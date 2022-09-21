ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Comments / 0

Related
Htens Reviews

10 Ways To Stop Loving Someone Who Doesn’t Love You

10 ways to stop loving someone who doesn’t love you. This will be our focus in this article. One of the painful things you can go through is loving someone who doesn’t love you. When someone you love doesn’t reciprocate your feelings, it can seem as though the world is coming to an end.
M. Brown

Sometimes you need to fall in love with the wrong person: Opinion

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When we think about our romantic relationships — especially our past ones, we generally tend to focus on the colossal mistakes we think we made in the realm of love.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifehacks
Today's Transitions

DEATH NOTES: And how they keep me focused on the meaning of life.

This title, Death Notes, may sound morbid, but I think about death a lot. Part of this reflection stems from the fact that I worked at hospice for over 31 years, that I conduct many memorial services (or the new term “celebrations of life”) as a minister, and that I have worked in a cemetery. I have also lost many family members, friends and pets. In fact, I believe at my age, I know more folks who have died than I know who are still living. So here are eight death notes that inspire me and keep me focused on the meaning of life and death.
ALDOUS HUXLEY
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Wants You To Let It Go, Because Not Everything Is In Your Control

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of September 19 to 25 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
LIFESTYLE
psychologytoday.com

The Importance of Letting Go

Often, lying beneath the urge to feed strong feelings of anger or frustration is an attempt to reassert a sense of control. If it is not strategic or rational to express one's feelings of anger, the next best option is to practice acceptance, or letting go. The practice of letting...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to ‘Listen to Your Body’ for Resilience

Sometimes we need to challenge ourselves but sometimes when we push through adversity, it is not in our best interest. Listening to your body has tremendous benefits for improved health, satisfaction, and life balance. Learning how to listen to your body is simple and doesn't take much time or effort.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
calmsage.com

Are You Emotionally Mature? Here’s How Emotional Maturity Looks Like!

Some people are adept at managing their emotions better than others. They are better able to navigate through the wide emotional spectrum where others often end up feeling overwhelmed with emotions. And that’s the difference between emotional maturity and immaturity. Of course, other factors also play a role when...
MENTAL HEALTH
Terri Kozlowski

Be Hopeful And Take A Leap Of Faith Every Day

When you take a leap of faith regularly, you enable yourself to get comfortable with discomfort, overcome fear, and live without regrets.~ Terri Kozlowski. Most of you are afraid of entering the unknown, you doubt yourself, are uneasy with the unfamiliar, and of not knowing what will happen. You are concerned things might not turn out as planned, things may go wrong, and situations might be uncomfortable. Therefore, taking a leap of faith isn’t something you do regularly.
calmsage.com

What You Should Never Tell Your Therapist?

“What should you never tell a therapist?” A common query among people who have been advised to take therapy so that their mental health can be improved. When you go to a therapist, you’re expected to be an open book but the question here is how open a book you have to be.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

How to Cope When Things Don’t Turn Out the Way You Planned or Hoped

Disappointment is a natural reaction when things don’t go as intended. Expressing how you feel, sourcing a creative outlet, and avoiding blame may help you cope. Breakups. Job loss. Health challenges. Sometimes, things just don’t work out the way you planned. It’s natural to feel disappointed when this...
MENTAL HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Emotional eating: Why you always want food

An excerpt from How to Lose Weight for the Last Time: Brain-Based Solutions for Permanent Weight Loss. Copyright © 2022 by Katrina Ubell. Reprinted with permission of Balance Publishing. All rights reserved. “I just really like food.”. “Eating at a beautiful restaurant or tasting something different and special while...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy