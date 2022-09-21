ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Closing After 18 Years

A popular local restaurant is closing down.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. When it comes to hotel stays in Tucson, few destinations are able to stand up to that of the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa. While it is a little bit of a drive from downtown, it has been a destination for both travelers and locals alike for years. With its assortment of restaurants, patios, and live music, there’s something for everyone. However, one of the resort’s longest-tenured restaurants just announced it would close up shop in the coming month.
TUCSON, AZ
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Dining Change

Cruises may not be entirely about eating, but meals, snacks, and ill-advised late-night food choices play a key role in many passengers' trips. When you cruise on a Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) ship, you get a lot of dining options. Your choices vary by ship, of course, but your basic...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Bahamas#Food Wine#Secret Agent#Furnishings#The Ocean Club#Martini Bar
L. Cane

Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."

The Hamptons in the northeastern United States is said to be a playground for celebrities and the wealthy. Many New Yorkers take a reprieve from city life in the Hamptons. According to Travelila, this destination is highly sought after because of its rural environment and luxurious amenities. Some popular attractions in the Hamptons are Cooper’s Beach, Shinnecock Golf Club, and the Hampton Classic horse show, to name just a few. But the Hamptons are also known for fine dining and shopping.
PALM BEACH, FL
Cinemablend

There's A Hidden Disney Food Item A Cast Member Turned Me Onto That You Need To Try

If you’re somebody who goes to the same theme park often, like I do, then you probably have those little rituals that you engage in nearly every time you visit. Maybe it’s a particular snack you like to eat or a favorite ride you always go on first. The problem with these rituals is that if you do the same thing every time, you end up missing out on all the other things you could be doing. You'll find yourself not even aware of what the other options are.
TRAVEL
Business Insider

A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard

Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Travel
BuzzFeed

Here's What It's Like Inside A Swanky, Adults-Only Cruise Ship

I had never been on a cruise before because I assumed I would hate it. What I expected: bad food, screaming children, crowded pools, the smell of chlorine (because of said crowded pools), and bad drinks with a guaranteed side of hangover. What I got aboard Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages'...
TRAVEL
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend Getaway

New York is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Beacon.
BEACON, NY
msn.com

American cruise ship passenger killed by shark in Bahamas

A guest on a Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas cruise was killed while on an excursion in the Bahamas Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the company. According to NBC News, Royal Bahamas police said the guest was a 58-year-old Pennsylvania woman that had gone snorkeling with friends when a bull shark attacked her at about 2 p.m. at Green Cay.
ACCIDENTS
disneydining.com

Disney Refused Room Change to All-Star Movies Guest With Bug Infested Room

Disney Resorts are the gold-standard of hotel rooms- clean, safe, close to the action, bug-free…err…usually. One guest, however, had a very different experience. When Joshua Keller checked in to All-Star Movies Resort this morning (September 10, 2022), he found that his room already had “guests” inside. His room was infested with disgusting bugs.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Huge Royal Caribbean Move Puts Carnival, Norwegian on Notice

Being on vacation used to mean disconnecting from the world. Back in the 1980s into the 90s, that happened because travelers had very limited options when it came to keeping in touch. Domestic phone calls came with a hefty fee and international calling was even more price prohibitive. In those...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023

As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean vs. Carnival: Which Is the Better Cruise Line?

Both Royal Caribbean International (RCL) and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) operate massive cruise ships packed with family-friendly activities. Most of the ships in the two biggest cruise lines sailing from the United States offer water slides, amusement park-style rides, climbing walls, impressive kids' clubs, multiple pools, and countless dining and drinking options.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy