dear Jackson Mahomes, Your Snapchat Stories Make Us Uncomfortable
Football season is back in full swing and everyone's excited to see how their team does this year. Social media feeds are full of fans cheering on their team, debates on what teams are going to really shine this season, and posts from your favorite players throughout the next few months.
Texas high school football scores for Thursday, Sept. 22
Del Valle picked up a 42-0 win over Akins and Hays held off Boerne Champion 34-29. Travis topped Manor New Tech 36-24 and Granger ran past Bruni 35-6.
8 Lubbock Restaurants With Totally Tasty Chicken Strips
My best friend swears that you can tell a lot about a restaurant just by trying their chicken strips or chicken tenders. Every time we go somewhere for the first time, she always gets the exact same thing. She's been that way since we were teenagers, so it doesn't bother me much anymore. I used to get annoyed that she wasn't more adventurous when we tested a new spot out for lunch.
UT’s new band for those who don’t want to play ‘Eyes of Texas’ on hold
Originally planned to start this fall, the band was to be created for those in the Longhorn Band who objected to playing the alma mater at sporting events due to the song's racial history and origins at minstrel shows.
everythinglubbock.com
Important things to know before going to the South Plains Fair in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— The 2022 South Plains Fair is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, September 22 at 6:00 p.m. and run through Saturday, October 1. Here is the need-to-know information for anyone planning to go for the rides, entertainment, and (of course) the food. Admission Fees. Individuals 13 and...
9 Creepy Places In and Around Lubbock to Check Out
Lubbock is home to plenty of creepy places. I'm a fan of creepy stuff and horror to begin with, so I've always been fascinated with weird abandoned places that give you the chills. I'm aware that you can't go inside most of the places, as it would be trespassing, but it's still cool to check 'em out.
