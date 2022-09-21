Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
valdostatoday.com
Rita Dozier-Hutto
Rita Dozier-Hutto, 62, of Morven, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at South Georgia Medical Center. She was a lifetime resident of this area, born on November 20, 1959 to the late William Ben Dozier, Sr. and Veda Ione Staton Dozier. Mrs. Hutto was a homemaker who loved to travel, especially out West. She loved learning the history of the West, camping and sightseeing. Going to the beach was a favorite pastime. She was known to have a “take-charge attitude.” She was of the Pentecostal faith.
valdostatoday.com
Enrique Gerena Marcano
Enrique Gerena Marcano, 67, of Valdosta, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born in Puerto Rico on November 8, 1954 to the late Emilio Gerena and Felicita Marcano. He was a retired supervisor/operator with the Whirlpool Company. Mr. Gerena loved to ride motorcycles and work on anything mechanical.
valdostatoday.com
VHS names 2022 Homecoming Queen and King
VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School students Rhalyn Burton and Timothy Roberson were named the Homecoming Queen and King. Valdosta High School Senior, Rhalyn Burton, was named the 2022 Homecoming Queen during halftime of the Valdosta Wildcats vs. Coral Gables football game on Friday, September 16, 2022. Burton is the...
valdostatoday.com
GSU announces Dean’s, President’s Lists
VALDOSTA – Georgia State University announces the Valdosta residents who have made the Summer 2022 Dean’s and President’s Lists. To be eligible for the Dean’s List during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State cumulative GPA of 2.00 must earn a 3.50 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.
Comments / 0