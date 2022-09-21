ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

HelloGiggles

What to Do When You and Your Partner Have Different Love Languages

You and your partner have totally different love languages. Now what?. Don’t worry, you can still be totally compatible. You just need to figure out how to communicate your love. And we’ve got answers. Gary Chapman, an author and former talkshow host, created a framework for helping couples understand how each person expresses their love — and he even wrote a book about it in 1992.
psychreg.org

Social Support: 4 Tips for Parenting a Child with Social Anxiety

Social anxiety is one of the most common issues children face during their school careers. The pressure to fit in and be like everyone else is often overwhelming for some kids. As common as this issue is, however, it needs to be addressed if your child suffers from it as it can prevent them from exploring new things and taking risks – both of which are necessary for kids to grow and reach their highest potential.
psychologytoday.com

Sparking Guided Discussions With Kids About Trauma

Tyrell Zimmerman, a former NFL athlete, wrote Carter: My Dream, My Reality to spark conversations between parents and kids about overcoming terrifying obstacles to their dreams. ML: Tyrell, you grew up in urban projects, and violence robbed your father of his life. What conversations did your mother have with you...
macaronikid.com

Mindful Parenting With Mel

Do you find that when your kids complain about something or share something that didn’t go well your first instinct is to help them find a solution or at least a positive perspective? I’ve had a lot of those moments myself lately, so I’ve been able to see how my responses affect whether I’m able to stay connected to my kids or if they end up more frustrated and then distance themselves. I find that when I start suggesting possible solutions or a positive perspective, my kids end up more frustrated — but when I meet my kids where they are first, our conversations go much better and I’m able to stay connected to them.
The 74

Inside GameCon: New Convention Celebrates ‘Gameschooling’ & Making Learning Fun

Amid COVID’s disruptions to education and the accompanying rise in both homeschooling and families seeking outside-the-classroom supplements to help kids catch up, “gameschooling” is having a moment.  Combining core educational concepts with the challenges, community and excitement of competitive gaming, gameschooling empowers parents and educators to find fun ways to teach kids with varying learning […]
