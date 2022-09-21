Read full article on original website
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP See Surge of Interest As Crypto Markets Dip: Analytics Firm Santiment
A handful of crypto assets are witnessing a surge in social media interest despite the market’s price struggles this week, according to the analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC) have been discussed more online in the past week, while most other crypto assets have been talked about less.
Gizmodo
Ethereum Plunges After SEC Chair Says ‘The Merge’ Could Make Crypto a Security
Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, continued to plunge in price over the weekend following the network’s highly publicized technical change known as ‘the Merge’ last Thursday as well as comments from the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission that ether might need to be a treated as a security. Ethereum is currently trading at roughly $1,290, down over 11% from 24 hours ago, while bitcoin, the most popular crypto in the world, is also down 8% to just $18,420.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
bitcoinist.com
Blockchain investor Abraham Piha explains how Tornado Cash legal issues will affect the crypto market
Things have not been looking too good for the crypto market in recent months, with the market seemingly being gripped by one piece of bad news after another. To this point, on Aug. 8, the United States Department of the Treasury’s Oﬃce of Foreign Assets Control issued legal sanctions against digital currency mixer Tornado Cash.
bitcoinist.com
Central Bank Of Russia Approves Bitcoin, Ethereum, Others, For Cross-Border Payments
Russia has been leaning towards cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum in recent times. Sanctions against the country since it began its evasion of Ukraine had piled up, and the government had begun to turn to crypto to circumvent these sanctions. In its most recent move, the Central Bank of Russia has moved to legalize crypto for cross-border payments.
cryptopotato.com
JPMorgan CEO Slams Crypto Again, Calls Bitcoin ‘Decentralized Ponzi Scheme’
True to himself, Jamie Dimon described himself as a “major critic on crypto tokens.”. Jamie Dimon – Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. – reiterated his negative stance on the crypto industry, describing bitcoin and other digital assets as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Despite the...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Whales Buy $3.12 Billion In BTC In Last 24 Hours As Crypto Braced For Fed Hike
Bitcoin immediately felt the impact of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve interest rate increase and failed to gain upward traction. Other macroeconomic variables also contributed to the decline of the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum and other significant cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin lost its grip on the critical $19,000 handle following the...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange CoinCorner Eyes Middle East Expansion Via Partnership With Emirates CEO's Private Office
Isle of Man-based crypto exchange CoinCorner is looking to expand across the Middle East through a partnership with the private office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, CEO of the Emirates airline and member of the ruling family of Dubai. Through the partnership with Seed Group, CoinCorner will establish...
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Fork Mastermind Says ETHW Will Have The Same Value As ETH
The Ethereum hard fork token (ETHW) has been popular after playing off the popularity of the Ethereum Merge. The fork was carried out in a bid to keep Ethereum in its original proof of work mechanism, and the ETHW token resulted from it. Chandler Guo is now known as the self-appointed organizer of the hard fork and he has shared his thoughts on where he expects the forked token to be in the next decade.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Rally for XRP, Maps Out What’s Next for Ethereum and One Additional Altcoin
A crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely altcoin calls is outlining what’s in store for three digital assets including XRP and Ethereum (ETH). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,100 Twitter followers that he’s bullish on XRP, and he sees the seventh-largest crypto by market cap igniting a decent rally in the short term.
bitcoinist.com
Microstrategy Bitcoin Bet Loss Grows To $1.5 Billion, Stocks Down After $6 Million BTC Buy
MicroStrategy made headlines on Tuesday after it announced it has acquired an additional 301 bitcoins during a sharp drop in the price, unfazed of the ongoing market turmoil. The software company founded by Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor has shelled out $6 million for the purchase, making it the largest corporate holder of the crypto, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.
bitcoinist.com
Can MetaCryp Reach The Popularity Of Ethereum And Give 10X More Profits Than Cronos?
The world has been on a steady march towards technological advancements in recent years. One of the most interesting developments within the technology sector is cryptocurrency. As a result, the market for these products has exploded, and its growth has come with significant risk factors. Cryptocurrency has been on a steady volatile rise since the start of 2019. Bitcoin (BTC), the king of the crypto space, has risen nearly 300% year to date. The rapid price increase has drawn the attention of many financial experts worldwide. The crypto market has been unstable since March 2022. In this situation, presale-stage cryptocurrencies are expected to skyrocket in value.
bitcoinist.com
A Detailed Guide On The Hottest Projects On The Coin Market – Cardano, Chainlink, and AdirizeDAO
There are hundreds of crypto projects in different parts of the world today. An interesting thing to note about these projects is that they all have different utilities. You must identify which of these blockchain-based projects has long-term potential. By investing in a hot project, you stand the chance of growing your portfolio exponentially. This piece will reveal essential details on the hottest projects in the coin market – Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK), and AdirizeDAO (ADI).
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP WHales Keep Accumulating Even as its Price Moves up 47% in a Month
Whales on the $XRP network have been accumulating the cryptocurrency even at a time in which the cryptocurrency’s price keeps on surging ahead of a potential ruling on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple and two of its executives. According to blockchain analytics firm Santiment,...
bitcoinist.com
Bahrain Approves Crypto Payments Via EazyPay After Partnering With Binance Pay
The Central Bank of Bahrain has given EazyPay a green signal to conduct crypto payments and also launch Bitcoin in the region. EazyPay is an online payment gateway platform. This was announced by the CEO of EazyPay, Nayef Alawi. 5 BTC + 300 Free Spins for new players & 15...
dailyhodl.com
Ripple Will Spend Over $100,000,000 Defending Itself Against the SEC in XRP Lawsuit, Says CEO Brad Garlinghouse
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse says the cost of his firm’s lawsuit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will be well above the nine-figure mark. In an interview with Ryan Selkis, CEO of crypto analytics firm Messari, Garlinghouse says Ripple Labs is, in a way, representing the whole industry by taking on the SEC.
u.today
XRP Lawsuit: Ripple CEO Says Case Is Entirely Dependent on This Particular Entity: Fox Business
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
LAW・
bitcoinist.com
Most Profitable Crypto Miners Released by Bitramo
Like thousands of crypto mining enthusiasts around the world, you may have also heard of Bitramo. This technology startup currently holds the distinction of offering the market’s most profitable crypto miners. Their Ramo1, Ramo 2, and Ramo X miners can be used to mine Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero, and earn 100% ROI in less than a month.
