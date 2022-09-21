Read full article on original website
Kirby Ice House prepares for opening event in The Woodlands
Kirby Ice House looks to open Sept. 26 with a friends and family event. (Concept courtesy Kirby Ice House) Kirby Ice House, a new bar coming to 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands, will be open to the public following a friends and family event Sept. 26. Previous reporting form...
fox26houston.com
Things to do this weekend: Rodeos, corn maze, shrimp festival and more!
Fall is finally here! You can start it off with a trip to a rodeo, a corn maze or even a shrimp festival. Here's a look at just some of the events to check out in the Greater Houston area this weekend. Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo. The 86th...
CultureMap talks newest Great Wolf Lodge adventure park that will open in Webster, TX on ABC13
Slated to open in mid-to-late 2024, the resort will have 532 rooms, a 95,000-square-foot indoor water park, and a 58,000-square-foot family entertainment room.
Click2Houston.com
LIST: Here are several resources seniors living in the Houston area need to know about
HOUSTON – The following is a collection of resources specific to the Houston area as well as more generalized information for seniors living in Texas. Houston Seniors Agencies, Departments, and Centers. 1. The Harris County Area Agency on Aging: A government office within the Houston Health Department responsible for...
Mexican Mom Cocina Tradicional brings homemade food to The Woodlands area
Mexican Mom, a traditional Mexican kitchen, opened Sept. 21 on Sawdust Road. (Courtesy Mexican Mom) Mexican Mom Cocina Tradicional opened Sept. 21 at 1027 Sawdust Road, Ste. 375, The Woodlands. The Mexican restaurant offers a weekly menu featuring homemade recipes. 832-614-1798. Facebook: Mexican Mom. REPORTER, THE WOODLANDS. Kylee joined Community...
Friendswood’s Shipley Do-Nuts Moving from Decades-Old Location
Guests will soon be able to grab that blueberry cake donut and coffee through a convenient drive-thru window.
houstoniamag.com
10 Houston-Area Antique Shops That Never Get Old
From imported items to one-of-a-kind vintage finds, it’s out with the new and in with the old. Thrifting is in, from shopping second-hand vintage clothes that model forgotten times to collecting accent furnishings or colorful trinkets. Another way to embrace a vintage style is through antiquing. There’s no better feeling than looking for—and scoring—one-of-a-kind items that become the perfect staple piece in your home.
Time to Party: Voodoo Doughnuts Opening Their Fifth Location in Texas
Voodoo Doughnuts is expanding in Texas and adding their fifth location in Katy, TX!. Their other Texas locations include two in Houston, one in Cypress and one in Austin. No other details about the new location have been given; and there really hasn't been an update on the new location- but judging by the comments, everyone sounds super excited for it!
No evidence of shooting at Fort Bend County fair, Rosenberg PD says
Rosenberg police said there was "no evidence that a shooting occurred" at the Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo Friday after reports started circulating online that a shooting may have taken place. Several social media posts of people who were at the fair said there was a shooting and a...
ourtribune.com
Prayers for Constable Canine Max
Canine Max and his handler Deputy Henson, were transported to a local hospital by life flight due to heat exhaustion during a search of two suspects who broke into a residence in the Greengate Place subdivision and evaded. Deputies are filing warrants for their arrest!. Please keep Canine Max in...
Click2Houston.com
🍕 The future of pizza arrives in Houston: This machine can make your favorite pizza in less than 3 minutes
HOUSTON – Ever wanted to order a pizza as fast as three minutes? It’s now possible, thanks to a new machine that’s taking pizza carryout by storm. PizzaForno, the only North American automated artisan pizzeria has plans to expand throughout the Houston area. Along with two units...
cw39.com
Whenever she hears a beat she starts moving!
HOUSTON (KIAH) – She may not be in kindergarten just yet, but she has the twinkle toes that just won’t stop! 4 year old Houston native Maya Dagan is a dancing force to be reckoned with, and her talent is already receiving national attention. Maya is a 4...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.499 Million Home in Spring is A Dream Place for A Perfect Lifestyle
The Home in Spring, a dream property with details in every corner, lots of natural light throughout featuring a floating staircase, covered patio deck with summer kitchen and fireplace and more is now available for sale. This home located at 26 Norlund Way, Spring, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 11,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Alejandra De La Campa (Phone: 936-777-4626) at Keller Williams Woodlands for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Spring.
Houston Press
Fall Vegetable Gardening: Ready, Set, Plant!
Houston weather is such a tease. After a blistering hot summer, accompanied by months of drought, we were given a brief respite, at least in the mornings and evenings, from the triple digit heat. Many of us awoke to temperatures below 70 degrees in the past week. We even got enough widespread rain to bring our lawns and landscapes back to life.
sanantoniomag.com
This Waterside Hotel Dazzles with Coastal Dining, A Swim-Up Bar and Plenty of Meeting Space
It’s an all-too-familiar dilemma for Texas business owners: You want to find a place for a productive, invigorating corporate retreat for your team, but you also desire a location that will keep your staff relaxed and entertained once the workday is done. Enter South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference...
Burns Original BBQ opens bistro at Katy-area Kroger
Burns Original BBQ's bistro inside Kroger features menu items such as ribs, brisket, sausage links and loaded baked potatoes. (Courtesy Burns Original BBQ) Burns Original BBQ has opened a bistro inside the Kroger at 2700 W. Grand Parkway N., Katy. The restaurant, which received accolades from famed chef and documentarian...
These Texas chocolate shops named among best chocolate shops in the nation
Chocolate, everybody loves it... unless you don't and that's okay.
mocomotive.com
Houston-area authorities noticing custom metal decorative license plates illegally on cars
HOUSTON – Authorities in the Houston area are warning against drivers using fake decorative license plates on their vehicles. “It’s a problem, because it’s not a legal license plate,” said Montgomery County Pct. 4 Lieutenant Jim Slack. “It doesn’t have registration attached to the vehicle on it. The fees associated with it that go to the roads and bridges in the state, those were not paid. So, the state is losing on those types of things. If these vehicles are used in an offense of some sort, there’d be no way for us to track those people down for investigations.”
Massive alligator discovered in Texas driveway
What would you do if you walked outside and found a massive swamp creature in your driveway? Neighbors in Harris County had to figure it out this week when they stumbled upon a 10-foot-long alligator hanging out in their neighborhood.
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands, TX Student Named a Top Young Scientist in the Nation
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Sanjan Sarang, a 14-year-old STEM student from The Woodlands, Texas has been named one of the most promising middle school STEM students in the country. Sanjan is a TOP 30 FINALIST in the Broadcom MASTERS®, the nation’s premier Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) middle school competition.
