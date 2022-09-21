The Platteville Police Department will hold a community event this weekend for everyone to enjoy. The free, public event will take place from 3pm to 5pm Saturday in the Platteville High School parking lot. The family-friendly event will include vehicles and personnel from local law enforcement, fire protection, medical services, natural resources, construction companies and utilities. Visitors can check out police and fire vehicles, as well as chat with local employees. There also will be food and ice cream available. Go to the City of Platteville Facebook page to learn more.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO