One dead, police investigate Cambridge shooting

By By MIKE DETMER
Dorchester Star
Dorchester Star
 5 days ago
CAMBRIDGE — A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found Tuesday afternoon by officers responding to calls for shots fired in Cambridge.

Police responded to reports of multiple gunshots shortly after 3 p.m. on Sept. 20, in the area of Fairmont Avenue and Rigby Avenue.

Dorchester Star is a weekly newspaper, serving Dorchester County, Maryland since 1873.

