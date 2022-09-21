Read full article on original website
Inside Her Will: Did Queen Elizabeth Leave Any Of Her $447 Million Fortune To Estranged Grandson Prince Harry?
The monarchy as a whole might be worth $88 billion, but Queen Elizabeth was rich on her own. With her family's ongoing feud continuing after her death, RadarOnline.com is breaking the door open on her estimated $447 million and how it might be divided among the royals, including her estranged grandson Prince Harry.
Meghan Markle, the ‘difficult' Duchess, complained about ‘not getting paid’ for royal tour, book claims
After Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the reconciliation between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the royal family remain uncertain. Before "Megxit," royal insiders revealed that the Duchess of Sussex showed negative behavior towards the staff and even allegedly forced Prince Harry to put out a statement confirming they were an item, according to an explosive excerpt in the book "In Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown" by Valentine Low.
Prince William ‘simply can’t forgive’ Prince Harry for his behavior following royal exit, author claims
Prince William "simply can’t forgive" Prince Harry for the way things have unfolded for the royal family following his exit. The claim was made by Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl in her new bombshell book titled "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown." While the book is expected to drop on Oct. 4, Vanity Fair published an excerpt on Wednesday.
Meghan Markle ‘seemed bored’ with Queen Consort Camilla’s advice after joining royal family, author claims
Meghan Markle was allegedly "unresponsive" to Queen Consort Camilla’s advice when she first joined "The Firm." The claim was made by royal author Angela Levin, who has written a new biography on the wife of King Charles III, due out Sept. 29, titled "Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort." The author spoke to many of Camilla’s pals, staff and former colleagues, as well as other palace insiders to tell the story of how she became one of the key members of the British royal family.
Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral
Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
Her final resting place: Buckingham Palace releases official picture of Queen's ledge stone in Windsor chapel which will reopen for public to pay their respects on Thursday
The first picture of the new ledger stone installed at the Queen's final resting place in Windsor has been released by Buckingham Palace showing that she has now been reunited with her beloved husband, loving parents, and dearest sister. Her Majesty's name is now shown simply inscribed on the Belgian...
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s former team call themselves the ‘Sussex Survivors Club,’ book claims
Former staffers who worked on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s team before they stepped down as senior royals in 2020 called themselves the "Sussex Survivors Club" because of the difficulties in dealing with them, according to an excerpt from a new book. The duchess was also called a "narcissistic...
Fact check: Profane chant edited into footage of Joe Biden's motorcade in London
A video showing Biden's motorcade driving through London was edited to include audio of a crowd saying, "F--- Joe Biden." The crowd simply cheered.
Sharon Osbourne speaks out on betrayal and return to media after CBS 'ambush': 'I have no idea' what happened
Fox Nation host Sharon Osbourne said she "had no idea" what happened after CBS "ambushed" her on-air and her close friend turned her back on her in the process. Osbourne faced backlash from CBS for defending Piers Morgan's criticism of Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, assuring her longtime friend was not a racist for doubting Markle's accusations of racism hurled at the royal family.
