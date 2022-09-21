Meghan Markle was allegedly "unresponsive" to Queen Consort Camilla’s advice when she first joined "The Firm." The claim was made by royal author Angela Levin, who has written a new biography on the wife of King Charles III, due out Sept. 29, titled "Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort." The author spoke to many of Camilla’s pals, staff and former colleagues, as well as other palace insiders to tell the story of how she became one of the key members of the British royal family.

