So you saved up for your first Rolex, and you decided to go the “vintage” route. But now, a problem — what in tarnation is all this stuff, these weird terms and phrases being bandied about? “Frog foot” and “gilt” and “tropical” and “Bart Simpson”—frankly, it sounds like the frenzied mutterings of some drunken cartoon character in a contemporary production of Alice In Wonderland. How exactly does all this relate to watches, and to Rolex watches, more specifically? Admittedly, Rolex aficionados love this stuff. It’s like a secret, coded language that signals that someone else is an insider, that that person...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 MINUTES AGO