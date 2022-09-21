ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

NBC Sports

Bucs sign Deadrin Senat to the active roster from their practice squad

The Buccaneers signed defensive tackle Deadrin Senat to their 53-player roster from their practice squad, the team announced Wednesday. The Bucs originally signed Senat on April 22. He entered the league as a third-round selection of the Falcons in 2018. Senat appeared in 22 games for the Falcons, making two...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

Houston, 23, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Western Illinois back in May. Dallas elected to waive Houston earlier this week. In 2022, Houston has appeared in two games and recorded two receptions for 16 yards. During his college career, Houston recorded 202 receptions...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Rams see McKinley as gamble worth taking to boost pass rush

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — After finishing his first practice for the Los Angeles Rams, edge rusher Takkarist McKinley understood a chance like this doesn’t come around very often. “I had to learn the hard way. Sometimes you got to go though things to learn, and I had to go through some things to learn,” McKinley said. The Rams (1-1) signed McKinley on Tuesday after dealing with an injury scare involving pass rusher Leonard Floyd. He hurt his knee in practice last week but was able to play in the 31-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons, putting defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on the lookout for more depth. McKinley had signed to Tennessee’s practice squad last week, showing he had made enough progress in his recovery after tearing his Achilles tendon while playing for Cleveland last December to become an option.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Vikings Are A Serious Contender To Sign DT Ndamukong Suh

Earlier this week we saw Jason Pierre-Paul sign a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens for $5.5 million. Pierre-Paul was one of the better defensive free agents remaining and will help bolster the Ravens’ pass rush. Attention will now be turned to another good veteran that remains available in Ndamukong Suh. One team to keep an eye on is the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
FOX Sports

Allen-Diggs, Stafford-Kupp among top NFL QB-WR duos

Which quarterback-wide receivers pairings are the best in the NFL?. On Thursday, FOX Sports' Greg Jennings joined "The Carton Show" to discuss his top three QB-WR duos — and he revealed which pair fell just short of his list. Let's dive in. 1. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, Buffalo...
NFL
Yardbarker

Falcons new offensive lineman to miss Week 3 matchup vs Seahawks

The Falcons have been relatively healthy in each of their games this season, outside of Damien Williams missing much of Week 1 and all of Week 2 after landing on the IR. But not anymore. Elijah Wilkinson, who has been the starting left guard all offseason and the regular season, will not be playing in Seattle for Atlanta’s Week 3 matchup against the Seahawks, according to Josh Kendall of The Athletic.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

The 49ers Get Great News On George Kittle

With a 1-1 record and starting quarterback Trey Lance presumably done for the season with a severe ankle injury, the outlook for the San Francisco 49ers isn’t too bad, but there is a bit of reason for concern. Other than Lance, the team has had some other injuries, including...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders working out ex-NFL tackles leader

After giving up 53 points in their first two games of the season, the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to shore up their defense. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Thursday that the Raiders will be hosting free agent linebacker Blake Martinez for a visit this week. Schultz notes that Martinez previously played for Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the New York Giants.
NFL

