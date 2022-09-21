One dead, police investigate Cambridge shooting

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Triple Overnight Shooting Under Investigation In Baltimore City
Three people were shot by an unknown gunman who remains at large following a night of violence in Baltimore, police say. Shortly before 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, members of the Baltimore Police Department's Southern District responded to the 3600 block of 5th Street for a reported shooting. Upon...
One Killed In Double Odenton Shooting Under Investigation, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
One person was killed and a second injured in a double shooting in Anne Arundel County, police said. Officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department were dispatched to a stretch of the 1500 block of Annapolis Road in Odenton at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, where there was a reported shooting.
foxbaltimore.com
OVERNIGHT VIOLENCE ||Four shot in separate incidents, two suspects arrested on The Block
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three people were shot in South Baltimore and another victim injured near East Baltimore Street in separate incidents overnight. According to police, just before 10:45 Saturday night, officers responded to a scene near 5th street for a reported shooting. Once on scene, officers located a 31-year-old...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in East Baltimore, walked into local hospital
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man walked into a local hospital today for treatment of gunshot wounds. According to police, just before 1:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a scene near East Hoffman Street for a shot spotter alert. Once on scene, officers located a crime scene but no victims....
Fight over gun near Baltimore Police headquarters ends with gunshot injury
BALTIMORE -- A fight over a gun on The Block early Sunday morning left one man with a gunshot wound and two other men in the custody of police, according to authorities.The three men were "in a physical altercation over the gun" when a bullet flew out of the chamber, striking a 27-year-old man in the foot, Chakia Fennoy, a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department, told WJZ.The trio's struggle for control over the gun occurred in the 400 block of East Baltimore Street a few minutes after 2 a.m.—just after some of the city's bars and clubs had closed for the night, police said.Officers on foot patrol in downtown Baltimore learned of the altercation after they heard a gunshot ring out near police headquarters, according to authorities.They responded to the sound and found the 27-year-old man with the gunshot injury, police said. He was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.Police immediately took into custody the two other men who were both 26 years old, according to authorities. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Central District detectives at 410-396-2411.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Double shooting at party leaves one dead in Odenton
As police got on scene, they encountered a crowd of 60 to 70 people scattered throughout the parking lot.
foxbaltimore.com
Man taken by ambulance to hospital after southeast shooting Saturday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Highland neighborhood in southeast Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 5:20 p.m., Southeast District patrol officers were sent to the 3300 block of Esther Place, for a report of a shooting.
Victim Killed In Violent Essex Murder Identified, Motive Under Investigation
The Baltimore County Homicide unit has identified the victim in an early morning, gruesome homicide, officials said. On Sept. 22, at around 5:45 a.m., officers found 27-year-old Andrew Miller in the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue, with upper body wounds, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Miller was...
fox5dc.com
1 killed, 1 injured in Southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - A man is dead, another is hurt after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Benning Road around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. Once there, officers discovered two men who had been shot.
Police identify man killed in Essex violent attack
ESSEX, Md. -- Baltimore County Police identified the victim of a violent attack Thursday morning in Essex as Andrew Miller, a 27-year-old man.Police found him on a routine patrol around 6 a.m. on the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue. They noticed a man laying down on the sidewalk. Once police got out of their car and got to the victim, "they noticed the individual had suffered substantial trauma to the upper body." Miller was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Miller's girlfriend spoke to WJZ and said...
A shooting in Baltimore City leaves three people wounded
The shooting occurred on Saturday, September 24. All victims were taken to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries.
Bay Net
Detectives Identify And Arrest Suspect In 2021 Homicide in P.G. County
CHILLUM, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting in November 2021. The suspect is 27-year-old Beran Samuels of Chillum. He is charged with the murder of 31-year-old Oshane Davis of Greenbelt. On November 3, 2021,...
2 teens steal gun from downtown Baltimore security guard
Two teens stole a gun from a security guard on Fayette Street in downtown Baltimore Saturday afternoon, confirmed police.
foxbaltimore.com
Man killed in Anne Arundel County double shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was killed in an Anne Arundel County double shooting early Sunday morning. According to police, the shooting happened at about 2:15 a.m. near Annapolis Road in Odenton. An adult male was killed in the incident and police believe it was targeted. Detectives still working...
Bay Net
19-Year-Old Arrested After Carjacking In Anne Arundel County
CROFTON, Md. — On September 22, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., officers responded for a report of a suspicious subject in the 1800 block of Hillburn Way in Crofton. As officers were conducting their canvas, they were approached by a victim in the area of Charing Cross Drive and Soho Court who had just been carjacked.
foxbaltimore.com
Two juvenile boys steal gun from armed security guard downtown, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two juvenile boys stole the gun from the holster of an armed, uniformed security guard in the area of City Hall, according to authorities. Police say the incident happened around 4:26 p.m. in the unit block of East Fayette Street. Both suspects fled the scene on...
Arrests Made for Possession of Crack Cocaine; Stolen Auto
Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul announced arrests this week in connection with the possession of crack cocaine and a stolen auto, according to emailed community advisories. 59-year-old Hugh M. Dennis, Jr. of Washington, D.C., was charged with possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) Crack Cocaine with the intent to...
fox5dc.com
Man dead after shots fired into vehicle, crash on I-295 in DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man is dead after shots were fired into his vehicle before it overturned and crashed along a section of Interstate 295 in D.C. Officers say the crash was reported just before midnight on the off-ramp of Kenilworth Avenue in the northeast. Police say a suspect...
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify man abducted, found shot dead in trunk of burning car in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the identity of the man found dead inside the trunk of a burning car in northwest Baltimore. Investigators say 39-year-old Steven Gillus was found dead in the 4300 block of Windsor Mill Road. Anne Arundel County police said Gillus lived at The Preserve apartments in Hanover.
Man dead inside overturned car riddled with bullet holes, police say
WASHINGTON — A man was found dead inside a car riddled with bullet holes that was found overturned on Kenilworth Avenue Northeast at Interstate 295 early Friday morning. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a call of a crash just after midnight on Friday. When officers arrived, they found a car flipped over. The car had several bullet holes in it, and a man was found dead inside.
