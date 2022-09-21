Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Bucs sign Deadrin Senat to the active roster from their practice squad
The Buccaneers signed defensive tackle Deadrin Senat to their 53-player roster from their practice squad, the team announced Wednesday. The Bucs originally signed Senat on April 22. He entered the league as a third-round selection of the Falcons in 2018. Senat appeared in 22 games for the Falcons, making two...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Sign Two Players To Practice Squad
Houston, 23, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Western Illinois back in May. Dallas elected to waive Houston earlier this week. In 2022, Houston has appeared in two games and recorded two receptions for 16 yards. During his college career, Houston recorded 202 receptions...
Rams see McKinley as gamble worth taking to boost pass rush
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — After finishing his first practice for the Los Angeles Rams, edge rusher Takkarist McKinley understood a chance like this doesn’t come around very often. “I had to learn the hard way. Sometimes you got to go though things to learn, and I had to go through some things to learn,” McKinley said. The Rams (1-1) signed McKinley on Tuesday after dealing with an injury scare involving pass rusher Leonard Floyd. He hurt his knee in practice last week but was able to play in the 31-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons, putting defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on the lookout for more depth. McKinley had signed to Tennessee’s practice squad last week, showing he had made enough progress in his recovery after tearing his Achilles tendon while playing for Cleveland last December to become an option.
Vikings Are A Serious Contender To Sign DT Ndamukong Suh
Earlier this week we saw Jason Pierre-Paul sign a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens for $5.5 million. Pierre-Paul was one of the better defensive free agents remaining and will help bolster the Ravens’ pass rush. Attention will now be turned to another good veteran that remains available in Ndamukong Suh. One team to keep an eye on is the Minnesota Vikings.
Lincoln Riley has placed a lost of trust in Bennie Wylie at USC
On The Riley Files, Oklahoma insider talked about new USC strength and conditioning coach Bennie Wylie, who came with Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma. Sooner fans think Wylie did not develop Oklahoma’s offensive linemen very well. We will see how Wylie performs at USC. “He (Wylie) gets a fresh start,...
The incredible comeback story of Brian Robinson keeps getting better
The unfathomable comeback story of Commanders running back Brian Robinson continues to become more unbelievable, with the rookie returning to on-field activities only three weeks after being shot.
FOX Sports
Allen-Diggs, Stafford-Kupp among top NFL QB-WR duos
Which quarterback-wide receivers pairings are the best in the NFL?. On Thursday, FOX Sports' Greg Jennings joined "The Carton Show" to discuss his top three QB-WR duos — and he revealed which pair fell just short of his list. Let's dive in. 1. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, Buffalo...
Yardbarker
Falcons new offensive lineman to miss Week 3 matchup vs Seahawks
The Falcons have been relatively healthy in each of their games this season, outside of Damien Williams missing much of Week 1 and all of Week 2 after landing on the IR. But not anymore. Elijah Wilkinson, who has been the starting left guard all offseason and the regular season, will not be playing in Seattle for Atlanta’s Week 3 matchup against the Seahawks, according to Josh Kendall of The Athletic.
Yardbarker
The 49ers Get Great News On George Kittle
With a 1-1 record and starting quarterback Trey Lance presumably done for the season with a severe ankle injury, the outlook for the San Francisco 49ers isn’t too bad, but there is a bit of reason for concern. Other than Lance, the team has had some other injuries, including...
Cardinals add 4 players to practice squad in Week 3
The Arizona Cardinals cleared four spots on the practice squad Tuesday and then on Wednesday filled those spots. They brought back a player they cut from the active roster and then added three players they had in for tryouts on Tuesday. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root...
Maryland KR Takes Kickoff Off Helmet Leading to Michigan TD
This is as rough a start as it gets for Maryland at Michigan.
ESPN
Atlanta Falcons LG Elijah Wilkinson to miss Sunday game vs. Seattle Seahawks due to a personal matter
Atlanta Falcons left guard Elijah Wilkinson will miss the Sunday game against the Seattle Seahawks because of a personal matter. Wilkinson, 27, did not practice with the Falcons either Thursday or Friday while the team was in Seattle. He started the first two games with Atlanta after signing as a free agent this past offseason.
Raiders working out ex-NFL tackles leader
After giving up 53 points in their first two games of the season, the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to shore up their defense. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Thursday that the Raiders will be hosting free agent linebacker Blake Martinez for a visit this week. Schultz notes that Martinez previously played for Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the New York Giants.
