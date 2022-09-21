ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont, FL

Villages Daily Sun

Construction work for Hacienda Hills site to begin soon

Construction activity will begin soon for redevelopment of the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club. The future Cordoba Recreation Area will bring new amenities to the location, including a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, corn toss, a pavilion, a walking path and open space accessible to all Villagers as well as a new postal station for nearby residents.
THE VILLAGES, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Habitat for Humanity to build a new home in Wildwood!

Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter partners with RoMac Distribution and The Villages Charter School to build a new home in Wildwood!. In partnership with RoMac Distribution, The Villages Charter School and Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter will kick-off construction of a second home to be built during the 2022-2023 school year.
WILDWOOD, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Dover Shores Shopping Center — A town unto itself

You would be forgiven for driving by the Dover Shores Shopping Center on Curry Ford Road and assuming it was just another strip mall. But there’s something special at Dover Shores. After we wrote several Community Paper stories about unique businesses located there, it became apparent that the Dover...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Irrigation system will be flushed in the Village of Winifred

Jacobs will be flushing a small section of the irrigation system in the Village of Winifred between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29 in the Village of Winifred. As the flushing takes place, residents will see the Jacobs team opening up fire hydrants and flushing irrigation lines only. This work is part of an upcoming maintenance initiative for The Villages Water Conservation Authority (VWCA) irrigation system.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Local
Florida Business
Clermont, FL
Government
Clermont, FL
Business
City
Clermont, FL
Local
Florida Government
daytonatimes.com

Master plan for fairgrounds unveiled

A conceptual plan unfolded at Tuesday’s County Council meeting of an enhanced Volusia County Fairgrounds that would serve as a bustling hub of local history, agricultural exhibition, conservation education, entertainment and sporting events. Located on State Road 44 just east of DeLand, the fairgrounds is the site of the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Sumter County Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Sumter County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. None currently available. No closings have been reported yet. SUMTER COUNTY SHELTERS:. No shelters have been opened. SUMTER COUNTY SCHOOLS:. No school cancelations have been reported. SUMTER COUNTY MORE INFORMATION:. You can...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
edibleorlando.com

Fun Food Events for Sept 24-30: Bourbon, Oktoberfest, Zellwood Corn

Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Zellwood corn, bourbon and more. Field to Feast is back! The 8th Annual Edible Orlando Field to Feast Dinner featuring the Walt Disney World Chefs returns to Long & Scott Farms in Mt. Dora, Nov. 5, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. Disney culinary stars set up outdoors, cooking and serving locally sourced dishes for a mix of country charm and culinary excellence. That paella up top is from a previous Field to Feast, but chefs always try to top themselves.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Five golf courses to shut down ahead of possible tropical event

Five golf courses in The Villages will be shut down ahead of a possible tropical event. The following courses will be closed as of Sunday:. The courses are being closed for the movement of water ahead of a possible tropical event next week. The movement of water provides additional room in retention ponds for potentially heavy rainfall.
THE VILLAGES, FL
orangeobserver.com

Creegan Canine Rescue hosting event at Windermere Brewing Company

Attendees will have the opportunity to adopt dogs, participate in raffles, win prizes and take fun family photos. Creegan Canine Rescue is encouraging the community to come out in support of dogs in need of a home. The nonprofit is hosting "Dog Days" in a partnership with recently opened Windermere...
WINDERMERE, FL
WESH

Osceola County residents stocking, boarding up ahead of storm

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency management officials in Osceola County are monitoring the weather while residents start to stock up and prepare. In St. Cloud, grocery stores were packed Friday. Hardware stores were busy as well. The overall consensus from shoppers was "better safe than sorry." Bradley Sierra and...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
villages-news.com

The Villages original movie theater officially reaches end of its run

The Villages original movie theater has officially reached the end of its run. The Rialto Theater at Spanish Springs Town Square, which has been closed for more than two years, will no longer be showing movies. Genesis Health Clubs, which purchased the MVP Athletic Clubs at Spanish Springs and Brownwood...
THE VILLAGES, FL
orangeobserver.com

PDQ opening Sunday in Winter Garden

PDQ, the award-winning fast-casual chicken restaurant, is opening its newest location in Winter Garden at Flamingo Crossings Town Center at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. The location marks the ninth for PDQ in the Orlando area and 62nd overall for the brand. PDQ also has a location inside the Amway...
ORLANDO, FL
WCJB

Marion County girl goes missing after leaving home

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County girl is considered missing and endangered after she left home and disappeared. Allison Sykes, 15, was last seen at 7 p.m. on Thursday leaving her home on Spring Lane in Ocala. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies do not know what she was last...
MARION COUNTY, FL

