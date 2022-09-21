Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Beth Bentley, one of the forces working to preserve old east McKinney history
Beth Bentley is a part of six generations of McKinney history. While she was born in McKinney and graduated from McKinney High School, it's her deep family roots and her church family that keep her here. Since then, she has been an integral part of organizing Legacy Keepers of Old East McKinney, which aims to preserve the Black and Mexican heritage of old East McKinney as development and growth come to the area. Some of the legacy names on the current team include: Larry Jagours, Jason Hernandez, Betty Webb Petkovsek, Jennifer Wilson Davis, Joshua Berry, DeLana Cofield (posthumous) and Beth Mack Bentley.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina approves zoning 51 acres to residential, commercial, office and retail uses
During its September regular meeting, the Celina City Council unanimously approved zoning 51 acres to a planned development. The planned development is zoned for single family residential, single family attached as well as commercial, office and retail uses. The land is generally south of Sunset Boulevard and west of the future Custer Road.
Project to bring about 381 multifamily residential units to McKinney
The proposed concept plan for Modera McKinney Ridge includes 381 units. (Courtesy City of McKinney) The McKinney City Council unanimously approved a proposed concept plan for a project that will bring a new multifamily development to the northern portion of the city at a Sept. 20 meeting. The new development,...
Medical City Plano To Expand
Medical City Plano will soon double the height of the hospital and add three helipads. But as Local Profile previously covered, many residents near the hospital are not on board with the plans. Plano City Council voted on the expansion plans during the September 20 meeting. The final vote was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
irvingweekly.com
City of Irving Road to the Future Project Continues Ahead to Phase 2
Irving’s “Road to the Future: $100 Million in 5 Years” program is currently in its fifth year with city leaders planning the next phase of the ambitious, cross-departmental program. Launched in 2017, the Road to the Future Program has been an ongoing effort to rehabilitate, reconstruct and...
Allen ISD proposals for attendance realignment could mean big changes at elementary schools
ALLEN, Texas — Allen ISD may have to make some tough decisions soon to manage enrollment throughout its district. Presentations made to the Board of Trustees in May outlined enrollment forecasts and the process for adjusting elementary attendance boundaries. The adjustments could ultimately mean a couple elementary schools will be repurposed as other learning locations.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet your Celina ISD Color Guard Director
Alicia Whipkey began participating in her school's Color Guard when she was a freshman in high school. She soon fell in love with the performance and has since become the Color Guard Director with Celina ISD. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
dallasexpress.com
Armed Activists Force Dallas PD Overhaul to Homeless Camp Sweeps
After armed activists confronted workers cleaning up the city’s growing homeless camps, Dallas has been forced to create a new security plan to ensure the safety of its employees. The City’s new security strategy calls for a three-tiered system of law enforcement involvement. The first tier involves only city...
IN THIS ARTICLE
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Allen resident and founder of DFW Chinese American Story eGarden, Cheryl Pierrelouis
From Beijing to California to Allen, Cheryl Pierrelouis has been on a mission to help Allen's Chinese community feel accepted and teach children to be proud of their heritage. Tell our readers a little about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Little Elm ISD warns consequences for rumored riot at LEHS
Little Elm ISD released a statement on its social media websites Thursday afternoon addressing rumors of a possible riot taking place at Little Elm High School on Friday. The post warned those who participated would fall consequence to legal or disciplinary actions.
starlocalmedia.com
"The power of one": This 10-year-old Frisco student is using his experience to inspire others to make a difference
Vandeventer Middle School student Rudra Ram wanted to find some way to help after moving to Frisco recently. After taking a look at his own toys, he heard about Children's Medical Center's use of new donated toys for children in recovery. As a result, he took to the sidewalks of Frisco to raise funds for toy donations to the hospital.
Commissioners approve budget and lower tax rate
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TEXAS — Kaufman County Commissioner’s met and approved a new budget and lower tax rate for the coming fiscal year. With a 3-2 vote, Commissioners voted to adopt the proposed Fiscal Year 2022-23 County Budget and tax rate at its regular meeting on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What’s Developing: More Apartments to be Built on Brinkmann Ranch in Frisco
Action is picking up around Brinkmann Ranch in Frisco. In the late 1970s, parts of the ranch, formerly the Cloyce Box Ranch, were used to film the first five episodes of the TV drama Dallas. Now, the area near Frisco is a hotbed for construction. The first phase of a...
starlocalmedia.com
Celina business to host 'Grand Reopening' Sept. 24
In 1964, Dale Danielson decided to start a business. Using the knowledge he had gained from typing out technical manuals while in the Air Force during the Korean War, he set out to create an appliance repair business from a garage in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Eventually, that business blossomed into a barn with a staff of 13 employees — as well as his daughter, Nancy, who learned to fix, clean up and sell appliances herself.
Man drowns in pond outside of Target in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Fort Worth Fire Department said a man died Sunday after he drowned in pond near the Target on Overton Ridge.At about 3 p.m. on Sept. 25, fire crews responded to a call from 5700 Overton Ridge Drive near I-20 and the Chisholm Trail Parkway.Witnesses reported that a man ran into the large pond in the City View Towne Crossing development and started struggling in the water.Dive crews began searching for the person, but MedStar confirmed that they were later pulled from the water and did not survive.So far, the victim has only been identified as an adult male. No other details have been released.What led up to the drowning is still not known.
starlocalmedia.com
Pilates studio opens in Flower Mound, events lined up before grand opening
Locals Vivek and Jyoti Bhatia are hosting a week-long event to celebrate the opening of their BODYBAR Pilates business in Flower Mound. The new Pilates studio is set to open Monday, Oct. 3 with several opportunities for current and prospective members to come out and learn what the studio is about before its grand opening. There will be a class consisting of first-timer classes, an “open bar” event and a ribbon cutting ceremony where the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce will be in attendance, Vivek said.
North Texas city named one of the best cities in the nation for vegans
DALLAS (KDAF) — We say it all the time, but every day it still rings true: North Texas really is home to everything. From great Tex-Mex to pizza, and even vegan food, the DFW metroplex has everything you could ever ask for. Speaking of vegan food, a new report...
County Jail Could be Demolished, Making Way For New Development in Downtown Dallas
An overcrowded jail that’s not up to code is prompting Dallas County commissioners to contemplate demolishing and moving the facility — making way for prime real estate on the western edge of downtown Dallas. Commissioners will appoint a committee next month to analyze the situation and make a...
starlocalmedia.com
Rabid bat found near Bolin Elementary in Allen, residents encouraged to be aware of animal contact
Residents are encouraged to beware of bats, as Allen Animal Services found that a bat captured at Bolin Elementary has tested positive for rabies. According to the city of Allen, teachers witnessed the bat fall during a kindergarten recess last week. Children were directed inside while Allen ISD maintenance crews placed a container over the bat and called Allen Animal Services to remove the animal. No known contact with students occurred, the city said in a press release.
Azle man jailed at the end of a long, winding chase
A motorcyclist who tried to get away from Parker County deputies Thursday is now locked up on an evading arrest charge. A deputy tried to stop Scott Bradley in Azle because there was no license plate on his Suzuki.
Comments / 1