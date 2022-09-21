Read full article on original website
The Annual Moonlight Walk Against Drugs Is Coming Up
Throughout the year, Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma spend their time trying to track down criminals based on community tips. For a citizen's effort, they usually provide a cash reward for doing so. Since it requires money to operate, Crime Stoppers holds a handful of fundraisers each year to help fund these efforts, most notably the Moonlight Walk Against Drugs.
newschannel6now.com
Historic Wichita Falls home restored
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 100-year-old home in Wichita Falls has been restored to its former glory. The original house on the Hammon Ranch was ready to be torn down before a group came together to rebuild it. Dilts Construction saw the historic value in the house off of...
Two killed in Oklahoma crash near Terral
TERRAL OK (KFDX/KJTL) — An accident on U.S Highway 81 in Oklahoma killed two people Thursday night. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:50 p.m., on U.S Highway 81, near Terral, Ok, in Jefferson County, a 55-year-old Archer City woman, was northbound in a 2005 Dodge Caravan when she crossed lanes and struck […]
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms
Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
KOCO
Signs of change in Oklahoma town after family nearly died in awful crash
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — There are signs of change in a rural Oklahoma town after a family nearly lost their lives in an awful crash. A guardrail now makes the rural highway near Chickasha safer. KOCO 5 met with some of those family members and talked to the man who made the changes happen.
kswo.com
Lawton City Council sets new licensing fee for dispensaries
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The operations manager of Werewolf Pharm says he knew the fee was going up, but didn’t know how much... until it was time to renew. “We didn’t find out about it until I went to apply for another license. I would have never found out about it. It’s not posted anywhere, they didn’t come out and tell anybody”, says Airieous Ervin.
The Vaska Theatre in Lawton, OK. is Bringing Back all Your Fall Favorites for Halloween!
It's almost here, fall has arrived and Halloween is just around the corner! To help get you in the spirit the Vaska Theatre in Lawton has some very special events scheduled. They're bringing back all your favorite fall movies with interactive shadow casts. That's not all, you could win a prize by entering their cosplay contests!
US 287 closed between Vernon and Childress for criminal investigation
According to TxDOT officials, the closure is due to an ongoing law enforcement issue. Stick with Texoma's Homepage for updates as they become available.
kswo.com
Police investigating drivers death after truck leaves road, travels several hundred yards
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department was on scene for several hours on Wednesday after a truck was found in a wooded area. According to officers on scene, the truck left 82nd Street near Bishop Road for an unknown reason and traveled several hundred yards before crashing in a wooded area. The driver was transported to the hospital where he later died.
kswo.com
Mayor of Lawton delivers State of the City address
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Mayor Stan Booker delivered the State of the City address Friday afternoon. The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosted a luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn. Booker reflected on how far the city’s come during his speech. He said the community’s ability to collaborate...
kswo.com
UPDATE: City employees work to fix water main break
UPDATE: According to Lawton City officials, repairs are now complete on the 14″ water main which broke on the east side of City Hall Wednesday evening. City employees are currently working to reopen 8th St., which was closed during the repairs. Officials are currently working to calculate the total...
Semi-truck catches on fire in Clay County
Our crew is currently on the scene of a semi-truck that caught fire in Clay County on U.S. 287. Stick with Texoma's Homepage for updates as they become available.
KOCO
Oklahoma tire shop raising money to help family in mourning after 14-year-old killed in crash
DIBBLE, Okla. — A community in mourning is stepping up to raise money for a Dibble family after a vehicle struck and killed a 14-year-old trying to catch her dog on a highway. A small business is hosting a raffle to help with expenses for the teenager's family. The...
Celebrate National Queso Day With Lawton’s Best Chips & Queso
Growing up my family often did a proper white-people-taco-night. Ground beef with a packet of taco seasoning, shells straight out of the box, and queso with whatever chips looked good on the store shelves that day. As my siblings and I have traveled in our lives beyond the family home,...
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
Duncan man charged in 3-year-old’s death
A three-year-old's death in Stephens County has been ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma.
Texas Walmart theft ring suspect jailed on dozens of warrants
He's part of what investigators called an Organized Crime group from the Galveston area and is currently jailed on over 24 warrants.
Purcell Register
Truck stuck on railroad track
The McClain County Sheriff’s Department investigated a truck stuck on the railroad tracks between Purcell and Wayne last Monday morning. McClain County Sheriff Sergeant James Nail said when he arrived the truck was high centered on the tracks at 170th and U.S. 77 around 8 a.m. Nail said 170th...
Man arrested after 3-year-old Oklahoma boy dies
Authorities say a man has been taken into custody following the death of an Oklahoma child.
Fentanyl seized in Wichita Falls traffic stops
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Traffic stops in Wichita Falls on Monday evening, September 19, and Tuesday, September 20, 2022, lead to drug seizures, including suspected fentanyl pills. A stop Monday at Galveston and Scott resulted in two arrests. A Wichita County deputy said the occupants, Robert James and Jennifer Saffel, were charged with possession of […]
