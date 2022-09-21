Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
Michigan DNR eyes inland lake restrictions on wakesurfing boats
LANSING, MI — Powerful wakes thrown by specialized boats which people surf behind is drawing scrutiny from state officials, who are recommending restrictions on where and how the boats can operate on Michigan’s inland lakes. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is proposing larger shoreline buffers and...
albionpleiad.com
Festival of the Forks Recap: Food, Fun and Fighting
The Festival of the Forks, Albion’s yearly event that celebrates the end of summer, began this year on Friday, Sept. 16 through Saturday, Sept. 17. The festival is named after the three forks of the Kalamazoo river that run through the downtown area of Albion. Albion has been home...
Five Lansing-area cider mills to check out this fall
Fall is fast approaching, and one of its best traditions is spending an afternoon at a cider mill or apple orchard. Michigan has some of the best orchards in the Midwest – wonderful places where you can get lost picking apples and pumpkins, go on a hayride and, of course, eat lots of donuts and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
momcollective.com
Five Places in Jackson County to Frolic in Fall
Fall is almost here, and soon we will be reveling in sweatshirt weather, all things pumpkin, and watching the leaves change colors. Fall is my favorite season and I love spending as much time outside before the dreaded ‘S’ word arrives. You might not know, but Jackson County is filled with locations that transform into vibrant and colorful gems as fall progresses. As the resident Jackson County contributor here at Lansing Mom, I have rounded up my five favorite places in Jackson County to frolic in fall.
WILX-TV
Jackson to help residents dispose of trash Saturday
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a cleanup event scheduled Saturday in the city of Jackson. Residents can bring yard waste and general household trash to the Department of Public Works Operations Center, located on Water Street, where it will be disposed of for free. The event runs from 7...
WILX-TV
‘It’s time to stop this behavior’ - East Lansing to see enhanced police presence
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A warning was issued by the East Lansing Police Department Thursday: anyone causing violence or trouble will pay. The department posted the warning in a video on social media. Police said a shooting on Sept. 11, where 31 bullet casings were found, was the final...
The Street Dog Coalition offering free pet clinic at Reutter Park in Lansing
The Street Dog Coalition is setting up shop in Lansing to make sure pets, who are owned by people experiencing homelessness, can get the vital services they need.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A New Restaurant is Making its Way to Jackson
Back in 2019, after nearly five decades of serving the Jackson community, local favorite Finely's Grill and Smokehouse closed its doors for good. This location wasn't the only one to close permanently, as the Lansing location on west Saginaw also closed its doors. The old Jackson Finley's location by Westwood...
WILX-TV
Lansing to begin final phase of one-way to two-way conversion project
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The final phase of the conversion of Lansing’s one-way to two-way streets begins Sept. 30. The Lansing Department of Public Works had already made parts of Capitol and Grand avenues as two-way streets, but is set to finish the remaining work in early October. Additionally,...
lansingcitypulse.com
Capital AfroFest launches in downtown Lansing
Capital AfroFest, a multifaceted new festival dedicated to celebrating African culture, connection and representation, happens this weekend in downtown Lansing. Hosted by The Michigan Dance & Movement Collective and Tatse & Alobosa Bar on Washington Square, the event hosts two days of food, fun, fashion and live entertainment. Taiwo Adeleye,...
WILX-TV
WILX Announces Expansion of Award-Winning Local News 10 at 10PM on MeTV
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The addition of MeTV to the WILX channel line-up, allows News 10 to expand its award winning local news! Beginning Monday, October 3rd, News 10 @ 10PM will air Monday through Friday from 10:00 PM to 10:30 PM on MeTV. This newscast will be anchored by the trusted team of David Andrews, Ann Emmerich, with First Alert Weather from Meteorologist, Andy Provenzano. If you can’t stay up for News 10 at 11 PM on WILX, this is the perfect chance to get ready for the day ahead and catch up on the latest breaking news and First Alert Weather an hour earlier.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Train derails in Jackson County
Around 9:31 p.m., deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the train derailment at the intersection of North Lake Street and Michigan Avenue in Grass Lake.
lansingcitypulse.com
Goodfellas Bagel Deli is a hit
Thursday-Saturday (night hours), 10 p.m. - 3 a.m. Adrian Joseph, 27, grew up in his family’s restaurants, sparking an interest in the hospitality industry. That interest grew from his time in professional kitchens and led him to study at the Secchia Institute for Culinary Education in Grand Rapids. In...
WILX-TV
Ingham County Sheriffs having problems with phone lines
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is having issues with their non-emergency phone line. At around 5:40 p.m. Ingham County dispatch issued an alert saying calls to the sheriff’s office are not connecting to the dispatch center. People are advised to call 517-272-6026 for non-emergency phone calls.
ELPD responds to rollover crash on US-127
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department responded to a single car rollover where the driver sustained minor injuries. Police told 6 News the incident happened around 9 a.m. Saturday morning on US 127 southbound near the Trowbridge exit. ELPD also said the driver did not go to the hospital.
wtvbam.com
Two local McDonald’s restaurants to stay in the Maynard family
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – McDonald’s announced on Wednesday that Michael and Jessica Maynard have purchased and are now running restaurants in Battle Creek at 6079 B Drive North and in Bronson at 708 East Chicago Street. The two locations were previously owned by Michael’s parents, Jim and...
A front yard in Mason is turning heads with twirling skeletons and more
On East Columbia Street near Rayner Street in Mason, Samantha Beard has turned her front yard into a graveyard meets pumpkin patch meets haunted house.
WILX-TV
Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
lansingcitypulse.com
He ate: Hits and misses at the Stillwater Grill
Overall, the food scene in Lansing is burgeoning, with fantastic finds in an array of genres and flavors. One can also find a good meal for a relatively reasonable price across the tri-counties. Yet, the upper end of the spectrum often leaves patrons wanting more. I struggle even to count...
Comments / 0