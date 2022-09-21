Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
'I'm just trying to get to class': Miss Homecoming campaigns make the whole week a pain for some students
While alumni and fans of Auburn will embrace homecoming festivities this weekend, many students dread homecoming week for one reason: the campaigning for Miss Homecoming. Each of the five candidates on the ballot – Emmy Beason, SueEllen Broussard, Jenna Codner, Kai Jones and Grace McNairy – has a platform she feels is important for Auburn University to implement, whether it be supporting student veterans or creating mentorship for underrepresented communities on campus.
WSFA
College football forecast in Alabama
Cooler temperatures AND lower humidity?! Some fall-like weather could be in the forecast soon... 👀. Cooler temperatures AND lower humidity?! Some fall-like weather could be in the forecast soon... 👀. Tracking 2 cold fronts between now and Sunday. Updated: 21 hours ago. Tracking 2 cold fronts between now and Sunday.
Watch Tank Bigsby surprise Auburn teammates with new Beats by Dre headphones
Auburn’s team meeting Thursday afternoon ran a little longer than usual. That’s because Tank Bigsby had a surprise for his Auburn teammates. The Tigers’ star running back delivered a generous gift to each of his teammates, providing every player on the roster with a brand new pair of Beats by Dre Studio³ Wireless headphones.
elmoreautauganews.com
SEHS will Play Prattville High Tonight at 7 p.m.; Please Note rules which will be Enforced for all guests
Here are reminders of the rules guests of events at Foshee-Henderson Stadium for Stanhope Elmore High School are required to follow. Please know, there is no crossway from the home to the visitor side inside of the stadium. If you are a guest team, please park in the area accessed by Chapman Road. The SEHS Mustangs will play Prattville High School tonight at 7 p.m.
unionspringsherald.com
Familiar face referees game
Surrey Streeter, originally from Midway, Alabama, was a referee for the game between Bullock County High School and Dale County High School Friday night, September 16, 2022. Surrey is the 2003 Valedictorian of Bullock County High and a 2007 graduate of Auburn University. He is currently employed as a Senior...
WTVM
Chambers Co. selected to participate in Ala. Multi-tier System of Support
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County School District has been selected to participate in the Alabama Multi-tier System of Support. It’s a framework to ensure that every student receives a high-quality education experience before graduating high school. It will be a five-to-eight-year commitment where a designated coach...
auburnvillager.com
Homecoming parades to run downtown tonight, Friday
The streets of downtown Auburn will be filled with school spirit starting tonight when Auburn High School hosts its homecoming parade, followed by Auburn University's homecoming parade on Friday evening. "We usually do those one week at a time, but not this year," said Mayor Ron Anders of the double...
Father of T.J. Finley criticizes Auburn’s 2-QB system, discusses son’s shoulder injury
The father of Auburn starting quarterback T.J. Finley voiced his frustration with the Tigers’ two-quarterback system and play-calling this week in the aftermath of a humbling loss to Penn State in which his son injured his shoulder. David Finley made an appearance on the Locked On Auburn podcast Thursday...
Alabama woman marks 108th birthday
SMITHS STATION, Ala. — An Alabama centenarian marked her 108th birthday this week. According to WTVM, Francis Ella Cook, a resident of the Motts community near Smiths Station, turned 108 on Thursday. The widow, whose husband died when the couple were in their 60s, is a mother of 10...
eagleeyeauburn.com
Tigers suffers tough road loss to Arkansas
AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) — Auburn soccer (4-2-2, 0-2) traveled to face No. 20 Arkansas (6-2-1, 1-1) but fell in the 55th minute for a 1-0 loss at the Razorbacks stadium. This comes after suffering a loss on the road to Missouri, marking the second SEC loss of the season.
Senior Health and Resource Fair to be held at Opelika SportsPlex
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika SportsPlex and Aquatics Center will be hosting its 10th annual Senior Health and Resource Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 8 a.m. to noon, according to a press release from City of Opelika Parks and Recreation. The event will be free and provide access to various free services for adults […]
altoday.com
Kay Ivey promises tax relief for citizens if given a second term
Governor Kay Ivey addressed the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday. In addition to the Governor’s normal talking points she added support for “providing tax relief in the pocket books of Alabamians.”. The Governor did not go into detail and did not say whether she favored one-time tax...
Alabama middle school threatened online – for second day in row
An Alabama middle school was threatened in a social media post, police said early Wednesday. It was the second day in a row for such threats. Opelika police say the Opelika Middle School was referenced in a threatening social media post. Police responded to the school, evacuated the building and...
Former Troup County Commissioner Buck Davis passes away at 68
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Troup County Board of Commissioners released a statement on the passing of Former County Commissioner Buck Davis. Davis of Troup County passed away at 68. He worked for District 2 for 20 years. The Troup County Board of Commissioners is saddened to announce that Buck Davis, former Troup County […]
Significant flu activity already reported in one Alabama area
One part of Alabama is already experiencing “significant” flu activity, according to tracking by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Tracking for Sept. 4-10, the latest available, shows the east central region has the greatest number of influenza cases. The east central region is comprised of Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Autauga, Elmore, Macon, Lee, Lowndes, Montgomery, Bullock and Russell counties.
Opelika-Auburn News
Jim Sikes: Here's a real wine spot in Auburn that's full of fun vibes
Auburn-Opelika has many food and beverage places. There are opportunities for quality menus, and many offer an excellent selection of wines. Now we are being treated to a real wine spot, a different venue full of fun vibes. It’s known as Cerulean Wine Bar. It’s on Midtown’s Main Street at 1188 Opelika Road in Auburn, across from Plaza Bar and Grill.
WTVM
Party bike company coming to Columbus, Phenix City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Have you ever tried partying and pedaling at the same time?. On Oct. 7, party bike company Pedal Pub is making its way to the Columbus and Phenix City area. Local owner Antwane Darby says the recent development in both cities attracted the company. Legal-drinking age...
WTVM
Moe’s Original Barbecue opens in Columbus on 6th Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Midcity Yards on 6th Avenue is expanding in Columbus, and one of the first restaurants in the new business complex opened its doors. Moe’s Original Bar-B-Que is now open for business. The Alabama BBQ-style restaurant has crossed over the river, as it has a location...
thebamabuzz.com
Montgomery interstate gateways to become a lot more colorful
Alabama’s Capital City is about to get a lot more colorful. Thanks to a partnership between the Montgomery Housing Authority and City of Montgomery, special RGB (red, green, blue) lighting will be installed at three prominent interstate gateway bridges under I-85 at:. Union Street. Decatur Street. Jackson Street. The...
WSFA
Shoppes at EastChase, Firebird’s holding ‘Yappy Hour’ Thursday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You’ll find something to howl about in Eastchase Thursday! Bring the whole family out, two and four-legged members, to Yappy Hour at Firebird’s Wood Fired Grill. Yappy Hour will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and will benefit the Montgomery Humane Society....
