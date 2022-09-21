ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Joliet Police Announce Massive Financial Fraud Scheme Connected to COVID Relief Program

The Joliet Police Department along with the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Labor have announced the arrests or indictments of 25 individuals who are said to be involved with extensive financial crimes connected to the Paycheck Protection Program. Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act , the US federal government established the $953 billion Paycheck Protection Program in 2020 to assist specific businesses, self-employed individuals, sole proprietors, specific nonprofit organizations, and tribal businesses in continuing to pay their employees.
JOLIET, IL
Injustice Watch

SCRAM devices come under fire from Cook County board

At a meeting of the Cook County board’s criminal justice committee Wednesday, commissioners questioned how a private company that provides SCRAM alcohol-monitoring devices to people ordered to wear them by the courts had been allowed to operate without a contract since January 2021. The hearing, called by Commissioner Bridget...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Nevada: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak proclaims today in honor of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Jeff German.

Source: Office of Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak (Information) Nevada: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Saturday, September 24th, 2022 in honor of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Jeff German who was killed by Clark County Public Administrator Official. In a tweet, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said “To honor Jeff’s reporting...
NEVADA STATE
Is the pandemic over?

While both public health and political commentators assessed the accuracy of President Joe Biden’s recent proclamation that the pandemic is over, the Chicago Department of Public Health appears to be saying, not so fast. “The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a...
CHICAGO, IL
Las Vegas Non-Profit Founder Gambles Away Donation Money

Las Vegas non-profit New Leaf Community announced recently that it will dissolve its organization. The reason behind the choice was misconduct by one of its founders, Joseph Lankowski. Ironically, I wrote about this same man last month in an article highlighting mistreatment of the organization by Nevada officials. But now it turns out that might have been bad karma for Lankowski. Unfortunately, that karma landed on our city’s homeless population.
LAS VEGAS, NV

