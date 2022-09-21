Read full article on original website
Roger Federer to return to Wimbledon in surprising new role
‘Having past players or champions commentate is important’, Federer acknowledged. ‘That’s why I’ve always loved having Johnny Mac [John McEnroe] around, [Mats] Wilander, you name it, Chrissie Evert. It’s super important they give you the insight, they tell you how it used to be or how they felt. And I think sometimes you watch matches because of the commentary and less about the match itself.'
Yardbarker
John McEnroe finally settles the GOAT debate on Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic
The debate on who the greatest tennis player of all time is has never been more prevalent than it is today. While it may have been Sampras, Borg, Aggassi or even John McEnroe himself that was at the forefront of the debate at one time, the arrival of Nadal, Federer and Djokovic changed men’s tennis forever.
thecomeback.com
Protester disturbingly set himself on fire before Roger Federer’s final match
With the tennis world focused on the 2022 Laver Cup as Roger Federer gets set to play in the final match of his professional career, a protester took advantage of the added attention. Hours before the celebration that will be Federer’s farewell to tennis, an activist wearing a shirt that...
Roger Federer to partner Rafael Nadal for final match as Laver Cup schedule revealed
Roger Federer will play the final match of his career alongside Rafael Nadal in the doubles as the schedule for the opening day of the Laver Cup was revealed.Federer is set to take to the court for the last time on Friday night, bringing the curtain down on a record-breaking career in the sport.The 41-year-old is unable to participate in the singles due to fitness issues but he identified his friend and great rival Nadal as a dream partnership for his final match, in what the Swiss said would send a “great message to not just tennis but sports...
Roger Federer Is In Action For One Last Match & Here's What He Earned In His 24-Year Career
After an incredibly successful 24-year tennis career and earning plaudits as one of the world's greatest athletes, Roger Federer recently called time on his tennis career. But the legendary Swiss-born player, now 41, will be making his last competitive appearance on Friday, in partnership with his most famous rival and friend, Rafael Nadal.
Tearful Roger Federer Bids Tennis Farewell: 'It's Been a Perfect Journey'
The Swiss men's tennis legend ended his storied 24-year career with a doubles loss and an outpouring of emotion and gratitude.
Roger Federer retires after teaming with Nadal in last match
LONDON (AP) — This day, this match, had to come, of course, for Roger Federer, and for tennis, just as it inevitably must for every athlete in every sport. Federer bid adieu Friday night with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41 after a superlative career that spanned nearly a quarter-century and included 20 Grand Slam titles and a statesman’s role. He wrapped up his days as a professional player with a loss in doubles alongside his longtime rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in the Laver Cup against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World. The truth is that the victors, the statistics and the score (OK, for the record it was 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9) did not matter, and were all so entirely beside the point. The occasion was, after all, about the farewell itself. Or, better, the farewells, plural: Federer’s to tennis, to the fans, to his competitors and colleagues. And, naturally, each of those entities’ farewells to Federer. “It’s been a perfect journey,” Federer said. “I would do it all over again.”
Roger Federer set to play 'special' final match of career on Friday with Rafael Nadal
After numerous close battles against each other over the years, Roger Federer will get to enjoy what he called a "special moment" in partnering with Rafael Nadal for the final match of his career.
'Once in a lifetime experience': Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Sir Andy Murray enjoy a practice alongside retiring Roger Federer for the first and final time ahead of the Laver Cup
Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Sir Andy Murray all joined retiring Roger Federer for practice ahead of the Laver Cup. The Big Four are teaming up for the first and last time to represent Team Europe in Federer’s final tournament at the O2 Arena. The 20-time Grand Slam winner...
Roger Federer loses his final match in doubles alongside Rafael Nadal
Federer bid adieu Friday night with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41 after a superlative career that spanned nearly a quarter-century and included 20 Grand Slam titles.
ATP roundup: Federer’s career ends with doubles loss at Laver Cup
Roger Federer’s stellar career ended on a losing note early Saturday morning in London when Americans Jack Sock and Frances
Laver Cup 2022 LIVE: Reaction as Roger Federer in tears after last match alongside Rafael Nadal
Follow live reaction as a tearful Roger Federer bid farewell to tennis after playing the final match of his career alongside Rafael Nadal in the Laver Cup. Federer, who will go down as perhaps the greatest champion in tennis history, retires from the sport after a thrilling defeat to the Team World pair of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe, who won 4-6 7-6 (11-9) on a deciding tiebreak late in to the night in London.Afterwards, Federer was emotional and Nadal joined him in breaking down in tears as the 41-year-old reflected upon his career and his final goodbye. “It’s...
