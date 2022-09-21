Read full article on original website
Rare chance for extended chip design experience
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zach Ellis was a senior electrical and computer engineering major at Purdue University with an interest in chip design when he was introduced to the SCALE program (Scalable Asymmetric Lifecycle Engagement). The defense sector semiconductor workforce development program, led by Purdue and funded by the Department of Defense, provided a rare opportunity to learn more about the research pipeline for chip design that has helped shape his career trajectory.
Purdue dedicates new building for Bands & Orchestras program
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue University on Friday (Sept. 23) dedicated Marc and Sharon Hagle Hall, a new home for Purdue Bands & Orchestras. The four-story building is named for Marc and Sharon Hagle in honor of their $10 million leadership gift. Marc earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Purdue in 1971 and a master’s degree in business and industrial administration in 1972. Purdue Bands & Orchestras had operated out of Elliott Hall of Music since 1940.
Indiana farm fatality summary shows positive trends, stresses worker safety
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University’s Agricultural Safety and Health Program released the annual Indiana Farm Fatality Summary with Historical Overview, coinciding with National Farm Safety and Health Week. The annual observance has taken place during the third week of September since 1944. The program reported 20 work-related...
Purdue Fall Undergraduate Research Expo accepting research talk, poster abstracts and judges
Undergraduate students have until noon Oct. 17 to apply to present a research talk or poster on their research or creative endeavors at the 2022 Purdue Fall Undergraduate Research Expo. The fall expo is being planned as a hybrid event showcasing undergraduate research, with students delivering presentations Nov. 14-21. Undergraduate...
Today’s top 5 from Purdue University
You will want to read these good stories that you may have missed. All content is available for sharing and publishing. Purdue welcomes 11 faculty through cluster hire effort in public health and health equity; advances goal to further diversify campus. A strategic hiring effort to expand Purdue’s focus in...
