Read full article on original website
Related
28 Rolex Terms Every Watch Collector Should Know, From Coronet to Double Swiss Underline
So you saved up for your first Rolex, and you decided to go the “vintage” route. But now, a problem — what in tarnation is all this stuff, these weird terms and phrases being bandied about? “Frog foot” and “gilt” and “tropical” and “Bart Simpson”—frankly, it sounds like the frenzied mutterings of some drunken cartoon character in a contemporary production of Alice In Wonderland. How exactly does all this relate to watches, and to Rolex watches, more specifically? Admittedly, Rolex aficionados love this stuff. It’s like a secret, coded language that signals that someone else is an insider, that that person...
Food & Wine
The Irish Coffee Walked So the Espresso Martini Could Run
Here's a challenge: Grab a seat at a bar at your favorite local restaurant haunt, or maybe some place that's known to have great cocktails. Let your eyes drift down the menu, taking in all of the options. How long before you spot an espresso martini? Maybe it has a fancy name wherever you're at, but if you see vodka, coffee, and some sort of liqueur, that's effectively what you're getting.
Comments / 0