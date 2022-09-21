WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zach Ellis was a senior electrical and computer engineering major at Purdue University with an interest in chip design when he was introduced to the SCALE program (Scalable Asymmetric Lifecycle Engagement). The defense sector semiconductor workforce development program, led by Purdue and funded by the Department of Defense, provided a rare opportunity to learn more about the research pipeline for chip design that has helped shape his career trajectory.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO