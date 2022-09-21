ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Fort Bend County, TX
Fort Bend County, TX
houstoniamag.com

10 Houston-Area Antique Shops That Never Get Old

From imported items to one-of-a-kind vintage finds, it’s out with the new and in with the old. Thrifting is in, from shopping second-hand vintage clothes that model forgotten times to collecting accent furnishings or colorful trinkets. Another way to embrace a vintage style is through antiquing. There’s no better feeling than looking for—and scoring—one-of-a-kind items that become the perfect staple piece in your home.
HOUSTON, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Time to Party: Voodoo Doughnuts Opening Their Fifth Location in Texas

Voodoo Doughnuts is expanding in Texas and adding their fifth location in Katy, TX!. Their other Texas locations include two in Houston, one in Cypress and one in Austin. No other details about the new location have been given; and there really hasn't been an update on the new location- but judging by the comments, everyone sounds super excited for it!
KATY, TX
KHOU

No evidence of shooting at Fort Bend County fair, Rosenberg PD says

Rosenberg police said there was "no evidence that a shooting occurred" at the Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo Friday after reports started circulating online that a shooting may have taken place. Several social media posts of people who were at the fair said there was a shooting and a...
ourtribune.com

Prayers for Constable Canine Max

Canine Max and his handler Deputy Henson, were transported to a local hospital by life flight due to heat exhaustion during a search of two suspects who broke into a residence in the Greengate Place subdivision and evaded. Deputies are filing warrants for their arrest!. Please keep Canine Max in...
HUMBLE, TX
cw39.com

Whenever she hears a beat she starts moving!

HOUSTON (KIAH) – She may not be in kindergarten just yet, but she has the twinkle toes that just won’t stop! 4 year old Houston native Maya Dagan is a dancing force to be reckoned with, and her talent is already receiving national attention. Maya is a 4...
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $5.499 Million Home in Spring is A Dream Place for A Perfect Lifestyle

The Home in Spring, a dream property with details in every corner, lots of natural light throughout featuring a floating staircase, covered patio deck with summer kitchen and fireplace and more is now available for sale. This home located at 26 Norlund Way, Spring, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 11,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Alejandra De La Campa (Phone: 936-777-4626) at Keller Williams Woodlands for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Spring.
SPRING, TX
Houston Press

Fall Vegetable Gardening: Ready, Set, Plant!

Houston weather is such a tease. After a blistering hot summer, accompanied by months of drought, we were given a brief respite, at least in the mornings and evenings, from the triple digit heat. Many of us awoke to temperatures below 70 degrees in the past week. We even got enough widespread rain to bring our lawns and landscapes back to life.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Burns Original BBQ opens bistro at Katy-area Kroger

Burns Original BBQ's bistro inside Kroger features menu items such as ribs, brisket, sausage links and loaded baked potatoes. (Courtesy Burns Original BBQ) Burns Original BBQ has opened a bistro inside the Kroger at 2700 W. Grand Parkway N., Katy. The restaurant, which received accolades from famed chef and documentarian...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Houston-area authorities noticing custom metal decorative license plates illegally on cars

HOUSTON – Authorities in the Houston area are warning against drivers using fake decorative license plates on their vehicles. “It’s a problem, because it’s not a legal license plate,” said Montgomery County Pct. 4 Lieutenant Jim Slack. “It doesn’t have registration attached to the vehicle on it. The fees associated with it that go to the roads and bridges in the state, those were not paid. So, the state is losing on those types of things. If these vehicles are used in an offense of some sort, there’d be no way for us to track those people down for investigations.”
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands, TX Student Named a Top Young Scientist in the Nation

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Sanjan Sarang, a 14-year-old STEM student from The Woodlands, Texas has been named one of the most promising middle school STEM students in the country. Sanjan is a TOP 30 FINALIST in the Broadcom MASTERS®, the nation’s premier Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) middle school competition.
THE WOODLANDS, TX

