Jacobs will be flushing a small section of the irrigation system in the Village of Winifred between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29 in the Village of Winifred. As the flushing takes place, residents will see the Jacobs team opening up fire hydrants and flushing irrigation lines only. This work is part of an upcoming maintenance initiative for The Villages Water Conservation Authority (VWCA) irrigation system.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO