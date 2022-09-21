Read full article on original website
Related
‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns
Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left. Another one returned. Fans were upset, then happy. Guy Lockard was the biggest name to depart Chicago Med. He played Dr. Dylan Scott, the character with the rich back story. He was the local son who started as a policeman, just like his father. But he gave up that life to become a pediatrician. Lockard joined Chicago Med for the premiere of season seven.
Kelly Clarkson Lit Up The Stage In A Low-Cut Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!
Kelly Clarkson made a stunning appearance at the 74th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles last week, rocking a glamorous, classic LBD! The “Since U Been Gone” hitmaker, 40, rocked a low-cut, floor-length, long-sleeved black gown by Gucci with pleated detailing and an overall draping, goddess-like fit. The Kelly Clarkson Show host attended the Microsoft Theater event and presented Zendaya with her historical ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series’ with a smile, as her shimmering accessories shined in the stage lights.
Terry Pratchett: A Life With Footnotes by Rob Wilkins review – anecdotes, elephants and ‘an embuggerance’
The day Terry Pratchett died, in 2015, my nine-year-old made a model of a bearded man in a big hat holding hands with Death. Few people have written as much about death as Pratchett. No one else has written about death in a way that would make a nine-year-old want to play with him. The Death who stalks Pratchett’s Discworld is a lonely, bewildered figure, unable to understand why he’s possibly not the ideal person to adopt a little girl, or why people are unsettled by the idea of him dressing up as Santa. But Death always gets you in the end. He got Pratchett through the back of his cerebral cortex and shrank his brain, something he referred to as “an embuggerance”.
Political events now so quickly turn into TV drama that we risk confusing fact and fiction
Winston Churchill wasn’t immortalised on British screens until five years after his death. The Profumo affair took a quarter of a century to dramatise. But the rate at which politics is appropriated by showbusiness – prosthetics obscuring the traditional difference between the two – is rather faster these days.
Comments / 0