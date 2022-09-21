Read full article on original website
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.Tina HowellLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
4 Things that will make the Raiders' offense hard to defend going forwardEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West ChampionsEugene AdamsLogan, UT
Class-action lawsuit alleges MGM ‘robbed’ customers pennies at a time
A class-action lawsuit filed against MGM Resorts International on Wednesday accuses casinos of keeping the change -- failing to pay cashout tickets in full -- and thus breaking their contract with customers.
Third dolphin dies at Mirage facility since April, Strip property says
For the third time since April, a dolphin at the Mirage's Secret Garden & Dolphin Habitat has died, the Strip property said Sunday.
wjol.com
Joliet Police Announce Massive Financial Fraud Scheme Connected to COVID Relief Program
The Joliet Police Department along with the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Labor have announced the arrests or indictments of 25 individuals who are said to be involved with extensive financial crimes connected to the Paycheck Protection Program. Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act , the US federal government established the $953 billion Paycheck Protection Program in 2020 to assist specific businesses, self-employed individuals, sole proprietors, specific nonprofit organizations, and tribal businesses in continuing to pay their employees.
nypressnews.com
Electric bill scam: Woman scammed out of $500 after sending money to scammer through Zelle app
CHICAGO (WLS) — The I-Team has a new warning about scammers threatening to turn off your electricity. Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles talked exclusively with a woman who was ripped off. Scared her power would be shut off, a local woman lost $500 to the electric bill scam. She sent...
Woman recorded in backseat with public administrator transferred to another county office
The woman accused of having an inappropriate relationship with Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is in jail facing a murder charge, has left the office for another county department, a spokesman confirmed to the 8 News Now Investigators.
Feds: LV man sentenced to 15 years for trafficking methamphetamine
A Las Vegas man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiring to sell methamphetamine in 2018, federal prosecutors said Friday.
SCRAM devices come under fire from Cook County board
At a meeting of the Cook County board’s criminal justice committee Wednesday, commissioners questioned how a private company that provides SCRAM alcohol-monitoring devices to people ordered to wear them by the courts had been allowed to operate without a contract since January 2021. The hearing, called by Commissioner Bridget...
CPS lacks inclusion of special education classroom assistants, BGA investigation finds
The Better Government Association is investigating complaints that the school system is lacking inclusion of classroom assistants in the decision-making process.
Chicago-Area Veterinarian, Pet Owners Warn of Increase in Leptospirosis Cases
Pet owners are sharing their tragic stories of loss as a warning about a surge in cases of a bacterial infection called Leptospirosis. Spay Illinois, a low cost clinic in Lisle first posted about the uptick, writing on Facebook, "There is a Leptospirosis outbreak in Kane County, Cook County, Will County and surrounding areas."
zachnews.net
Nevada: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak proclaims today in honor of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Jeff German.
Source: Office of Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak (Information) Nevada: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Saturday, September 24th, 2022 in honor of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Jeff German who was killed by Clark County Public Administrator Official. In a tweet, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said “To honor Jeff’s reporting...
1 person, at least 5 dogs die from consuming Real Water, lawsuit claims
One human death, several pet deaths, liver transplants, multiple miscarriages and other ailments are listed as claims in lawsuits involving Real Water, a now-shuttered brand that is the basis of several lawsuits reviewed by the 8 News Now Investigators.
Wheel tax Illinois: Vehicle registration fines, fees to end for unincorporated Cook County
"The Cook County Wheel Tax is regressive and unnecessary. And it disproportionally impacts the Black and Brown residents of Cook County who can least afford to pay it," President Toni Preckwinkle said.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Is the pandemic over?
While both public health and political commentators assessed the accuracy of President Joe Biden’s recent proclamation that the pandemic is over, the Chicago Department of Public Health appears to be saying, not so fast. “The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a...
Plans for AmazonFresh in Lincoln Square spoil; Amazon failed to address community concerns
A proposed development site at Lawrence and Western Avenues would’ve brought AmazonFresh to Lincoln Square, but Ald. Andre Vasquez said those plans have been shelved. Fifth Third Bank, the current property owner, terminated its contract.
Las Vegas homeowner says he can’t get answers from HOA regarding landscaping violation
A homeowner shared his concerns with 8 News Now after receiving a landscaping violation by his homeowner's association for not having enough plants in his yard.
City notifies Animal Foundation of violation after surprise inspection
City Manager Jorge Cervantes sent a letter to Animal Foundation CEO Hillarie Grey warning of a violation following Councilwoman Victoria Seaman's surprise inspection on Sept. 12.
Stop DUI director calls for MADD to leave Las Vegas
With DUI-related deaths rising in Las Vegas, Stop DUI Director Sandy Heverly called for Mothers Against Drunk Driving to stop increasing their presence in Southern Nevada.
vfpress.news
Broadview Mayor Becomes First Black President Of West Central Municipal Conference
Elmwood Park Mayor Angelo “Skip” Saviano hands the gavel of the WCMC to Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson, the organization’s new president. She’s the first Black president in WCMC’s 40-year history. | Facebook. Sunday, September 25, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Broadview Mayor Katrina...
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Non-Profit Founder Gambles Away Donation Money
Las Vegas non-profit New Leaf Community announced recently that it will dissolve its organization. The reason behind the choice was misconduct by one of its founders, Joseph Lankowski. Ironically, I wrote about this same man last month in an article highlighting mistreatment of the organization by Nevada officials. But now it turns out that might have been bad karma for Lankowski. Unfortunately, that karma landed on our city’s homeless population.
North Las Vegas police strike suspect who appeared to be attempting a break-in
North Las Vegas police said that a suspect in their 20s is now dead after police used their firearms and shot him as he was allegedly attempting to break in a house.
