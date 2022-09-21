ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Meghan Markle, the ‘difficult' Duchess, complained about ‘not getting paid’ for royal tour, book claims

After Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the reconciliation between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the royal family remain uncertain. Before "Megxit," royal insiders revealed that the Duchess of Sussex showed negative behavior towards the staff and even allegedly forced Prince Harry to put out a statement confirming they were an item, according to an explosive excerpt in the book "In Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown" by Valentine Low.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Prince William ‘simply can’t forgive’ Prince Harry for his behavior following royal exit, author claims

Prince William "simply can’t forgive" Prince Harry for the way things have unfolded for the royal family following his exit. The claim was made by Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl in her new bombshell book titled "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown." While the book is expected to drop on Oct. 4, Vanity Fair published an excerpt on Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Meghan Markle ‘seemed bored’ with Queen Consort Camilla’s advice after joining royal family, author claims

Meghan Markle was allegedly "unresponsive" to Queen Consort Camilla’s advice when she first joined "The Firm." The claim was made by royal author Angela Levin, who has written a new biography on the wife of King Charles III, due out Sept. 29, titled "Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort." The author spoke to many of Camilla’s pals, staff and former colleagues, as well as other palace insiders to tell the story of how she became one of the key members of the British royal family.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Daily Mail

Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral

Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Her final resting place: Buckingham Palace releases official picture of Queen's ledge stone in Windsor chapel which will reopen for public to pay their respects on Thursday

The first picture of the new ledger stone installed at the Queen's final resting place in Windsor has been released by Buckingham Palace showing that she has now been reunited with her beloved husband, loving parents, and dearest sister. Her Majesty's name is now shown simply inscribed on the Belgian...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Royal Navy#Military Uniform#Uk#Fox News Digital#The British Armed Forces
Fox News

Sharon Osbourne speaks out on betrayal and return to media after CBS 'ambush': 'I have no idea' what happened

Fox Nation host Sharon Osbourne said she "had no idea" what happened after CBS "ambushed" her on-air and her close friend turned her back on her in the process. Osbourne faced backlash from CBS for defending Piers Morgan's criticism of Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, assuring her longtime friend was not a racist for doubting Markle's accusations of racism hurled at the royal family.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Fox News

824K+
Followers
183K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy