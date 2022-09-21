This title, Death Notes, may sound morbid, but I think about death a lot. Part of this reflection stems from the fact that I worked at hospice for over 31 years, that I conduct many memorial services (or the new term “celebrations of life”) as a minister, and that I have worked in a cemetery. I have also lost many family members, friends and pets. In fact, I believe at my age, I know more folks who have died than I know who are still living. So here are eight death notes that inspire me and keep me focused on the meaning of life and death.

