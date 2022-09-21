Read full article on original website
MedPage Today
How Durable Are Responses to Novel Antidepressant Zuranolone in MDD?
NEW ORLEANS -- A majority of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) who responded to investigational zuranolone needed an additional course of therapy over the following year, according to findings from the ongoing, open-label SHORELINE study. In the single-arm phase III trial, 67.4% of patients who received an initial 2-week...
MedPage Today
Treatment Works for Depression After Childhood Trauma
While patients with major depressive disorder and childhood trauma had more severe depressive symptoms, they benefited from treatment as much as those without childhood trauma, a meta-analysis found. A history of childhood trauma was associated with more severe depression at baseline, with a Hedges' g of 0.202 reflecting a small...
MedPage Today
It's High Time for Broader Access to Non-Opioid Pain Medication
Overdose deaths have hit an all-time high in the U.S.: over 107,000 in a single year. This crisis has been driven predominantly by opioid-related overdose deaths. With the total number of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. surpassing 1 million since 1999, it's clear the problem shows no signs of abating.
MedPage Today
Hysterectomy: Another Diabetes Risk Factor?
An early hysterectomy may serve as an independent risk factor for developing future diabetes, according to a French cohort study. Compared with women with an intact uterus, those who underwent a hysterectomy saw a 20% higher risk for developing incident type 2 diabetes over 16-year follow-up, after adjusting for age at menarche, menopausal status and age at menopause, use of oral contraceptive devices and hormone replacement therapy, and number of pregnancies, said Fabrice Bonnet, MD, PhD, of Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Rennes in France.
MedPage Today
Type 1 Diabetes Outcomes Particularly Bad for Girls
Girls may face a higher rate of type 1 diabetes-related complications and poor outcomes versus boys, according to a systematic review. Across 86 observational studies focused on sex differences in pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes, all studies that compared HbA1c at the time of diagnosis found female patients had higher HbA1c levels than males, reported Silvia de Vries, MSc, an MD/PhD candidate at Amsterdam University Medical Center in the Netherlands.
MedPage Today
Does Post-Op Gabapentin Carry Delirium Risk?
The 24-hour news cycle is just as important to medicine as it is to politics, finance, or sports. At MedPage Today, new information is posted daily, but keeping up can be a challenge. As an aid for our readers, here is a 10-question quiz based on the news of the week. Topics include postoperative gabapentin use, fecal immunochemical testing for colorectal cancer, and new proposed screening guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. After taking the quiz, scroll down in your browser window to find the correct answers and explanations, as well as links to the original articles.
MedPage Today
Is T1D Risk in Kids Greater With COVID Than Other Respiratory Infections?
Children with a prior COVID-19 infection appeared to be more likely to develop type 1 diabetes (T1D) compared with those who had other respiratory infections during the pandemic, a cohort study showed. In this propensity score-matched analysis involving over 500,000 pediatric patients, risk of a new T1D diagnosis was higher...
MedPage Today
Women With Type 2 Diabetes Die Sooner Than Men, Study Suggests
Certain groups of people may face higher risks of early mortality and loss of life expectancy years from type 2 diabetes, a real-world population study showed. In an English cohort, a few specific factors were associated with significantly higher odds of diabetes-related mortality, including:. Smoking vs not smoking: OR 2.01...
MedPage Today
Long-Term Neurologic Problems Rise by 7% After SARS-CoV-2 Infection
Risk of movement disorders, memory problems, strokes, and seizures rose 1 year after acute SARS-CoV-2 infection, an analysis of millions of U.S. veterans' records showed. Former COVID patients had a 42% increased risk of neurologic problems 12 months after testing positive (HR 1.42, 95% CI 1.38-1.47), reported Ziyad Al-Aly, MD, of Washington University in St. Louis and Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System, and colleagues.
MedPage Today
FDA Grants First Tumor-Agnostic Approval for RET Fusion-Positive Cancers
The FDA granted accelerated approval to selpercatinib (Retevmo) for adults with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors associated with RET gene fusions, the agency announced on Wednesday. Selpercatinib's tumor-agnostic indication is specifically for patients who have progressed on or following systemic treatment, and for those who have no satisfactory alternative...
MedPage Today
Obeticholic Acid Tied to Better Outcomes in Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) on obeticholic acid (Ocaliva) had better transplant-free survival compared with those who did not receive the treatment, according to an analysis using participants from the randomized POISE trial. Over 6 years of follow-up, fewer deaths and liver transplants occurred in 209 patients in the...
MedPage Today
FDA Panel Gives Thumbs Down to Oral Drug for NSCLC With Rare HER2 Mutations
An FDA advisory committee decided that the clinical benefits of the multitargeted tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) poziotinib do not outweigh its risks for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations. By a 9-4 vote, the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) gave a negative review...
MedPage Today
Early, Midlife Infections Up Alzheimer's, Parkinson's Risk
Early and midlife infections treated in outpatient or inpatient hospital settings upped the risk of a subsequent Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease diagnosis, a case-control study in Sweden showed. A hospital-treated infection 5 or more years before diagnosis was associated with a 16% higher risk of Alzheimer's (95% CI 1.15-1.18, P<0.001)...
MedPage Today
The Will to Live; Unhealthy Gut Bacteria; Promise of Genomic Testing Evolves
An oncologist wonders whether the will to live or deciding to let go has more to do with survival than all that modern treatment has to offer. (JCO Art of Oncology) An unhealthy mix of gut microbiota may play a role in breast cancer metastasis. (UVA Health) Exercise-induced increases in...
MedPage Today
Incidence of Dry Eye Disease Lower With SGLT2 Inhibitors
A potential benefit of SGLT2 inhibitors in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) may be reduced incidence of dry eye disease, said authors of a large retrospective study. In more than 10,000 patients followed for approximately 4 years, the incidence of dry eye disease was lower in those receiving SGLT2 inhibitors compared with GLP-1 receptor agonists (9.0 vs 11.5 events per 1,000 person-years), said Jia-Horung Hung, MD, of National Cheng Kung University Hospital in Taiwan, and colleagues.
MedPage Today
Persistent Pulmonary Dysfunction Seen in Kids With COVID
Low-field MRI showed persistent pulmonary dysfunction in children and adolescents who either recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection or had long COVID, a small study showed. In a prospective clinical trial, 54 children and adolescents with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection -- 29 who had recovered, and 25 with long COVID -- were compared with nine healthy controls using low-field MRI.
MedPage Today
Dairy Reportedly Bad for the Heart -- But Don't Lump Milk and Cheese Together
For people with established cardiovascular disease (CVD), greater consumption of various dairy products was associated with worse health outcomes in a Norwegian study. Rising daily intakes of total dairy and milk were each significantly associated with increased risks of stroke, cardiovascular mortality, and all-cause mortality over follow-up generally spanning 5 to 14 years in patients with stable angina, according to clinical dietitian Vegard Lysne, PhD, of University of Bergen and Haukeland University Hospital, and colleagues.
MedPage Today
Giving Up the Knife
This year, I stopped doing surgery -- giving up the knife, so to speak. It wasn't an easy decision to make. I've been a surgeon for 32 years since graduating from medical school. It's been a distinct part of who I am for most of my life. This doesn't mean...
MedPage Today
Insurance Status May Affect How Well Patients Are Treated, Study Finds
WASHINGTON -- People on Medicaid and those who are uninsured reported experiencing more unfair treatment from healthcare providers and office staff members than those with private insurance, survey data showed. Nearly 10% of adults with public health coverage such as Medicaid said they experienced unfair treatment or judgment in a...
