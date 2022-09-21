ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

LCCC recruits two new vice presidents

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dkvQd_0i4lvLZv00

CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College has hired two vice presidents to campus.

Nancy Olson started in her position as the vice president of human resources and Title IX deputy coordinator, as of Aug. 15.

A native of northern Minnesota, Olson will focus on recruitment and retention of staff. As the Title IX deputy coordinator, Olson will investigate complaints and educate the LCCC community about laws, policies and procedures related to federal civil rights law.

Olson received her bachelor’s from the University of Wyoming and her masters from Ashford University. After spending years in banking in Laramie, Olson went on to work in UW’s HR department for 16 years. She was the chief human resources officer/affirmative action officer at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, Minnesota, before coming to LCCC.

In a Wednesday announcement , Olson said the best way to build on HR at LCCC will be to make sure employees know lines of communication are open.

LCCC has also hired Dustin Eicke to fill the vice president of performance and planning position.

Eicke will have a key role in institutional and strategic planning, helping to make sure LCCC is meeting its reporting needs externally and reaching its goals. He began his work on Sept. 19.

Eicke hails from west Texas, earning his bachelor’s degree at Lubbock Christian University, a masters at Abilene Christian University and his doctorate at Texas Tech University. As a higher education professional for a decade, he has taught at various universities, primarily in the area of criminology. Eicke has been the director of institutional research at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

As a first-generation college student and a product of a community college, Eicke is excited for his work at LCCC.

LCCC President Joe Schaffer said he is excited about what both Olson and Eicke can bring to the college.

“At a time when many businesses, organizations and institutions of higher education are struggling to recruit and retain talented employees, LCCC’s success has allowed us to continue and find some of the very best people in the country,” Schaffer said. “Our two new vice president hires are superb examples of this.”



 

