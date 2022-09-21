Read full article on original website
10 Ways To Stop Loving Someone Who Doesn’t Love You
10 ways to stop loving someone who doesn’t love you. This will be our focus in this article. One of the painful things you can go through is loving someone who doesn’t love you. When someone you love doesn’t reciprocate your feelings, it can seem as though the world is coming to an end.
39 Toxic Relationship Quotes So You Don’t Feel Alone
It’s a terrible feeling to know that you’re in a toxic relationship but have no idea how exactly you’re going to get out. People often will tell you just to go — as if it’s ever that easy.
Sometimes you need to fall in love with the wrong person: Opinion
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When we think about our romantic relationships — especially our past ones, we generally tend to focus on the colossal mistakes we think we made in the realm of love.
My friends are very flirty with my new partner. What should I do about it?
My male partner of two years and I, both in our late 60s, have recently attended parties where married female friends have been extremely affectionate towards my partner, coming on to him big time and touching him. He’s a very kind, happy man and interested in others, so maybe women...
DEATH NOTES: And how they keep me focused on the meaning of life.
This title, Death Notes, may sound morbid, but I think about death a lot. Part of this reflection stems from the fact that I worked at hospice for over 31 years, that I conduct many memorial services (or the new term “celebrations of life”) as a minister, and that I have worked in a cemetery. I have also lost many family members, friends and pets. In fact, I believe at my age, I know more folks who have died than I know who are still living. So here are eight death notes that inspire me and keep me focused on the meaning of life and death.
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Wants You To Let It Go, Because Not Everything Is In Your Control
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of September 19 to 25 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
psychologytoday.com
The Importance of Letting Go
Often, lying beneath the urge to feed strong feelings of anger or frustration is an attempt to reassert a sense of control. If it is not strategic or rational to express one's feelings of anger, the next best option is to practice acceptance, or letting go. The practice of letting...
psychologytoday.com
How to ‘Listen to Your Body’ for Resilience
Sometimes we need to challenge ourselves but sometimes when we push through adversity, it is not in our best interest. Listening to your body has tremendous benefits for improved health, satisfaction, and life balance. Learning how to listen to your body is simple and doesn't take much time or effort.
calmsage.com
Are You Emotionally Mature? Here’s How Emotional Maturity Looks Like!
Some people are adept at managing their emotions better than others. They are better able to navigate through the wide emotional spectrum where others often end up feeling overwhelmed with emotions. And that’s the difference between emotional maturity and immaturity. Of course, other factors also play a role when...
Be Hopeful And Take A Leap Of Faith Every Day
When you take a leap of faith regularly, you enable yourself to get comfortable with discomfort, overcome fear, and live without regrets.~ Terri Kozlowski. Most of you are afraid of entering the unknown, you doubt yourself, are uneasy with the unfamiliar, and of not knowing what will happen. You are concerned things might not turn out as planned, things may go wrong, and situations might be uncomfortable. Therefore, taking a leap of faith isn’t something you do regularly.
calmsage.com
What You Should Never Tell Your Therapist?
“What should you never tell a therapist?” A common query among people who have been advised to take therapy so that their mental health can be improved. When you go to a therapist, you’re expected to be an open book but the question here is how open a book you have to be.
Psych Centra
How to Cope When Things Don’t Turn Out the Way You Planned or Hoped
Disappointment is a natural reaction when things don’t go as intended. Expressing how you feel, sourcing a creative outlet, and avoiding blame may help you cope. Breakups. Job loss. Health challenges. Sometimes, things just don’t work out the way you planned. It’s natural to feel disappointed when this...
Phys.org
Why do we laugh? New study considers possible evolutionary reasons behind this very human behavior
A woman in labor is having a terrible time and suddenly shouts out: "Shouldn't! Wouldn't! Couldn't! Didn't! Can't!" "Don't worry," says the doctor. "These are just contractions." Until now, several theories have sought to explain what makes something funny enough to make us laugh. These include transgression (something forbidden), puncturing...
Oh wow! How getting more awe can improve your life – and even make you a nicer person
A few years ago I went on a solo walking holiday to Lanzarote. On day one, I walked up a coastal hill path and came across a view I still see in my dreams. Huge ochre mountains pierced the sky. Craters of black sand and eerie green lagoons dotted the landscape. It was like Mars. My skin rippled with goosebumps. I was briefly, deliciously, insignificant.
KevinMD.com
Emotional eating: Why you always want food
An excerpt from How to Lose Weight for the Last Time: Brain-Based Solutions for Permanent Weight Loss. Copyright © 2022 by Katrina Ubell. Reprinted with permission of Balance Publishing. All rights reserved. “I just really like food.”. “Eating at a beautiful restaurant or tasting something different and special while...
