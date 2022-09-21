Rita Dozier-Hutto, 62, of Morven, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at South Georgia Medical Center. She was a lifetime resident of this area, born on November 20, 1959 to the late William Ben Dozier, Sr. and Veda Ione Staton Dozier. Mrs. Hutto was a homemaker who loved to travel, especially out West. She loved learning the history of the West, camping and sightseeing. Going to the beach was a favorite pastime. She was known to have a “take-charge attitude.” She was of the Pentecostal faith.

MORVEN, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO