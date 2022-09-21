Read full article on original website
Michels: Would sign abortion ban with rape/incest exceptions
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Tim Michels says he would sign an abortion ban with exceptions for rape and incest if it came to his desk as governor. That’s a shift from his earlier statement that the state’s 1849 ban — with an exception only for the life of the mother — was “an exact mirror” of his position. Currently, an 1849 law bans all abortion procedures in Wisconsin, with no exceptions for rape or incest. Polls have repeatedly shown that a majority of people in Wisconsin support abortion rights. A spokeswoman for Evers’ campaign says she doubts that Michels’ views have changed.
Georgia secretary of state plans to replace voting equipment in county where data was breached
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced on Friday that his office is replacing the voting equipment in Coffee County following “unauthorized access” of its election system after the 2020 presidential election. Installation of the new voting equipment will begin on Monday and is expected to be completed...
Michigan governor hopeful makes light of Whitmer kidnap plot
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Michigan governor has compared Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s policies to the 2020 plot to kidnap the Democratic incumbent. Tudor Dixon’s remarks at two events Friday immediately drew criticism from Democrats who said she was making light of a serious and dangerous crime. At one event Dixon said, “For someone so worried about being kidnapped, Gretchen Whitmer sure is good at taking business hostage.” Two men were convicted last month of plotting to kidnap Whitmer because they were angry about pandemic-related restrictions she imposed. Prosecutors said they were part of a group who planned to abduct Whitmer and blow up a bridge.
Voting equipment to be replaced after ‘unauthorized access’
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state has announced plans to replace election equipment in one county after what he called unauthorized access to the equipment just two months after the 2020 election. A computer forensics team traveled to Coffee County, southeast of Atlanta, in January 2021. A company representative has said they made complete copies of the election management system server and other election system components. Later that month, authorities say, two men who have been involved in efforts to discredit the 2020 election results also spent hours inside the elections office with access to the equipment.
South Carolina cannabis fight persists in farmer’s lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina hemp farmer is suing several state agencies for violating his due process rights. The federal lawsuit alleges that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Department of Agriculture and Attorney General’s office conspired to deny John Trenton Pendarvis due process after officials say he violated sections of the state’s hemp farming program. After the Department of Agriculture discovered in 2019 that Pendarvis had grown hemp in unreported areas, law enforcement eventually destroyed the crop. But Pendarvis says government officials did not follow the proper procedures to do so. In an emailed statement to the AP, South Carolina Attorney General’s Office Communications Director Robert Kittle said the lawsuit “lacks merit.”
Recreational marijuana measure OK’d for Arkansas ballot
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court says voters can decide this fall whether to legalize recreational marijuana. Justices on Thursday overturned a state panel’s decision to block the measure from the November ballot. The group behind the proposal appealed to the state Supreme Court after the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners rejected the wording of the proposal. Supporters submitted more than enough valid signatures from registered voters to qualify, but the proposal still needed approval from by the board to appear on the ballot. Several states will have recreational marijuana proposals on the ballot this fall.
Panel: NY town justice bragged of pulling gun on Black man
WHITEHALL, N.Y. (AP) — A judicial conduct panel says a town justice in upstate New York who bragged to colleagues about pulling a loaded gun on a “large Black man” in court should be removed from office. The state Commission on Judicial Conduct says Robert J. Putorti was presiding in a criminal case in 2015 when he brandished a semiautomatic handgun at a defendant. The incident only came to light in 2018 when Putorti boasted about his actions at a meeting of the Washington County Magistrates Association. A message seeking comment was left with Putorti’s attorney.
Maryland announces settlement with Kushner-owned company
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh has announced a settlement with a property management company owned by the family of former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Frosh announced Friday that Westminster Management has agreed to pay a $3.25 million civil penalty and restitution to settle a 2019 lawsuit in Maryland. The settlement addresses charges that Westminster and the property owners violated the Consumer Protection Act by charging tenants illegal fees and by failing to maintain the properties. Westminster is not admitting wrongdoing under the settlement. Kushner company chief operating officer Peter Febo says Westminster is pleased to have settled this litigation with no admission of liability or wrongdoing.
Montana voters to decide on ‘born alive’ abortion bill
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A referendum on the Montana ballot in November raises the prospect of criminal charges for health care providers unless they take all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life of an infant born alive, including after an attempted abortion. Supporters say the proposed law is meant to prevent the killing of infants outside the womb after failed abortions. But opponents argue it could rob them of precious time with infants who are born with incurable medical issues if doctors are forced to try to treat them. The bill’s sponsor said the proposal is not intended to require extreme measures to try to treat fatal defects because that is not medically reasonable.
Montana accepting transgender birth certificate changes
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s health department has restored the ability for transgender people to apply to correct the gender marker on their birth certificate. That comes after a judge blocked enforcement of a law that would have required them to have surgery first. Officials say processing applications for changes to birth certificates can take several months. District Court Judge Michael Moses in April blocked the law requiring surgery. But state health officials instead created a new rule disallowing any changes to birth certificates unless it was a clerical error. Moses threatened to hold state officials in contempt if they did not start accepting applications to correct birth records.
Mississippi man gets hate crime charge in cross burning
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi man has been charged with a federal hate crime, accused of burning a cross in his front yard to threaten his Black neighbors. The U.S. Justice Department said 23-year-old Axel Cox chose to burn a cross in front of a Black family because of their race. He also allegedly addressed the family with racially derogatory language. A grand jury indicted Cox in September. The Gulfport, Mississippi, man is accused of violating his neighbors’ housing rights. Cox is being held without bond pending a Nov. 7 jury trial. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Repair work begins in some Alaska towns slammed by storm
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says a weekend storm on the state’s vast western coast has caused significant damage to roads and homes in some communities. There were no deaths or injuries reported after the storm, which was the remnant of Typhoon Merbok. It moved north through the Bering Strait, bringing tidal surges and high winds. Among the communities hardest hit was Nome, the finish line for the Iditarod sled dog race. The most significant damage included ripped up streets and roadways. The state is also attempting to get supplies like plywood, insulation and tin to repair roofs before winter sets in.
North Dakota AG condemns teen’s death after alleged argument
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s attorney general is condemning the violent death of an 18-year-old allegedly struck by a man who said he drove his SUV into the victim after a political argument. Attorney General Drew Wrigley also offered to help a county attorney prosecute the case. According to a probable cause affidavit, Shannon Brandt told a 911 dispatcher that he struck Cayler Ellingson early Sunday because the teenager was threatening him, and that the teen was part of a “Republican extremist group.” Investigators say they have been unable to confirm Brandt’s claims. He has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death. Officials say a breath test Sunday showed Brandt’s blood alcohol level was above the legal limit to drive.
Warming trend begins on the first day of fall
While Thursday is the first day of fall, it is also the start to a warming trend. Temperatures are expected to increase as we approach the weekend and they will stay warm until early next week. High pressure that is building over the area is responsible for the warmer temperatures that will be replacing the cool, mild temperatures that we have been enjoying.
