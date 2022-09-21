Read full article on original website
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin holds grand opening event for new location
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin showed its new home to the public Friday afternoon as part of a two-day grand opening ceremony. The humane society’s new location at 4700 South County Highway G south of Janesville includes more than 40 acres of land and upgrades like a surgery suite to replace a surgery truck, said Faith Stephens, the humane society’s community outreach coordinator.
Event aims to raise money, awareness for Ukrainian refugee resettlement effort in Stoughton
STOUGHTON, Wis. — An event in Stoughton this weekend aims to raise money and support to help resettle Ukrainian refugees in the community. “The Ukrainian Weekend” started Friday at Coffee4All Bistro Cafe, 2300 U.S. Highway 51. The event, which runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, will feature Ukrainian food, music, art and presentations.
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin shows off brand new facility in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Janesville is showing off their new facility to the public. The more than $4 million building has been years in the making. “Our capital campaign spanned five years, so pretty long,” said Faith Stephens, public relations and community outreach...
‘We’re planting trees we’ll never climb’: The push for more women behind the badge
MADISON, Wis. — The under-representation of women in policing undermines public safety, according to research from a coalition that aims to put more women behind the badge. The Madison Police Department is listed as part of this movement and it has a big goal to bring in more women. It recently tweeted what it pictures for its future.
In the 608: UCP’s first ‘Family Frolic’ happening this weekend
FITCHBURG, Wis. — United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Dane County is excited to host its first Family Frolic this weekend. Organizers say there will be family fun for everyone with free admission. Raffle proceeds benefit UCP programs and services. UCP of Greater Dane County celebrates inclusion for people of...
Community Event In Platteville Saturday
The Platteville Police Department will hold a community event this weekend for everyone to enjoy. The free, public event will take place from 3pm to 5pm Saturday in the Platteville High School parking lot. The family-friendly event will include vehicles and personnel from local law enforcement, fire protection, medical services, natural resources, construction companies and utilities. Visitors can check out police and fire vehicles, as well as chat with local employees. There also will be food and ice cream available. Go to the City of Platteville Facebook page to learn more.
Not So Plain Jane: Why Janesville, WI is a Great Place to Live
Janesville, Wisconsin, offers history, recreation and a bright future. Just an hour south of Madison in Rock County, Janesville residents enjoy a rich history. The community has its sights set on the next exciting chapter of civic development. “I love Janesville because it’s a great place to live, work and...
Babies & Beyond, SSM Health partner for diaper drive
MADISON, Wis. — Each month, low-income families with newborns and toddlers struggle to afford enough diapers to meet their needs, which is why a local non-profit and health provider are working together to collect as many diapers as possible this week. Supporters of this week’s Babies & Beyond Wisconsin...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
Burglary spree in Wisconsin leads to police processing a 12-year-old & 13-year-old
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles in Wisconsin were identified as suspects following a spree of break-ins at multiple convenience stores. The Madison Police Department released information about two suspects who were identified in a spree of burglaries that happened in September. Two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were identified, processed and conveyed to the Juvenile Reception Center.
Groundbreaking marks start of construction on Oregon Culver’s
OREGON, Wis. — The groundbreaking for a fast-food restaurant usually doesn’t create significant fanfare, but the beginning of construction of a new Culver’s in Oregon is a big deal for the small community. Village leaders and the quick service chain’s founder Craig Culver took part in a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the restaurant’s future home at the corner of...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
Kids, ages 12 and 13, arrested in string of Madison gas station burglaries
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison have arrested two kids, ages 12 and 13, following a string of four gas station burglaries in the city earlier this month. During the overnight hours of Sept. 6 and into Sept. 7, four gas stations were burglarized. Police have since identified the 12-year-old and 13-year-old as suspects.
Not guilty plea entered for woman charged in Vahlen Street homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Court officials entered a not guilty plea Friday for a woman charged in a July shooting that killed a Milwaukee teen. Jakyra Peeples, 22, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, according to online court...
What does the identity of ‘The 608’ look like with an additional area code?
JANESVILLE, Wis. – Residents of south-central and southwestern Wisconsin will soon have another area code available to them: 353. This addition comes after available phone numbers tied to the 608 area code are set to run out within a year and a half. Jeff Gustin is the owner of...
Police searching for missing endangered girl, possibly in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Police say the missing girl has been found. ORIGINAL STORY: Police in Wisconsin have issued an alert for a missing girl, 17-year-old Laniyah Hampton, of Madison, who is thought to be in the company of Paul Williams III, 36, who is known to visit the Beloit and Janesville area. According […]
Survey: Black employees left out of higher positions in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — As progressive and inclusive as Madison likes to promote itself as being, a minority-based organization provided a wake-up call on Wednesday: African Americans are routinely getting passed up for promotions and leadership positions. Over the past year, the African American-Jewish Friendship Group of Madison ran a...
New area code coming to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday the creation of a new, additional area code to overlay the area in which the 608 area code is now in service. It's in the Madison area and southwest and southcentral Wisconsin. The PSC says that the...
BBB, Summit Credit Union hosting ‘Shredfest’ in Cottage Grove Saturday morning
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — People looking to safely get rid of some old documents containing personal information will have a chance to do so Saturday thanks to the Better Business Bureau. The BBB and Summit Credit Union are hosting “Shredfest” from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Summit’s...
Andy North holds special lunch for cancer research
MADISON, Wis. — Golfing icon Andy North was in Madison with some special guests Wednesday for a good cause. North and sportscaster Mike Tirico hosted a luncheon at the Monona Terrace supporting cancer research and patient care at the UW Carbone Cancer Center. The pair go way back, first...
