Bronx, NY

zagsblog.com

Albany lands Class of 2023 wing Cornelius ‘Boog’ Robinson

Cornelius “Boog” Robinson, the 6-foot-6 Class of 2023 small forward from Camden (NJ) High School and the NJ Scholars AAU program, committed to coach Dwayne Killings and Albany on Saturday. He chose Albany over Fairfield and Monmouth. “I committed to UAlbany because it felt like home and the...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ballston Spa blasts Albany to stay unbeaten

Ballston Spa finished just 2-6 last season. But in head coach Greg O'Connor's second season at the helm, the Scotties have already surpassed that win total at 3-0, finding themselves ranked 24th in Class A in the first state rankings. They aimed to stay unbeaten Friday night at home against Albany.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York Giants recognize Albany High football coach as ‘high school coach of the week’

Albany High School football coach Mike Ware was selected by the New York Giants, and Gatorade, as the Lou Rettino High School Coach of the Week for Week 3. As part of the honor, the Albany High Football program will be awarded a $2,000 check, and Ware will be an honored guest at a dinner following the season. Ware will also receive a certificate from Giants head coach Brian Daboll.
ALBANY, NY
Former Albany Star Helps St. Lucie Mets Win Championship

It's not easy to play college baseball in the northeast. The season officially starts in mid-February. Your home field is usually buried by six inches of icy snow. If you are lucky enough to practice outdoors, every batted ball comes with a nice sting, as the wind brings your eyes to tears. Fun stuff. That's why after tearing up America East pitching in 2022, a former University at Albany baseball star got signed by the New York Mets in July. This week he helped the single-A St. Lucie Mets win a championship.
ALBANY, NY
Joe Conlin
The Jewish Press

Albany Beat – September 23, 2022

Earlier this month, I wrote an article (“Emotions Over Antisemitism Run High At CUNY,” Sept. 2) about antisemitism at the City University of New York and Brighton Beach-based Kingsborough Community College. In the article I quoted former Assemblyman Dov Hikind, who now runs a nonprofit organization, Americans Against Antisemitism. He took aim at two current state assemblymen who represent two different types of constituencies in Brooklyn neighborhoods. One assemblyman represents the neighborhood where Kingsborough Community College is located and the other represents a mostly religious Jewish community.
ALBANY, NY
thecomeback.com

New York mayor reveals shocking Madison Square Garden plan

Nicknamed “the world’s most famous arena,” Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York is one of the most iconic venues in all of sports, but New York mayor Eric Adams is considering moving the historic arena. According to Fox News, Adams said he would be “open” to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Van Rensselaer Manor holds missing resident search drill

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Van Rensselaer Manor is a 362-bed senior nursing and rehabilitation facility. They currently serve 270 Capital Region residents, 80 are long-term care memory patients. Saturday morning, they conducted a missing resident drill in collaboration with Rensselaer County law enforcement agencies and K-9s from the Rensselaer County Search and Rescue Team. “If […]
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga Police Conduct Unannounced “Walkthroughs” of Elementary Schools

SARATOGA SPRINGS — In an unprecedented move by the city, Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino employed city police to “walkthrough” local elementary schools unannounced. This came as a shock for some concerned parents because these acts were not acknowledged publicly, nor was there a formal agreement between the police force and the city school district. Montagnino said the idea came to him after parents reached out following the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas – but many at the last school board meeting held on Tuesday, September 13, were in opposition to these walkthroughs, especially without a formal admission from the district or police force.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
examiner-plus.com

The Slice is Right, Part 2: Northern Westchester Edition

Good morning! Today is Wednesday, September 21. You’re reading today’s edition of Examiner+, our bonus content newsletter for members. Community support is key to funding our local news mission. If you haven’t joined already, become a member now with our free 30-day trial offer to gain full access to all of our content and receive thank-you perks throughout the year like free monthly show tickets.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

