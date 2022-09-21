Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man to stand trial for high speed chase in North Iowa
GARNER, Iowa - A southern Minnesota man accused of leading law enforcement on a high speed chase is pleading not guilty. James Orlando Alexander, 43 of Kiester, MN, is now set to stand trial beginning October 26 in Hancock County District Court. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of eluding and possession of marijuana-1st offense.
Most Corrupt City in Iowa? This Tiny Town is #1
It's a town of fewer than 1,000 people but it's been dubbed the "Chicago of the Great Plains". What makes this small town in Iowa so corrupt? If you look at its recent history, it's a little bit of everything. Located in Emmet County, lies the town of Armstrong. With...
KIMT
DNA matches Mason City man to burglaries in 2022 and 2017
MASON CITY, Iowa - A DNA match has resulted in felony burglary charges against a Mason City man. Jesse Rafael, 27, is facing charges of first- and third-degree burglary in connection to a case earlier this year and one from 2017. In May, authorities said Rafael broke into a home...
KCCI.com
Iowa door and window factory closes
LAKE MILLS, Iowa — In northern Iowa, Fortune Brands said it's closing the Larson factory in Lake Mills. About 200 employees at the door and window manufacturer in Winnebago County have been laid off. The company said it made the decision based on an industry assessment and economic risks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Veterans Stand Down Is Saturday In North Iowa
(Mason City, IA) — The North Iowa Southern Minnesota Veterans Stand Down will be holding “Operation Golden Hawk” Saturday in Mason City. Organizer Peter Bieber says the Stand Down program got its start in California and is designed to bring as many community resources together in one place at one time as possible for veterans. The hope is to help the veterans who are looking for assistance and give them a second chance. The event will be at the North Iowa Event Center with the opening ceremony at 9 a-m and the closing ceremony at 5 p-m. The event is free and open to all veterans.
KIMT
Mason City man arrested for using someone else's check card
MASON CITY, Iowa - A man is jailed for using someone else's check card. Shad Nicholas Arispe, 40 of Mason City, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Thursday on $25,000 bond. He's charged with ongoing criminal conduct and forgery. Investigators say Arispe used someone else's Visa Check Card...
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa DOT rolls out its first reduced-conflict intersection
(The Center Square) – Benefits of Iowa Department of Transportation’s first reduced-conflict intersection include cost savings, district staff say. The department said on its website that the new intersection, for U.S. 20 and Poplar Avenue near Fort Dodge, was opened to reduce crashes and injuries, which may be getting busier with the opening of a travel plaza.
iheart.com
Omaha Fugitive Found In Fort Dodge, Iowa
(Webster County, IA) -- A fugitive from Omaha has been arrested in northern Iowa. Police found Cameron D. Carodine at a Fort Dodge, Iowa home yesterday (Wednesday). Carodine is a known street gang member wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation in Omaha. The Sheriff's Office says he jumped out of a second story window and tried to run from deputies and U-S Marshals caught him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Man Charged In Fort Dodge After Shots Fired, Police Chase
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- A Minnesota man is facing charges after Fort Dodge Police say he threatened to shoot up a residence, and then ran from police. Forty-one-year-old Archester Rodgers of Prior Lake, Minnesota is charged with Driving While License Suspended, Cancelled, or Revoked, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Eluding, Interference with Official Acts, Possession of Firearm or Offensive Weapon by a Felon, and Reckless Use of a Firearm.
iheart.com
Teen Boy Charged In Shooting That Injured Teen Girl At Rural Iowa Party
(Webster County, IA) -- A Fort Dodge teen is facing charges after a shooting at a large party The Webster County Sheriff's Office says a teen girl was shot at a party Friday night at a rural address southeast of Fort Dodge. Fort Dodge Police found the girl in a private vehicle, which was speeding to the hospital. Police then escorted the victim to the hospital, where she was treated for a non-life threatening injury. Police later arrested a 17-year-old male student at Fort Dodge High School.
KIMT
Larson Manufacturing shutting down in Lake Mills
LAKE MILLS, Iowa – The Larson Manufacturing plant in Lake Mills is closing. The company announced Tuesday it was shutting down its facilities in Lake Mills as well as Grand Prairie, Texas, and Senatobia, Mississippi. Lake Mills employees say second-shift has been cancelled and first-shift will end on November 18.
26-Year-Old Critically Injured After 100 MPH Chase on Iowa Hwy 20
A little over a month ago, we wrote about a 20-year-old -- Chloe Snider of Springville, Iowa -- who took Linn County Police on a 100 mph chase. Though the chase lasted 30 minutes and covered more than 20 miles, no one was hurt. Unfortunately the same cannot be said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 critically injured in chase exceeding 100 mph on Highway 20
HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa – Two people were life-flighted to Des Moines hospitals Monday night after a chase topping more than 100 miles per hour ended in a crash in Hamilton County. The pursuit began around 8:00 p.m. on Highway 20, a few miles east of Owasa, when Iowa State Patrol troopers tried to pull over […]
kwayradio.com
Mother of Injured Baby Arrested
The mother of a Charles City baby that was severely injured has now been arrested, according to KIMT. 19 year old Madison Geerts has been charged with Child Endangerment Resulting in Injury. Police say Geerts knew that her four month old son had suffered a severe head injury on September 6th but failed to get him any medical attention despite the fact he was vomiting and not eating nor sleeping for four days. The baby’s father, Ezekiel Larson, was arrested on Monday. He was the sole caretaker of the boy when he was injured, although it is still unclear how that happened.
Teen Charged With Threat Against New Hampton School
(New Hampton, IA) — New Hampton police have arrested a 15-year-old student after the investigation into a threat against the school. Administrators at the school reported the threat Wednesday. Police say they arrested the 15-year-old juvenile male this (Thursday) morning and charged him with a threat of terrorism. Authorities say they believe there is no credible evidence of an active threat to the school, students, or staff.
algonaradio.com
Gas Leak Causes Evacuations
–A Natural Gas leak forced evacuations of some Algona residents Thursday afternoon. Officials with the City of Algona tell KLGA News that a damaged gas line in the area of Phillips and Elm Street is the reason for the evacuations. The Algona Police Department assisted individuals who were asked to evacuate, as all those impacted had been removed from the area by 4:30 PM.
KIMT
Forest City teen to stand trial for assault, false imprisonment
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A teenager accused of threatening women with a gun and knife is pleading not guilty. Kenneth Skyler Dean Pedelty, 18 of Forest City, is now scheduled to stand trial starting November 30 for intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, assault, domestic abuse assault, and false imprisonment.
KIMT
Hancock County man pleads not guilty to gun and drug charges
GARNER, Iowa - A man investigated after he allegedly waved a gun in the air is pleading not guilty. Larry Wayne Robbins, 66 of Goodell, is scheduled to stand trial October 26 for two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana-1st offense, possession of psilocybin mushrooms, and two counts of failure to use a drug tax stamp.
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Body found in Iowa river identified
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa — A female body was found in the Shell Rock River in rural Worth County on Friday. The body was found near 390th Street and Raven Ave. The female has been identified as Melissa Jo Olson, 45, of Northwood. Olson’s cause of death has not been released at this time. The Worth […]
Comments / 0