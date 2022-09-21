THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — After finishing his first practice for the Los Angeles Rams, edge rusher Takkarist McKinley understood a chance like this doesn’t come around very often. “I had to learn the hard way. Sometimes you got to go though things to learn, and I had to go through some things to learn,” McKinley said. The Rams (1-1) signed McKinley on Tuesday after dealing with an injury scare involving pass rusher Leonard Floyd. He hurt his knee in practice last week but was able to play in the 31-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons, putting defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on the lookout for more depth. McKinley had signed to Tennessee’s practice squad last week, showing he had made enough progress in his recovery after tearing his Achilles tendon while playing for Cleveland last December to become an option.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO