Genes & Your Health Edition: Polycystic Kidney Disease & Genetic Testing – Aiming for Accurate Diagnosis
Genes & Your Health Edition: Polycystic Kidney Disease & Genetic Testing – Aiming for Accurate Diagnosis. Guest: Fouad T. Chebib, M.D. Host: Denise M. Dupras, M.D., Ph.D. What is polycystic kidney disease? Is it all genetic? As providers, what should we be considering and what patients should we think about screening with genetic testing? Join this episode of our Genes & Your Health edition from the Center for Individualized Medicine to learn more about the role of genes in polycystic kidney disease. This episode features Fouad T. Chebib, M.D., a Mayo Clinic nephrologist from Jacksonville, Florida, whose specialty is in polycystic kidney disease.
76: Why Work in Healthcare?
Has been on the road meeting new ideas and people and sharing stories about what we’ve experienced in a wide range of healthcare encounters. In this episode we invite you join us at the Aspen Ideas: Health conference. Aspen’s 60+ sessions are designed to engage a broad audience in...
We need a mental health infrastructure bill
“As we slowly emerge from the physical withdrawal required during the pandemic, the emotional toll of this past year will become increasingly apparent. Complicated problems demand organized, financially-supported solutions. We need a mental health infrastructure bill now, and we need to start rebuilding.”. Jennifer Reid is a psychiatrist and can...
