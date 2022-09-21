Read full article on original website
Villages Daily Sun
Construction work for Hacienda Hills site to begin soon
Construction activity will begin soon for redevelopment of the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club. The future Cordoba Recreation Area will bring new amenities to the location, including a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, corn toss, a pavilion, a walking path and open space accessible to all Villagers as well as a new postal station for nearby residents.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Habitat for Humanity to build a new home in Wildwood!
Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter partners with RoMac Distribution and The Villages Charter School to build a new home in Wildwood!. In partnership with RoMac Distribution, The Villages Charter School and Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter will kick-off construction of a second home to be built during the 2022-2023 school year.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Dover Shores Shopping Center — A town unto itself
You would be forgiven for driving by the Dover Shores Shopping Center on Curry Ford Road and assuming it was just another strip mall. But there’s something special at Dover Shores. After we wrote several Community Paper stories about unique businesses located there, it became apparent that the Dover...
villages-news.com
Irrigation system will be flushed in the Village of Winifred
Jacobs will be flushing a small section of the irrigation system in the Village of Winifred between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29 in the Village of Winifred. As the flushing takes place, residents will see the Jacobs team opening up fire hydrants and flushing irrigation lines only. This work is part of an upcoming maintenance initiative for The Villages Water Conservation Authority (VWCA) irrigation system.
daytonatimes.com
Master plan for fairgrounds unveiled
A conceptual plan unfolded at Tuesday’s County Council meeting of an enhanced Volusia County Fairgrounds that would serve as a bustling hub of local history, agricultural exhibition, conservation education, entertainment and sporting events. Located on State Road 44 just east of DeLand, the fairgrounds is the site of the...
fox13news.com
Sumter County Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information
Follow ongoing updates from Sumter County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. None currently available. No closings have been reported yet. SUMTER COUNTY SHELTERS:. No shelters have been opened. SUMTER COUNTY SCHOOLS:. No school cancelations have been reported. SUMTER COUNTY MORE INFORMATION:. You can...
edibleorlando.com
Fun Food Events for Sept 24-30: Bourbon, Oktoberfest, Zellwood Corn
Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Zellwood corn, bourbon and more. Field to Feast is back! The 8th Annual Edible Orlando Field to Feast Dinner featuring the Walt Disney World Chefs returns to Long & Scott Farms in Mt. Dora, Nov. 5, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. Disney culinary stars set up outdoors, cooking and serving locally sourced dishes for a mix of country charm and culinary excellence. That paella up top is from a previous Field to Feast, but chefs always try to top themselves.
villages-news.com
Five golf courses to shut down ahead of possible tropical event
Five golf courses in The Villages will be shut down ahead of a possible tropical event. The following courses will be closed as of Sunday:. The courses are being closed for the movement of water ahead of a possible tropical event next week. The movement of water provides additional room in retention ponds for potentially heavy rainfall.
orangeobserver.com
Creegan Canine Rescue hosting event at Windermere Brewing Company
Attendees will have the opportunity to adopt dogs, participate in raffles, win prizes and take fun family photos. Creegan Canine Rescue is encouraging the community to come out in support of dogs in need of a home. The nonprofit is hosting "Dog Days" in a partnership with recently opened Windermere...
WESH
Osceola County residents stocking, boarding up ahead of storm
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency management officials in Osceola County are monitoring the weather while residents start to stock up and prepare. In St. Cloud, grocery stores were packed Friday. Hardware stores were busy as well. The overall consensus from shoppers was "better safe than sorry." Bradley Sierra and...
WESH
Central Florida emergency managers urge residents to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian
A good number of local lakes, ponds and rivers are at high levels after recent pounding afternoon rains that delivered plenty of water. With a potential soaker coming, preparing is essential. “You procrastinate, you're going to seal your fate,” homeowner Ron Evatt said. Former utility worker Evatt is not...
WCJB
Marion County homeowners demand repairs after local builder takes months to fix structural defects
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple people who bought homes constructed by KM Reynolds Enterprises LLC say their homes have structural defects that take months for the builders to fix. “I tell them where the planks were coming up and he says that sounds about right,” said resident Mary Macy. “I’m...
villages-news.com
Residents express sense of betrayal as movie theater closes at Spanish Springs
Residents are expressing a sense of betrayal at the news that the Rialto Theater will be converted to a gym at Spanish Springs Town Square. The end of the Rialto occurs at a time when The Villages remains tight-lipped about the future of the Barnstorm Theater at Brownwood. “Sad to...
villages-news.com
The Villages original movie theater officially reaches end of its run
The Villages original movie theater has officially reached the end of its run. The Rialto Theater at Spanish Springs Town Square, which has been closed for more than two years, will no longer be showing movies. Genesis Health Clubs, which purchased the MVP Athletic Clubs at Spanish Springs and Brownwood...
Locally Owned and Operated Ramen Restaurant to Debut in Lakeland
The restaurant will occupy a former Pizza Hut and be near eateries such as Burger King and S&L Burgers.
9 ways to celebrate fall in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s fall, y’all. And while changing leaves and cooler weather may be too much to ask for in Central Florida, there are plenty of other ways to celebrate the season. Channel 9 compiled a list below of 9 ways to celebrate fall in Central...
orangeobserver.com
PDQ opening Sunday in Winter Garden
PDQ, the award-winning fast-casual chicken restaurant, is opening its newest location in Winter Garden at Flamingo Crossings Town Center at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. The location marks the ninth for PDQ in the Orlando area and 62nd overall for the brand. PDQ also has a location inside the Amway...
Central Florida prepares for Tropical Depression 9
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Local counties are already planning for the worst. Seminole County leaders said they started preparations on Wednesday for a possible hurricane that could impact Central Florida next week. In the St. John’s River in Sanford, residents are concerned about this area and are monitoring it....
WCJB
Marion County girl goes missing after leaving home
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County girl is considered missing and endangered after she left home and disappeared. Allison Sykes, 15, was last seen at 7 p.m. on Thursday leaving her home on Spring Lane in Ocala. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies do not know what she was last...
This Florida Crystal Clear Spring Has Secret Caves And Pools & It’s Only $3 To Visit
As summer comes to an end, now is the perfect time to sneak in one last trip before the leaves start to turn, and we say goodbye to longer days and warmer nights. Rock Springs in Kelly Park is a beautiful oasis outside Orlando where you can wade in crystal clear swimming holes without having to make the trek to the Florida coast.
